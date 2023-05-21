FIFA 15 Dribbling Tips, Tricks To Win Against Defensive Teams



In FIFA 15, EA has revamped the art of dribbling to some extent. While it’s not hard to dribble in FIFA 15, a few players may find themselves at a disadvantage due to these small changes made to the game.

For more help on FIFA 15, read our Shooting Tips, Passing Tips and Crossing Tips.

FIFA 15 Dribbling Tips

In this dribbling guide, I’ll detail some tips which will help familiarize you with dribbling in FIFA 15.

Don’t Go On Sprinting

One of the major changes in FIFA 15 is the ability to turn while sprinting. In this game, you need to take things a bit slower than you used to do in FIFA 14.

Sure, players will dribble effectively at a higher pace, but it also increases the chances of opponent players to take possession from you. Hence, teach yourself to sprint only when it’s absolutely required or when in an open field.

Why You Should Count Your Touches?

It never hurts to count your touches a little ahead. Practice counting the touches that you need before passing the ball or changing your direction.

In FIFA 15, you’ll come across different dribbling controls so it’s wise to know all the possibilities at your disposal.

Change Tactics If Need Be

One of the most common mistakes made by different players is that they allow their opponents to read them over the course of the match. Never go with a set pattern and always aim at being the unpredictable one.

Don’t go for sprinting most of the time, change your speed quite a lot, and try out new tactics to confuse your opposition.

Stop the Ball, Go For Surprise!

This move is executed by simply pressing RT/R2 on consoles. It comes in very handy when you’re trying to change your direction, which will leave the defender baffled.

Another reason why you should use this move is because it will provide you with free corner kicks. When playing along the sidelines, stop the ball hoping that the opponent player will kick the ball out of bounds.

And lastly, while countering and waiting for your players to catch up, this move will come in really handy.

Knock On To Create Space

To execute this move, press RT/R2 and move the right analogue stick in any direction. This is one of the moves, which have seen major changes since FIFA 14.

There are a couple of situations in which you can use this move. For example, you can execute it near the goalkeeper which will allow you to build up more space and score. In addition to this, you can also go for a quick break if you have an open field in front of you.

Protect The Ball

This move is executed by pressing LT/L2 which can be turned into fakes by moving the right analogue stick in any direction. Once again, there are a couple of situations in which you can use this move effectively.

For example, this move will come in very handy in front of a strong defense – however, your player must be stronger than the defender to execute it successfully. When it comes to juking, use the fake moves to confuse the defender and head out in the open field.

Trap Canceling and Why It’s Useful

To execute this move, simultaneously press LT/L2 and RT/R2. This move comes in very handy in situations when your ‘through ball’ is rendered useless. In addition to this, you can also use it to the change the line of your attackers and gain possession.

On Face Dribbling To Force Fouls

This move is also executed by pressing LT/L2 and RT/R2 at the same time. Personally, I like to use this move to get free penalty kicks. You need to use it in the box so that the opponent defender commits a foul and grants you with a free kick.

Don’t forget to share your own Dribbling Tips with us by commenting below!