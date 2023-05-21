Far Cry 5 Loadouts Guide – Recommended Weapons, Perks, Best Loadouts, How To Play

We have curated this Far Cry 5 Loadouts Guide in which we have detailed the best selection of perks for your loadouts. Choosing a loadout will help you adapt to that playstyle and use specialized weapons and ammo to help you achieve that playstyle. Load up your favorite weapons and perks with our custom loadout guide and go on a hunting spree in Hope County.

Far Cry 5 is not all about brute force and no strategy. This time around, you can actually make custom Far Cry 5 Loadouts with specialized weapons and perks that are most suitable for that build.

Now you can choose a build of your choice instead of just randomly piling up weapons and ammo in your pocket. Create custom Far Cry 5 Loadouts and choose how to eliminate your enemies according to your own style.

Far Cry 5 Loadouts

To create the perfect loadout, you can choose weapons, ammo type, and perks. Each loadout comes with its own specialized ammo as well which are suited for the playstyle you are aiming for. The perks will be supporting your role by providing different bonuses that might include making you a bullet sponge or nimble as a fish to get out of tricky situations.

It is recommended that you create a custom loadout before going into fights, as they will really make a difference.

Your survival in the harsh Hope County is dependent on these Far Cry 5 Loadouts and the perks that you choose for yourself. Below we have some of the best Far Cry 5 Loadouts for you to try. These are specified for a certain role and the perks are chosen accordingly to compliment the playstyle.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Tank

Tanks are the frontline fighters and taking cover is not in their nature. For this, they need to be bullet sponges and need to be able to absorb as much punishment as possible. If you are the type of person who hates staying at the back and prefers to get face to face with your enemies, this loadout is for you.

This loadout will allow you to become the ultimate bullet sponge as it increases your damage resisting capabilities. You will be provided with the necessary equipment to handle different situations right in their faces.

You will become the toughest of all if you prefer to choose the tank loadout. This might come at the cost of agility, as you will be wearing pretty heavy equipment making moving around slowly. The perks to go with this loadout are explained below:

Throwback : With this perk, you will be able to throwback any incoming projectiles away from you such as grenades and dynamites.

: With this perk, you will be able to throwback any incoming projectiles away from you such as grenades and dynamites. Additional Holster : Who does not like an extra weapon up their sleeve? This perk will allow you to carry a third weapon in your weapon wheel.

: Who does not like an extra weapon up their sleeve? This perk will allow you to carry a third weapon in your weapon wheel. Repair Torch : With this perk, you get a handy repair torch that no only opens safes in stealth but also allows you to repair your vehicles on the go.

: With this perk, you get a handy repair torch that no only opens safes in stealth but also allows you to repair your vehicles on the go. Auto-Repair : With this perk equipped, all your vehicles will automatically repair themselves and gain more hit points allowing them to take more punishment.

: With this perk equipped, all your vehicles will automatically repair themselves and gain more hit points allowing them to take more punishment. Weapons Collector : Carry even more weapons with this perk. This perk will allow you to carry a fourth weapon in your weapon wheel allowing you to carry the most amount of weapons you can carry.

: Carry even more weapons with this perk. This perk will allow you to carry a fourth weapon in your weapon wheel allowing you to carry the most amount of weapons you can carry. Health Boost 1 and 2 : These perks will increase your health by 200% when bought. You can only purchase the second one once you already own the first one. Becoming the ultimate bullet sponge is not possible without having double the normal health.

: These perks will increase your health by 200% when bought. You can only purchase the second one once you already own the first one. Becoming the ultimate bullet sponge is not possible without having double the normal health. Weapons Pro : This perk will reduce the time it takes to change weapons like SMGs and shotguns much faster. Your reloading and aiming speeds are also increased. In addition, weapon sway and bullet spread is greatly reduced thus allowing you to land more ammunition on your opposition.

: This perk will reduce the time it takes to change weapons like SMGs and shotguns much faster. Your reloading and aiming speeds are also increased. In addition, weapon sway and bullet spread is greatly reduced thus allowing you to land more ammunition on your opposition. Heavy Weapons Mastery : This perk will reduce the time it takes to change weapons like LMGs, launchers and flamethrowers much faster. Your reloading and aiming speeds are also increased. In addition, weapon sway and bullet spread is greatly reduced thus allowing you to land more ammunition on your opposition.

Recon

Recons are the best when it comes to knowledge of the battlefield. They have the upper hand as they have plenty of equipment helping them to know enemy locations, quick travel and getting inside locations where no one else can. Recon units move in the shadows and gather as much intel about the enemy as they can.

This loadout works exceptionally well for players who want to know where their enemy is located before taking them down. It also allows players to be well aware of their surroundings.

Players who choose recon are never running blindly in a fight. They always have the tactical advantage over their enemies. The perks best suited for this loadout are detailed below:

Rifle Ammo Bag : This perk allows you to carry more rifle and .50 cal ammo.

