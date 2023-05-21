FIFA 15 Free Kicks Guide – Tips to Score From Free Kicks



Whether someone is a casual FIFA player or a hardcore Football enthusiast, no one can deny the importance of free kicks. These are rare treats in a Football match which can easily turn the tables of a heated match.

Since these occasions are quite uncommon, one ought to know everything about these to successfully score. In this guide, I’m going to talk about different methods of taking free kicks and different strategies to help you score effectively.

For more help on FIFA 15, read our Corner Kick Tips, Defending Tips and Dribbling Guide.

Dipping Free Kicks

This is, hands down, the best possible method of taking a free kick in FIFA 15. In order to execute this kick, you need to press B/Circle button and push the left analogue stick in the forward direction.

There are a couple of things that you should bear in mind when it comes to dipping kicks; make sure that you’re not too far away from the box, kick power must not exceed fifty per cent of the total power, and rotate the camera on the left side players to make the most out of these.

Curved Free Kicks

Similar to the dipping free kicks, these should also be taken from near the goal. You need to make sure that the kick taker has decent passing accuracy and you’ll be fine. To do these types of free kicks, you need to press LB/L1 and then press B/Circle on the consoles.

Quick Free Kicks

This is basically to catch your opponents off guard. In case, you’re in the lead, try and go for a quick restart instead of waiting too long. You can also stand idle and the game will eventually present the standard free kick procedure.

In order to go for a quick restart, you can press any button and go for it. You can call the 2nd player by pressing LT/L2 and call in the third player by pressing RB/R2.

Like always, don't forget to share your tips and strategies with us in the comments below!