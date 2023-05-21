FIFA 17 FUT Packs Guide – Best Ultimate Team Packs to Buy, Best Time to Purchase

FIFA 17 FUT Packs guide to help you understand which FUT packs are best to buy and what is the optimal time to get them.

There are different types of FIFA 17 FUT Packs available in the game, ranging from free to standard and promotional. The prices of these packs vary, depending upon the time of the year and the content they offer.

FIFA 17 FUT Packs Guide

In our FIFA 17 FUT Packs guide, we have outlined different packs, help you determine which ones to get, and when to get them.

FIFA 17 FUT Standard Packs

400 Coins Bronze Pack

These include a mix of 12 items including players, club items, and consumables – at least 10 bronze and 1 rare.

750 Coins Premium Bronze Pack

These include a mix of 12 items including players, club items, and consumables – at least 10 bronze and 3 rare.

2,500 Coins Silver Pack

These include a mix of 12 items including players, club items, and consumables – at least 11 silver and 1 rare. If you are looking to build mid-tier squad, this one is optimal.

3,750 Coins Premium Silver Pack

These include a mix of 12 items including players, club items, and consumables – at least 11 silver and 3 rare. If you are looking to build mid-tier squad, this one is optimal.

5,000 Coins Gold Pack

These include a mix of 12 items including players, club items, and consumables – at least 10 gold and 1 rare. If you are looking to build a squad with top-tiered talent, this one is for you.

7,500 Coins Premium Gold Pack

These include a mix of 12 items including players, club items, and consumables – at least 11 gold and 3 rare. If you are looking to build a squad with top-tiered talent, this one is for you.

FIFA 17 FUT Free Packs

The Super Deluxe owners get 40 free 15K Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 per week spanning over 20 weeks. Deluxe owners get 20 free 15K Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 1 per week spanning over 20 weeks. Finally, FIFA 16 FUT players can get Returning Users which can help them get started – they can also be sold for some extra coins.

When to Buy FIFA 17 FUT Packs

It is the general consensus that the best time to get packs is near the release of the game. The reason for this is because a lot of expensive in-form players are available during that time. Another reason for this is because in-form players are on short supply which leads to their insanely high prices.

When it comes to what to buy, you should always try and get gold packs which offer the rarest(s). With that being said, you need to avoid getting packs when there are no in-form players available. A vast majority of players are also in favor of trading in order to get players instead of buying packs, but if you are not good at it, you should consider investing a little in FIFA points and then getting packs to set up your squad.

This is all we have on FIFA 17 FUT Packs Guide.