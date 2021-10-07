Far Cry 6 USB Song Locations Guide

One of the many collectibles in Far Cry 6 are USB sticks that carry various tunes in them for your car radio. In this guide, we will provide you with all the Far Cry 6 USB Song Locations so you can find these collectibles and listen to some great tunes while driving around Yara.

Far Cry 6 USB Song Locations

There are a total of 15 USB sticks to find in Far Cry 6. Collecting a USB Stick will reward you with a USB Song, that will play on the radio when you are driving around the map.

The USB Sticks are very well hidden around the map, but none of them are missable and can be collected at any time.

You can track how many you have by going to the USB Songs section in your collections. Collecting all 15 USB Songs will unlock the “That’s My Jam” trophy/achievement.

Here are all the locations of the USB Songs:

USB #1 – Hitboy

This is found in Acunana Farmland. Enter the old shed with BIOViDa written over the door. As soon as you enter, look to the left to find the stick on the desk.

USB #2 – Pulpa De Tamarindo

This USB is in the town near Cortina Peninsula, in Ocaso Marina. Look on the table in the metal shed to find it.

USB #3 – Sentimiento Original

This USB is found in a dumpster in Mambo Hideout. Look for the dumpster on which you will also see a laptop.

USB #4 – Abuso De Poder

This USB is found in the Airbase Olimpia. Look on the roof of the control tower at the airbase to find the USB at the base of an antenna.

USB #5 – What A Bam Bam

The USB is found in the town of Verdera. Look for a table outside the big mansion covered in vines to find the USB.

USB # 6 – Educate Ya

This USB is found inside a gas station south of San Miguel River. At the station, head inside and look for the Laptop on the counter.

USB #7 – Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)

At the location, look in the dumpster in the parking lot to find the USB.

USB #8 – Dinero

This is found on the roof of Orquidea Villa. To get to the USB, you need to climb the vines behind the villa and get to the roof.

USB #9 – Ay Lola “La Figura”

It is in an underground bunker on the shown location. First go to the USB Song location, there above ground you will see a building with a red radio tower next to it.

Next to the red radio tower is the bunker entrance with a ladder leading down.

Climb down and go through the bunker, where an FND Cache is you’ll also find a USB flash drive in the same spot.

USB #10 – La Bella Ciao De Libertad

This USB is earned as a reward for finishing the treasure hunt. Locate the starting point in Cruz Del Salvador and this will guide you to the USB as the reward for this quest.

USB #11 – Los Caminos De La Vida

This USB is near the southwestern shore of the Sierra Perdida. At the location, look on the patio behind the wooden house to find the USB.

USB #12 – Yo Aprendi

The USB is in Maldito Town. Look for the wooden hut next to the small lake and climb up its ladder. In the hut, you can easily spot the USB.

USB #13 – La Vida Me Cambio

Go to the FND Base Sureno Shipyard. Here, at the entrance, look inside the Guard’s house to find the USB.

USB #14 – Pxssy Powah!

This USB is found in Esperanza’s Guerilla hideout. Look in the hideout and you will spot the USB on one of the tables here.

USB #15 – Here We Kum

Found at the balcony where the story first started, where you selected whether to play as the male or female character. You have to backtrack up there from the stairs, then open the door to the storage room.