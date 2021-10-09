In Far Cry 6, there are several different types of crafting materials present for different purposes, and one of such materials is the Industrial Circuits. In this guide, we will explain where to find Industrial Circuits in Far Cry 6.

Where to Find Industrial Circuits in Far Cry 6

In FC6, Industrial Circuits are required to improve your weapons and advanced Supremo.

Industrial Circuits are not present in the Wild, nor are they dropped by enemies as loot. In Far Cry 6, Industrial Circuits can be obtained in 2 different ways. One is by purchasing them from Lola, and the other is by trading animal meat for it.

Industrial Circuits from Lola

Lola is a character that you will meet during the game story. Once you meet her, you will be able to purchase multiple different types of items from her, which include Industrial Circuits as well.

To find Lola, head to the Montero Farm guerilla camp and talk to her to access her black market.

From there, you will be able to purchase Industrial Circuits. Industrial Circuits can only be purchased using the Moneda currency, and you will not be able to buy them with Pesos.

Trading Animal Meat

The second method to obtain Industrial Circuits is by trading different kinds of Animal meat for them.

The animals whose meat can be used for the trade are Alpha Crocodile, Alpha Jaguar, and Alpha Coyote. The meat of these animals can be traded at any vendor.

However, make sure that while hunting these animals, you do not use ballistic weapons, as using these weapons will result in you not being able to get the meat. However, if you can upgrade your Hunter’s lodge, reaching a certain level will result in ballistic weapons providing you with the meat as well.

These are the two methods through which you can obtain Industrial Circuits in Far Cry 6.