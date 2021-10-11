You will most certainly be upgrading your gear and equipment in Far Cry 6. Two crucial materials required for upgrades are Durable Plastic and Gunpowder. In this guide, we’ll be showing you where to Find Durable Plastic and Gunpowder in Far cry 6.

Where to Find Durable Plastic and Gunpowder in Far Cry 6

While Durable Plastic is not as rare as Gunpowder, both of these materials are hard to come by. You’re going to be needing a bunch of these if you want to really bring your arsenal to the next level.

How to Find Durable Plastic in FC6

Although not a rare item, it is still tricky to get sometimes. The main source for this material is a random chance of finding it among junk heaps or trading it for fish and meat at shops.

Fishing

The trading method is more reliable and is more successful. Some of the fish that give an increased chance of getting Durable Plastic include; Reef Shark, SquirrelFish, Tarpon, Tench and Tilapia, etc.

So, find a fishing spot and get fishin’!

Los Bandidos Missions

Another way could be by going for Los Bandidos missions, which reward you with materials, including Durable Plastic.

How to Find Gunpowder in FC6

One of the rarest upgrade materials in the game, gunpowder is hard to find but definitely worthwhile as all good upgrades depend upon it. Your best chance of getting gunpowder is by looting FND caches.

FND Caches

The best place to look for caches is to find them in military bases. On your map, they are usually represented by a white box. The caches you are looking for are black colored, with a red and white FND logo.

Other caches like ones with weapons drawn on them are for finding new arms not supplies for upgrades.

You can reveal FND Cache Locations by reading notes and finding clues out in the world of Far Cry 6.

You can also find them by bribing the corrupt members of Anton’s army. After you have been near one or have revealed a clue about one, they will be permanently marked on your map.