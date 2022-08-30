Farthest Frontier is all about building and sustaining a settlement. That includes feeding your people to keep them healthy.

The first step to that is obviously raising crops and doing some old-fashioned farming. However, as your village expands, so will your number of villagers which will, in turn, increase the demand for food. Hence, you must not only work for food sources but also work to increase your food production.

The following guide will show you how to increase food production in Farthest Frontier.

How To Increase Food Production

You will start with just enough food to last the early stages of the game. That food will either get used or start to spoil, so you need to increase your food production.

There are a few ways through which you can boost your food production in the game.

Farming

Once you have gotten the hang of the game and you realize that food is an absolute necessity, you can start by setting up farms and crops. You can invest in these crops and grow grains and vegetables and these farms will increase your food production and your villagers won’t have to go hungry at all.

Building a farm and maintaining your crops requires a good understanding of the seasons and several other factors. You will need to keep an eye on your crops or else they will spoil.

Build Barns

Once you have created a farm you can create barns as another source of food production. You can raise cows which will provide you with milk and meat and the animal skins can be used to make clothes and shoes. You can grow and raise other farm animals as you expand your farm.

Build Orchards and Hire Arborists

As the demands of the villagers increase day by day, you will need to also hire an Arborist to help you grow fruits in the village. By constructing an Orchard, the villagers won’t need to go outside the village in order to get the fruits.

Build Bakeries

You can construct bakeries in your village and produce your own bread. However, creating bakeries is a long and complicated process.

In order to turn the grains into flour, you will need a windmill and in order to create a windmill, you will require other tools. However, once you create your own windmill you can create bakeries which will be very good for your village and increase your food production a lot.

How To Avoid Starvation

It is important to remember that an increase in spoilage increases food shortage and food shortage leads to starvation, so you need to avoid food spoilage and try to store and secure as much food as you can. There are a few ways you can avoid food starvation.

Use Barrels

The food gets spoiled if barrels are not used. Barrels reduce the chance of food spoilage by 5%. You also need barrels to deliver food to marketplaces and storehouses.

Barrels can be stored in storehouses A 5% reduction in spoilage might not sound a lot but it makes a lot of difference. Also, if you maintain a root cellar including barrels stored with the food, it can lead to a 50% reduction in food shortage.

Use Smokehouse

You can preserve the food in order to avoid food shortage and starvation. You can use a smokehouse to smoke the meat of the farm animals and even fish. Once the food is processed, it will not get spoiled and will stay edible longer.

Investing In Rat Catcher

Rats are a major menace in Farthest Frontier. They eat and destroy your crops and granaries. If you do not put a stop to them, they will eventually start spreading diseases that can impact food shortages. So, you should definitely invest in a rat catcher to get rid of the rats and save your settlement from starvation and disease.