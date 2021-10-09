Far Cry 6 Fishing Guide

In this guide, we will cover everything that you need to know about Fishing in Far Cry 6. For fishing, the first thing that you will need is the Fishing Rod. So let’s start with how you can get the Fishing Rod.

Far Cry 6 Fishing

The Fishing rod is necessary for fishing and you will get it by completing the quest Fuel the Revolution on the Isla Santuario. In this quest, you meet the fisher Benito Menguez.

He will assign you a task to complete and for completing that task you will get the fishing rod. Once you have the Fishing rod you can start fishing without any delay.

How to Fish in FC6

You can go to any seawater source and fish. Simply equip the Fishing rod from the weapons wheel and you are ready to fish.

You can also look at the map for the fishing points for catching a particular type of fish.

The orange tackle boxes at the fishing points will act as a workbench for your fishing rod to improve the rod and change to different baits for catching different types of fish.

You can use gunpowder for upgrading the rod as well. Now let’s take a look at the step-by-step mechanism of fishing in Far Cry 6.

Firstly hold the RT on the controller and then release it for casting the line. The more you hold the further it will cast the line.

After that wait for the fish to take the bait. For attracting the fish you can reel in the line slowly.

Once a fish takes the bait you will hear a line snagging noise and a pop-up appear as well to hook the fish.

You can hook the fish by the RT on the controller and reel it in using the LT button.

After reeling in the fish move the thumbstick in the direction opposite of the fish is pulling. You have to adjust the direction according to the movement of the fish.

After reeling the fish in fully you will catch it.

After catching a fish you can trade it at any workbench for crafting material or you can keep it for yourself for cooking food.

Fishing Upgrades

Upgrades in fishing are also very important. One of the three main things you can upgrade in your tackle box is the lure. For catching some rare fishes the Alluring lure is the best upgrade you can have.

The other one is the reel socket which will shorten the fish catching process for you.

The last upgrade you can try is the fishing line socket. This affects the strength of your fishing line since you may lose the fish before catching if your line is weak.

You will need some industrial circuits to upgrade this. Upgrade this to stop losing fish.