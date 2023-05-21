FIFA 17 FUT Formations Guide – Best Ultimate Team Formations, Tips and Strategy

FIFA 17 FUT Formations guide to help you get a clear picture of all available formations in the game.

There are a total of twenty-five FIFA 17 FUT Formations that you can play around with. Since there is a lot to take in, we have broken down each formation to help you decide which one to use under different circumstances.

However, one thing that you need to keep in mind is your unique playstyle. Make sure that your playstyle and formation sit well together and you should do absolutely fine.

FIFA 17 FUT Formations Guide

FIFA 17 FUT Formations Guide

3-4-1-2 Formation

This formation basically creates a lot of room of heading forward, especially if you have some decent midfielders at your disposal. If you are looking to counter-attack without decent LB’s/RB’s, this is the formation you need to go with.

However, you need to make sure that your LM/RM head forward in order to support attacks. Moreover, you may need to go with hybrid squads to fill in 3 CB’s. Lastly, be prepared to get counter-attacks from wide-positions.

3-4-3 Formation

Similar to 3-4-1-2, this formation allows you to head forward and is meant for players who like to cross the ball. If you have wide players, but no good LB’s/RB’s, you should definitely consider this formation.

However, similar to previous formation, you are susceptible to counter-attacks from wide-positions and you may have to rely hybrid squads to get 3 CB’s. Lastly, you need to keep in mind that CM’s might find himself isolated in the middle while heading forward.

3-5-2 Formation

If you are looking for a well-rounded formation for both offense and defensive, this is the formation you are looking for. If you have decent LB’s/RB’s and CDM’s, do not hesitate to go with this.

However, once again remember that you are susceptible to counter-attacks from wide-positions and may have to rely on hybrid squads in order to fill in 3 quick CB’s. In addition to this, you also need to understand that your CAM may get isolated at times.

4-1-2-1-2 Formations

These formations are relatively balanced all across the field and highly recommended if you easily break under the pressure and cannot keep possession. Apart from that, it also provides plenty of options when it comes to attacking.

However, if the opponent has a packed central midfielder, you may face difficulties in keeping possession. In addition to this, you also need to understand that your CAM may get isolated at times.

As for (2), it is recommended if you wish to maintain possession in central areas and have decent central midfielders. Do, however, note that it leaves you helpless against formations with wide players.

4-1-4-1 Formation

This formation is one of the hardest to break down and difficult to counter against. Your CDM essentially covers your CB’s and makes plays across the midfield. However, do note that if you like to cross the ball, this is not meant for you. Moreover, you must constantly support your ST if you wish to succeed with this.

4-2-2-2 Formation

Similar to 4-1-4-1, this formation is hard to counter against and is ideal for players who like to play through the middle. However, if you like to cross into the box, you should probably look elsewhere. Lastly, try to have 80+ defense and as much pace as possible.

4-2-3-1 Formations

These formations allow you to have a variety of options when it comes to attack. In addition to this, you should be able to create different by overloading the center. Despite the fact that you are hardly without defenders, pay special attention to wide players which is something you would be lacking in.

As for the other formation, you should benefit from a decent defense and crossing, thanks to wide players. This essentially means that you should definitely consider this one if you are constantly worried about defense while attacking.

4-3-1 and 4-3-2 Formations

With 4-3-1, you should be able to grant your Strikers with more space, however, you need to make sure that you have wide players – to benefit from your strikers. As for 4-3-2, it is a well-balanced formation, but requires fullbacks with medium work rates. Apart from this, you may also find a lack of width under a few circumstances.

4-3-3 Formations

There are plenty of variants when it comes to this formation. As a general rule of thumb, 4-3-3 is great when it comes to players who like to cross the ball and also manages to provide a decent balance across all areas. However, if you are going with this, remember that it falls on your wingers to create goal opportunities and narrow formations can easily play through the middle.

When it comes to ‘Hold’, make sure that you have a decent CDM at your disposal. As for ‘Defense’, it is ideal for players who like to play the possession game and do not care even if attack lacks a little. Finally, as for ‘False 9’, it is recommended for players who like to control the pace of the game and keep possession. However, do note that it is relatively hard to score goals with this formation.

4-4-1-1 Formation

If you want to go with this formation, you need to understand that CF position is the part and parcel of it. The basic idea is to use CF at your disposal in order to gain more control in the midfield and create a coherence between attack/defense. But without a solid CF, there is no point in going with this formation.

4-4-2 and 4-4-2 (2) Formations

If you are already a veteran at the game, you should probably find another formation. This formation is exceedingly beginner-friendly because of the fact that it provides you with decent offense and defense at all times. However, if you plan to go with it, try to have all-around players in your squad. You can also go with -(2) if you are not comfortable when it comes to your defense.

4-5-1 and 4-5-1 (2) Formations

When it comes to the former one, you need to make sure that you keep the ball and try not getting outnumbered. In order to achieve this, 2 decent CAM’s are all you need. As for the latter one, it is highly compact in the midfield that is not easy to break down and can help you keep possession. However, if your striker falls behind, there is not much you can do.

5-3-2 Formation

This formation demands some experience when it comes to defending against it. On the other side of the picture, not everyone can play with it because let us be honest – it is somewhat odd as compared to other formations in the game. Apart from this, if you are one of those players who like to cross the ball, this is not meant for you.

Our FIFA 17 FUT Formations Recommendations

When it comes to what we recommend, here is what you should try out:

Offense = 4-3-3 with two centre and one attacking midfielder

= 4-3-3 with two centre and one attacking midfielder Counter-Attack = 4-3-3 with two defensive and one Attacking midfielder

= 4-3-3 with two defensive and one Attacking midfielder Possession = 4-4-2 with no players on wings

= 4-4-2 with no players on wings Defensive = 3-5-2

This is all we have on FIFA 17 FUT Formations Guide. Do not forget to share your own best formations with us in the comments section below!