Far Cry 6 is a game full of Easter eggs. Some are quite obvious to find while others can be missed with a blink of an eye. In this guide, we have found the best Far Cry 6 Easter Eggs that you might’ve missed during your time as a guerrilla in Yara.

Far Cry 6 Easter Eggs and Secrets

The section below heavily focuses on Easter Eggs from Far Cry 6 that you might have missed while playing the game for the first time.

This guide contains an alternate ending to the game so, Spoiler Alert!

Jawson Trophy

As we all know, how awesome Jason Brody was in Far Cry 3. Well, there’s a Jawson Trophy dedicated to him, and it can be unlocked after killing a shark with a grenade.

If you think about it, this is also a reference to the 1980s cult classic movie called “Jaws” as well.

Atari 2600

In the Side Arm section of Far Cry 6, you can check out the Appearance section to view a skin for your weapon called “Wood Panel”. This is a straight reference to the 1970s gaming console Attari.

The reference however isn’t just the wooden skin, it’s the “Power” and “TV Type” options printed on the skin that confirm the easter egg.

Golden Apple

At the north of Costa Del Mar, there’s a location called Pino Crest where you’ll find an underground bunker.

Here you’ll find a note on a shelf to the left with “Golden Apple artifact” and “Crate marked Electrum” listed on it which is a clear reference to the Apples of Eden from Assassin’s Creed and the game Starlink.

Dolph Laserhawk

If you’re playing the Blood dragon DLC pack, a K9000 will assist you during your missions. If you look closely at the tag it’s wearing, the tag is a QR code that you can scan and end up on a website with a quote from Dolph Laserhawk himself.

Hawk will be the main protagonist in the Far Cry anime on Netflix.

Additionally, if you press the start option below the quote, you’ll take part in a mini-game where you have to solve a puzzle to get access to an exclusive Hawk artwork.

Far Cry 6 Chemical Formula

When looking for Henrique inside the warehouse, you can see “FC6+” as a part of the benzene ring along with other chain formulae on a whiteboard.

Developers’ Shoutout

Head to the location at Balaceras called Maria Marquessa Productions. There’ll you’ll find a pink-colored trailer with a note sitting on the desk that gives a shout-out to all Developers.

Family Members of Ubisoft Developers

At Balaceras National Park, in the swamp area, you’ll find a board listing down the family members’ names of the developer’s team.

Banana-Stealing Dog or Human?

This one is a silly yet funny Easter egg hence we included this as well. At the GDP Oil Platform, there’s a note in one of the rooms stating that there’s a Banana thief on the loose.

You can further prove his existence by climbing the oil rig to find a crate of bananas. Same goes for the weather station (underground bunker), a blue shack at the TV studio and the sugar mill.

You’ll find a crate of bananas at each of these locations with a picture of a dog resting on top of it.

Looks like whoever it is, either really loves his dog, or the dog is the thief himself? Who knows.

Allan Quatermain

In the town of Concepción, you can take part in the Treasure hunt of “The Emerald Skull”. Don’t mistake this reference with Indiana Jones since it’s a straight reference to Allan Quatermain; the main Hero of H. Rider Haggard’s 1885 novel King Solomon’s Mines.

Jurassic Park

Found at Balacera – Cienaga Nublada National Park on the map, you’ll interact with a character known as Lola.

She assigns you Special Operations that take place at special locations. One of which is Mesozoico that seems to be a direct reference of Jurassic Park.

Willis Huntley

Agent Willis Huntley has been a part of the Far Cry franchise ever since the release of Far Cry 3.

There’s a Willis Huntley named tag found at Zamok Archipelago in Juan’s workshop inside a box on the desk next to the map of Yara.

A Woman on Fire

Head to the Tranquila beach at the edge of Cortina Peninsula to find a woman by the beach enjoying her BBQ until she accidentally sets herself on fire while applying oil on the grill.

Alternate Ending (Spoiler Alert)

At the Yaran Island, successfully escape a naval blockade and Clara gives you 2 options to choose from. Either you can hop onto the boat and head to Miami or you can fight for Yaran’s freedom.

Choosing to leave for Miami ends up in Clara getting killed in a fast-forwarded cutscene.

End Credits

If you’ve made it through the entire Far Cry 6 game and reached the end credits, you’ll hear two characters talking to each other and one of them happens to be the already dead Vaas Montenegro or smuggler as shown in the dialogues.

Honorable Mentions

During the Cash Money Treasure Hunt, there’s a bunker in Aguas Lindas (Oasis Plains) where you’ll find a note on the desk next to a few books and documents.

The note lists down a few weapons from Assassin’s Creed such as Ancient Spear and a pair of ancient concealed blades.

Also, there’s a Far Cry 3 reference to the mix as well with the note listing down a weapon labeled as a Knife of Chinese origin that features dragon iconography. Does that ring a bell? Yeah, the description of the knife matches that of Vaas’ knife used in Far Cry 3.

You can also find a Starlink Starter Set at the back of the bunker on a bookshelf which is a clear reference to the game called Starlink: Battle for Atlas.