Far cry 6If you need help finding Supremo Bonds in Far Cry 6, then we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Where to Find Supremo Bonds in Far Cry 6 so you can upgrade your firepower to the max.

Where to Find Supremo Bonds in Far Cry 6

After obtaining your first Supremo in Far Cry 6, you’ll learn about a new resource in the game known as “Supremo Bonds” which will allow you to upgrade your Supremos.

After you complete the Do or Die quest, you’ll be introduced to a new crafting system where you can build and upgrade all kinds of gadgets and become a true master guerrilla! To build these gadgets, you’ll need to get a lot of Supremo Bonds.

But Supremo Bonds are a rare resource and quite hard to find due to the fact that there is no set place in Far Cry 6 where they spawn, so you can’t just farm them from the same spot repeatedly.

There are only three ways to obtain Supremo Bonds in Far Cry 6. You can either get them from Libertad Crates, Ambushes, or from Supply Drops.

Libertad Crates

The first way to get Supremo Bonds in Far Cry 6 is through Libertad Crates.

These are the blue crates that you find in enemy territories that have the Libertad Guerilla logo on them.

The chance of getting Supremo Bonds from these crates is unfortunately very low since they mostly contain armor pieces and other equipment rather than upgrade materials.

So, you shouldn’t rely on Libertad Crates to farm Supremo Bonds. But, it’s still a worthwhile endeavor every now and then should you come across it in one of your many infiltrations while playing the main story or side-quests.

Ambushes

Another way to get Supremo Bonds is by doing Ambushes. If you take a look at your map, you’ll see some markers which look like a white gun in front of a red diamond. These markers represent Ambushes.

When you head over to such a marker, you’ll see a group of hostile soldiers surrounding a package.

These packages have a chance to drop Supremo Bonds, so make sure to complete these Ambushes whenever you can.

Supply Drops

Finally, the best way to farm Supremo Bonds in Far Cry 6 is to loot Supply Drops. You can find missions for Supply Drops throughout Yara. Simply interact with the red radio marked on your map and you’ll be given a timer to reach said location.

The presence of Supply Drops is indicated by a plane flying overhead. After the plane disappears, you’ll see a yellow smoke in the air somewhere in your vicinity.

One thing to keep in mind is that hostile soldiers are also attracted to Supply Drops. Whenever you encounter a Supply Drop, there will usually be some enemies near it.

Supply Drops drop Supremo Bonds most frequently, so make sure to loot them whenever you find them.