Like every other strategy game out there, resource management is critical in Farthest Frontier and nothing is more important than gathering food for your people.

Villagers must be fed properly to keep them working efficiently and avoid diseases like scurvy. A villager consumes roughly 35-40 food units per year on average. So, most of your time will be spent ensuring that your population has an adequate food supply.

You can grow your own food but when it comes to gathering meat, you will need to go through some extra hoops. The following guide will explain how you can get enough meat to keep your villagers happy in Farthest Frontier.

How To Get Meat In Farthest Frontier

There are two main ways to get meat for your townsfolk in the game. You can either go out to hunt animals or fish in nearby streams.

Hunting

To start gathering meat through hunting, you need to build a “Hunter Cabin”. This will cause one of your villagers to become a hunter. The gunter now needs to get into a wild area so they can hunt for animals for a stable meat supply. Hunters not only provide meat but also bring in resources like hides and tallows.

You would need to build a dirt road from a hunter’s cabin to a wilderness area, so they get access to wild animals. They will primarily target deer, but other animals are also hunted. These hunter cabins can also be upgraded to hunter lodges which allow hunters to catch small animals like rabbits by setting traps.

Setting up hunting cabins on the outskirts of your settlement is a good idea as the hunters don’t have to travel much. Also, avoid extracting timber for the area where animals are hunted. Deforestation will cause a decline in the wild animal population that will sever your meat supply.

Finally, you need to build a “Smokes House” to extend the shelf life of meat and prepare it to be served. This step is very important as without a smokehouse the meat will spoil very quickly and can’t be served to villagers for consumption.

Fishing

Establishing a fish supply is essential for the growth of your civilization, but it is a secondary source of the food supply that can be used to complement other primary sources like farming and hunting.

To get fish meat you need to build a “Fishing Shack” near a body of water. However, you can’t just mindlessly place fishing stacks on any body of water you come across.

Fishing Shacks must be placed with a large number of shore tiles for the most efficient supply of fish meat. Placing multiple fishing stacks on a single body of water will cause the population of fish to deplete quickly and the fish stacks will become useless for a period as no fish will be caught. Therefore, place a single fishing stack on small ponds while putting no more than 2 fishing stacks in larger lakes.

Balancing Food Sources

While growing your settlement, there is one aspect of gathering food stocks that you must never forget, and that is diversity. Relying too much on a single food source can lead to catastrophic results if your major food source gets depleted or severed due to some disaster.

Therefore, diversify your food sources with, agriculture, hunting, and fishing and never solely rely on any single of them. Crops can be destroyed by droughts, and wildlife and fish population can also deplete due to natural disasters. If you follow this one rule you will never have a problem with food in Farthest Frontier.