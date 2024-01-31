How To Lockpick In Far Cry 5

Locked doors and locked safes are two different barriers preventing you from entering a certain area or accessing a certain item. Both of them will be an inconvenience in the least without this Far Cry 5 Lockpicking Guide.

Our FC 5 Lockpicking Guide will tell you how to overcome both hurdles above. It will mention multiple ways to access safes and doors so you are never stuck when exploring the world.

How to lockpick safes

Whenever you see a big black floor block, you run into a safe that cannot be opened with a key and could potentially contain some extremely tasty loot.

The easiest way to open it is to blow the safe using dynamite or a remote explosive. Toss the explosive towards the safe and then get to a safe distance before the explosion. The explosion will break the safe door but will not damage any components.

Alternatively, you can unlock the Locksmith Perk or Repair Torch. If you do Locksmith Perk, go to the safe and press the button to open it.

If you use a repair Torch, equip it and fire it toward the locked safe to burn it open. Both of these methods can help you obtain the goods inside the safe.

How to Lockpick Doors

You will run into two different types of doors in Far Cry 5. If the doors require a regular key to get inside, you can find the key required, which will almost certainly be near the door somewhere. Alternatively, the lockpick perk can be used to unlock them.

If the doors have a key card, they can only be opened using that specific key card. The keycard is part of a puzzle you need to solve to enter the door, as these doors usually guard Prepper Stashes.

Also, watch out for open windows. If there are, you can simply climb through them without needing to lockpick the door.