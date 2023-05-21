FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers – Best Free Kick Takers in FIFA 18 FUT

Free Kicks have the potential to change the outcome of an entire match. To take good Free Kicks, you do not just require the mechanical skill to perfectly execute them but also a really good Free Kick Taker. This FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers guide lists 10 players from across the globe which will be perfect for taking on the challenge of the dead ball.

For more help on FIFA 18, you can check out our Fastest Players in FUT, Best Cheap Players, and Best Goalkeepers in FUT.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers Guide

In this FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers Guide, we have listed down the best Free Kick Takers in FIFA 18 FUT.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers

Memphis Depay

FUT Cost : 5,000

: 5,000 Free Kick Accuracy : 88

: 88 Long Shots : 81

: 81 Curve : 85

Shunsuke Nakamura

FUT Cost : 400

: 400 Free Kick Accuracy : 88

: 88 Long Shots : 77

: 77 Curve : 87

Gylfi Sigurdsson

FUT Cost : 4,000

: 4,000 Free Kick Accuracy : 89

: 89 Long Shots : 84

: 84 Curve : 87

Marvin Plattenhardt

FUT Cost : 1800

: 1800 Free Kick Accuracy : 89

: 89 Long Shots : 55

: 55 Curve : 85

Lionel Messi

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

FUT Cost : 1 400 400+

: 1 400 400+ Free Kick Accuracy : 90

: 90 Long Shots : 88

: 88 Curve : 89

Daniel Parejo

FUT Cost : 1500

: 1500 Free Kick Accuracy : 90

: 90 Long Shots : 80

: 80 Curve : 87

Dmitri Payet

FUT Cost : 4500

: 4500 Free Kick Accuracy : 91

: 91 Long Shots : 83

: 83 Curve : 90

Miralem Pjanic

FUT Cost : 15,000

: 15,000 Free Kick Accuracy : 91

: 91 Long Shots : 82

: 82 Curve : 86

Hakan Calhanoglu

FUT Cost : 2,000

: 2,000 Free Kick Accuracy : 93

: 93 Long Shots : 88

: 88 Curve : 92

Andrea Pirlo

FUT Cost : 1,000

: 1,000 Free Kick Accuracy : 93

: 93 Long Shots : 65

: 65 Curve : 92

That is all we have for our FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!