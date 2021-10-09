Triada Stealth Armor Set is one of the best Armor Sets in Far Cry 6. This set can be acquired through completing the Oluwa Cave Quest. This hidden quest consists of three treasure hunts. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to Get the Triada Stealth Armor Set.

How to Get the Triada Stealth Armor Set in Far Cry 6

Completing each of the treasure hunts in the Oluwa Cave will provide you with some stealth-oriented items that will improve the panther within you. Finally, we will cover how you can complete this quest and what you will be getting from it. So without further ado, let’s start.

Oluwa Cave

You will start your quest in the Cabeza Fuel Depot, where you will talk to an NPC. The NPC will inform you about a sacred site called Triada, where they want you to accompany them to find the treasure.

At this point, the Oluwa Cave location will get marked on the map for you. Head on to the cave. Once you enter this cave, you’ll find a note which will reveal the locations of the three Oluwas, i.e, Mimo Abosi, Oku, and the Ida.

You’ll be collecting the three Triada relics from these locations, which you’ll find in the Madrugada, Valle de Oro, and Ele Este locations. These are the three treasure hunts that will eventually lead you to the Triada Armor Set.

Once you’ve completed all of them, you’ll be asked to deliver the relics to the Oluwa Cave which will ultimately reward you with armor, and a great friend.

Deliver all the Relics

Now it is time for you to return to the Oluwa Cave and deliver all three relics. Place these relics inside the magic circle, which will open up the path to another section of the cave.

You’ll find a chest here; loot it to find the Triador Stealth Suprimo and the La Varita Resolver. At this point, Oluso will attack you.

The Oluso Amigo is a strong stealth pet unlocked once you deliver the three relics in the Oluwa Cave. It becomes one of your faithful Amigos after you have defeated it.

Triada Stealth Armor Set

Finally, you will be rewarded with the Triada Stealth Armor Set, one of the best sets in the game.

Combined with the Triador Stealth Supremo, Oluso Stealth Amigo, and La Varita, you will become an undefeatable master of stealth in Far Cry 6.