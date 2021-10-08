How to Get Oluso the Black Panther Amigo in Far Cry 6

If you’re looking to unlock Oluso, the Black Panther Amigo, in Far Cry 6, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you exactly what you need to do to get Oluso to become your amigo.

Far Cry 6 Oluso the Black Panther Amigo

Oluso is one of the best amigos in Far Cry 6. This silent killer will take down your enemies without them even getting a chance to react.

If you want to unlock Oluso, the Black Panther Amigo, you have to complete the quest named “Triada Blessing”. For this quest, you have to complete three different treasure hunts which will lead you to three relics.

To start this quest, make your way back to Quito island (starting island) and find the Oluwa Cave. If you go down the road that travels towards the west from Acunana Farmland, you’ll find the cave.

Inside this cave, you’ll find a letter laying on the ground near an altar. When you interact with this letter, three treasure icons will appear on your map which represents the location of three relics.

Ida’s Triada Relic

The first Triada relic of Far Cry 6 is located in Luzania, Dos Monjas Mogote. Go to the quest marker and climb up the hill using the rope hanging from it. Then, continue climbing up using the vines and go through the opening in front of you.

Keep climbing up the vines from there and then go through the cave opening. Use the hook to safely get down to the area below using your rope and then use the zipline to your right to get to the other side.

There are a lot of ziplines in this area so it might seem very confusing, but all you need to do is follow the white arrows on the walls to get to where you need to go.

Climb up the wall and take the zipline to the left. Then, let go of it and latch onto the zipline below it.

Destroy the barricade and climb up the wall. Take the zip line once again while following the arrow markings until you find the ladder.

Go up the ladder and swing to the platform ahead and then continue following the arrows until you find the relic. Pick up the relic, then make your way to the next one.

Oku’s Triada Relic

The second relic is located in Cruz Del Salvador, Arroz Flatlands area of Far Cry 6. Go to the quest marker and enter the building.

Go into the room to your right and break the mirror on the wall to the right as you walk in. This will reveal a set of buttons. Interact with the buttons and go back through the door you just came from.

The bookshelves will be pulled back, revealing a hidden room. Go inside and press the three red buttons, then go back out.

Go up the stairs and read the letter on the piano. When you do this, the cupboard behind it will move, revealing another hidden room. Pick up the dungeon key and then go down to the ground floor.

Break the barricade and go into the room filled with rats. Press the red button on the wall and then go through the door behind you.

Climb up the wall and then use the zipline. Use your grapple to lower yourself into the opening below and you’ll find a chest.

Opposite the chest, you’ll find a shrine holding the second relic.

Mimo Abosi’s Triada Relic

The last relic is located in La Juya, Catalina Ridge. Go to the quest marker and go through the door at the drill site.

Grab the Fan Room Keycard from the left, then go back up and unplug the generator. Re-enter the cave and follow the path to the right.

Swim through the water and then use the key to unlock the door. Press the green button to activate the elevator. Go all the way down and then go into the cave ahead to find the final relic.

Now that you’ve found all three relics, go back into the Oluwa Cave and return to the altar. When you interact with the altar, a chest will spawn ahead, containing a Triador Stealth Supremo and La Varita Revolver Weapon.

After you collect these rewards, you’ll be attacked by Oluso. Take him down and then revive him to get him to join forces with you. Once you revive Oluso, he’ll officially become your amigo in FC6.