FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Top 10 Cheap Players – High Potential Players, Overpowered Cheap Players to Buy

Ultimate Team is all about finding bargains stranded across the market. There are often some players that are going around for extremely cheap rates and they can end up being quite valuable editions to your squad. This FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Top 10 Cheap Players guide lists 10 players who are good additions no matter what your playstyle is. Try to grab them early and get them at their cheapest rate before others catch on and the price increases.

The price listed here for players is the average between the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Top 10 Cheap Players

Andriy Yarmolenko

The Borussia Dortmund forward has an overall of 81 and a skill rating of 5 stars. His left foot is quite famous for being an absolute monster and this guy is definitely a valuable addition to your team. He is available at the bargain of 3800.

Inaki Williwams

Available for 4500, the Pace stat of 93 says everything about the Athletic Club player. He also has an overall rating of 81 with a massive shot power stat of 85 to hone in shots from long range.

Sead Kolasinac

Frightening Premier League strikers since his arrival, this 2000 bargain of a left back boasts an 80 overall rating with a strength of 91. The Pace is not as important this year in FIFA so this player is worth a try.

Josh King

Now having been converted to a striker on FUT, Josh King has an overall of 77 and is available for only 3100. He boasts a pace of 92 and an acceleration of 87.

Balde Diao

Balde Diao is available for around 5200. He has an overall of 82 complimented by his 89 Ball Control. He also has exceptional Dribbling stat so he is great for attacking players.

Juan Jesus

Juan Jesus is available quite cheap. For around 2200, you can get a player with 77 Overall and an aggression stat of 85.

Paulinho

Barcelona players are generally not cheap, and so Paulinho costs 6400 despite having an overall of 81. He has exceptional Stamina so he is good for players who like to abuse the sprint button.

Jean Michael Seri

Having a decent price tag of 4100, the OG Nice Midfielder is a perfect passer, reminiscent of Xavi or Cesc Fabregas in their early days. He has a short passing stat of 87 with an Overall of 82.

Bruma

For only 2200, you can get a player with a pace of 93 and an overall of 81. Now if that is not a bargain, I do not know what is.

Ciro Immobile

The Lazio striker is quite clinical inside the box. He boasts a finishing stat of 86 with a Shot Power of 86 and a Sprint Speed of 85. His Overall is 82 and thus he can be bought for players who are lacking in the scoring department.

That is all we have for our FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Top 10 Cheap Players guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!