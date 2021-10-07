One of the major new additions to your arsenal in Far Cry 6 is a new gadget in the form of backpacks that grant you a powerful ability. In this guide, we will show you how to get your hands on all the possible Supremo Backpacks in Far Cry 6.

How to Get All Far Cry 6 Supremo Backpacks

These Supremo Backpacks in Far Cry 6 act as an ultimate ability, providing you with different benefits depending on which backpack you have equipped.

Once you have acquired all the Supremos from Juan, you will unlock the Backpacking trophy/achievement in Far Cry 6.

In this guide, we will tell you how you can get all the 7 Supremos in Far Cry 6 and unlock the achievement.

FANTASMA

You can get this Supremo from Juan or his arms dealers. It has a great ability called Venom Salvo. In this, poison gas is released on the battlefield and enemies will turn again each other.

GLADIADOR

This supremo will be available after you reach Rank 5 or higher from Juan or his arms dealers.

It has a great ability as well called Juice Injector in this your speed and health is boosted and you fly into a rage and release your machete kills on any foe.

TRIADOR

For getting this supremo you have to complete the Yaran story “Triada Blessings”. Once the story is completed you can get the Supremo.

It has an ability called the Truesight. In this, you can use the Oluwas power to mark the enemies, and then combine with the La Varita rifle you can shoot through the walls.

EXTERMINADOR

This is your starting supremo you have it from the start of the game.

Its ability is Armaggeddon Strike in which rockets are locked on the enemies and they will explode on the impact.

VOLTA

Just like any other Supremo in Far Cry 6. You can get it from Juan or his arms dealers.

It has an ability called El Impulso which emits an EMP pulse to kill the enemies. It also disables the security system and vehicle hijacking is also enabled.

FURIOSO

Get to rank 3 and then get it from Juan or his arms dealers.

It is an ability called Fuego Loco which emits an explosive ring that will completely destroy the enemies. You can also thrust forward in the air by pressing the jump button.

MEDICO

You can do it after reaching Rank 4 or higher from Juan or his arms dealers.

It has an ability called the Zona Medicina which is very good for co-op. With this, you can revive yourself and heal the allies over time