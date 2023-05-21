Far Cry 5 Silver Bars Guide – All 24 Locations, How To Get Elite Weapons And Clothing Items

Our Far Cry 5 Silver Bars Guide below will highlight all the locations where you can collect the in-game currency. Since Silver Bars allow you to purchase a number of items to help progression in the game, it is only crucial that we compiled all the locations which you can find out below!

Far Cry 5 Silver Bars

Be it Elite Weapons or Clothing Items, you need Silver Bars often enough to purchase them. You can only find them riddled around Hope County in safes.

Most of them will be Situated at Cult Outposts so you can expect a real fight. Moreover, you should keep Plenty of Explosives beforehand to blow the safes open.

Alternatively, if you have progressed enough, you can unlock the Lockpicking/Locksmith Perk which will help you open safes with more precision and less noise.

In total, there are 24 Silver Bars with each one being worth 40 Points. Although you can purchase the same items with cash as well, it can be useful to use Silver Bars to unlock early-game gear quickly. Besides, you get dollars from these safes anyways, so icing on the cake really.

Holland Valley – John’s Region

This section of our Far Cry 5 Silver Bars Guide details all the Silver Bars that you can acquire in John’s Region. As mentioned earlier, you should definitely consider having some explosives on you or have Lockpicking/Locksmith Perk.

Garden View Packing Facility

Heading to the facility, look for the main red building and blow open or lockpick the white door on the right. Open the safe with either explosives or Locksmith Perk.

Copperhead Rail Yard

Head east of the Rail Yard to find a train cart lying on its side. Climb up the train via the boxes to reach the top. Drop down below through a passage in the roof to find the Silver Bar.

Green-Busch Fertilizer Co.

You need to look for the tallest tower in this area. Use the ladders to climb to the top of the tower to reach a platform. Here you will find the Silver Bar.

Sunrise Farm

Head to the building with the ‘Pumpkin Patch’ banner. Once inside, jump onto the cage on the left and jump again to reach an opening holding the Silver Bar.

Kellett Cattle Co.

Enter the green-colored house and on the first floor, find the white door across the arcade machine. Open the door using the Locksmith Perk and unlock the safe you find in the room.

Fall’s End

You need to head to the building with a sign hanging ‘Customer Entrance’. On the ground floor of this building, you can find a blue vending machine. Behind this, there’s a safe which you can unlock to get the Silver Bar.

Rye and Son’s Aviation

Find a locked door in the kitchen of the building. Open it up with the Locksmith Perk and then unlock the safe in the room.

Seed Ranch

Enter the building which has an arcade machine inside. It will also have a green chain-link fence which you need to jump over via the white crates. Once over, you can find the Silver Bar in the safe.

US Auto

Look for a white building with the banner ‘Computer Diagnostics’ and enter it through the green door. Look up to see a hole in the ceiling of the building. Climb up and enter it to come across the safe. Unlock it or blow it open to collect the Silver Bar.

Henabane River – Faith’s Region

This section of our Far Cry 5 Silver Bars Guide details all the Silver Bars that you can acquire in Faith’s Region. As mentioned earlier, you should definitely consider having some explosives on you or have Lockpicking/Locksmith Perk.

Drubman Marina

Approaching Drubman Marina from the back/south, you will see a small wooden house with barricaded windows. Shoot or melee your way through the windows and collect the Silver Bar.

Eden’s Covenant

Head to the white chapel building. Once look for a hole that is right underneath the balcony and climb up. The safe is situated on this balcony.

King’s Hot Springs Hotel

At the back of the hotel, you can use a ladder to climb up and onto the scaffold. From there, walk over and jump into the balcony on the left. Head inside from the balcony to find the safe in the room you enter.

Whistling Beaver Brewery

On the ground floor of the building, you will find an empty space between the brewery containers which you can crouch under. Here, you will find the safe and unlocking it will get you the Silver Bar.

Jessop Conservatory

Approaching the building from the front, you can make out a blue ladder leading to a barricaded window. Climb it, and shoot down the barricade to enter the building via the windows. You will find the safe in the room you enter.

Nolan’s Fly Shop

South of the bliss flower field, you will come across a small hut with barricaded windows. Shoot or melee the barricades down and enter the building to find the Silver Bar safe on a table.

Hope County Jail

Keep moving forward and when you are near the arcade machine, head to the nearest cell which has the safe in it.

Lorna’s Truck Shop

Head to the building with the white bags outside and enter it through the blue door. You will find a locked door inside. Pick the lock and then head inside to find the safe.

Sacred Skies Youth Camp

Enter the camp from the eastern road where you will find a hut with barricaded doors and windows. Take the barricades out and enter the house to find the safe and Silver Bar inside.

Whitetail Mountains – Jacob’s Region

This section of our Far Cry 5 Silver Bars Guide details all the Silver Bars that you can acquire in Jacob’s Region. As mentioned earlier, you should definitely consider having some explosives on you or have Lockpicking/Locksmith Perk.

PIN-KO Station

Approaching the outpost from the west, you will come across a white building. Unlock the door and the safe here to grab the Silver Bar.

Whitetail Park Ranger’s Station

Look for the house with the green shed. Head inside to find the safe. Unlock it or blow it open to find the Silver Bar and some cash.

F.A.N.G. Center

The gift shop here has the safe in the corner. Inside, you will find the Silver Bar.

Baron Lumber Mill

Use the green door to enter the building with the American flag on it. Inside you will find the safe and Silver Bar.

Wolf’s Den

Enter the room next to the arcade machine. You will find the Silver Bar in a small cupboard.

Elk Jaw Lodge

Enter the big lodge building. On the ground floor, a safe is situated which you can unlock for Silver Bar.

That’s all folks! The 24 Silver Bars which will get you 960 Points in total. Choose wisely which items to purchase. Base your decisions according to what you need most at that point in the game.

This is all we have in our Far Cry 5 Silver Bars Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!