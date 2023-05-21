FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers – Best Free Kick Takers in FIFA 18 FUT

Free Kicks have the potential to change the outcome of an entire match. To take good Free Kicks, you do not just require the mechanical skill to perfectly execute them but also a really good Free Kick Taker. This FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers guide lists 10 players from across the globe which will be perfect for taking on the challenge of the dead ball.
FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers Guide
FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers
Memphis Depay
- FUT Cost: 5,000
- Free Kick Accuracy: 88
- Long Shots: 81
- Curve: 85
Shunsuke Nakamura
- FUT Cost: 400
- Free Kick Accuracy: 88
- Long Shots: 77
- Curve: 87
Gylfi Sigurdsson
- FUT Cost: 4,000
- Free Kick Accuracy: 89
- Long Shots: 84
- Curve: 87
Marvin Plattenhardt
- FUT Cost: 1800
- Free Kick Accuracy: 89
- Long Shots: 55
- Curve: 85
Lionel Messi
- FUT Cost: 1 400 400+
- Free Kick Accuracy: 90
- Long Shots: 88
- Curve: 89
Daniel Parejo
- FUT Cost: 1500
- Free Kick Accuracy: 90
- Long Shots: 80
- Curve: 87
Dmitri Payet
- FUT Cost: 4500
- Free Kick Accuracy: 91
- Long Shots: 83
- Curve: 90
Miralem Pjanic
- FUT Cost: 15,000
- Free Kick Accuracy: 91
- Long Shots: 82
- Curve: 86
Hakan Calhanoglu
- FUT Cost: 2,000
- Free Kick Accuracy: 93
- Long Shots: 88
- Curve: 92
Andrea Pirlo
- FUT Cost: 1,000
- Free Kick Accuracy: 93
- Long Shots: 65
- Curve: 92
That is all we have for our FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!