Locksmith: With this perk, you can easily unlock all safes and doors that do not require a key card in stealth.

: This perk allows you to carry more rifle and .50 cal ammo. Locksmith: With this perk, you can easily unlock all safes and doors that do not require a key card in stealth. Sneaky Sprint : This perk increases your movement speed while crouched. Sprinting does not take you out of the crouching stance.

: This perk increases your movement speed while crouched. Sprinting does not take you out of the crouching stance. Ghost : This perk makes you light on your feet. You make very less noise while walking, sprinting and landing. To top it all off, fall damage is greatly reduced as well.

: This perk makes you light on your feet. You make very less noise while walking, sprinting and landing. To top it all off, fall damage is greatly reduced as well. Human Fish : This perk allows you to swim much faster and holding your breath for longer durations. This perk will allow you to plan your routes from water if the land is not an option.

: This perk allows you to swim much faster and holding your breath for longer durations. This perk will allow you to plan your routes from water if the land is not an option. Parachute : This perk will grant you a parachute. A parachute opens up the world to you as you can airdrop anywhere even in places, which are not accessible by conventional means.

: This perk will grant you a parachute. A parachute opens up the world to you as you can airdrop anywhere even in places, which are not accessible by conventional means. Rifle Mastery : This perk makes you an expert when it comes to handling rifles. It will increase the reload, aiming and switching times of rifles and sniper rifles. It will also reduce the weapon sway and bullet spread from these weapons.

: This perk makes you an expert when it comes to handling rifles. It will increase the reload, aiming and switching times of rifles and sniper rifles. It will also reduce the weapon sway and bullet spread from these weapons. Wingsuit : Complimenting your parachute, this perk will unlock your wingsuit which enables you to travel great distances which are not possible with just the parachute. You can also switch between the two mid-air allowing great movement freedom while in the air.

Stealth Assassin

Stealth Assassin loadout style favors stealth as much as possible along with quick, melee kills. The perks and equipment allow you to move closer to your enemies quietly and take them down while remaining in the shadows.

For players who love playing like Dark Knight, this loadout is for you. You will be able to become the ultimate assassin in Far Cry 5 with this loadout. You will move in the shadows and take down enemies without them noticing a thing. The recommended perks for this loadout as detailed below:

Saboteur : With this perk, you will unlock the ability to set vehicles on fire and explode them.

: With this perk, you will unlock the ability to set vehicles on fire and explode them. Locksmith : With this perk, you can easily unlock all safes and doors that do not require a key card in stealth.

: With this perk, you can easily unlock all safes and doors that do not require a key card in stealth. Takedown Mastery : This perk increases the takedown range and unlocks chain, melee-throw and sidearm takedowns for you.

: This perk increases the takedown range and unlocks chain, melee-throw and sidearm takedowns for you. Sneaky Sprint : This perk increases your movement speed while crouched. Sprinting does not take you out of the crouching stance.

: This perk increases your movement speed while crouched. Sprinting does not take you out of the crouching stance. Ghost : This perk makes you light on your feet. You make very less noise while walking, sprinting and landing. To top it all off, fall damage is greatly reduced as well.

: This perk makes you light on your feet. You make very less noise while walking, sprinting and landing. To top it all off, fall damage is greatly reduced as well. Nimble Fingers : This perk will greatly reduce the crafting times of items, sabotaging or booby-trapping vehicles, disarming alarms and opening safes with Repair Torch.

Sniper

If you prefer to keep long-range distances between yourself and your enemies, this loadout is for you. This loadout is all about taking out your enemies from as far as possible without letting any harm come to you. You do not want to be in a firefight and prefer to be at a safe distance while tackling the opposition.

This loadout also comes with special ammo that helps you take down the heavy units and other hard to kill enemies easily from great distances. The guns are extremely long-ranged and precise and allow you to pick off enemies one by one from a safe distance. The perks suitable for this loadout are detailed below:

Rifle Ammo Bag : This perk allows you to carry more rifle and .50 cal ammo.

: This perk allows you to carry more rifle and .50 cal ammo. Special Ammo Bag : This perk allows you to carry more armor-piercing and incendiary ammo.

: This perk allows you to carry more armor-piercing and incendiary ammo. Primal Mastery (For Bows) : This perk reduces the time it takes to reload, aim with or switch bows and slingshots.

: This perk reduces the time it takes to reload, aim with or switch bows and slingshots. Black Market : This perk makes all craftable remote explosives, proximity explosives, and other explosives as well as the special ammo available at all shops.

: This perk makes all craftable remote explosives, proximity explosives, and other explosives as well as the special ammo available at all shops. Rifle Mastery : This perk makes you an expert when it comes to handling rifles. It will increase the reload, aiming and switching times of rifles and sniper rifles. It will also reduce the weapon sway and bullet spread from these weapons.

This concludes our Far Cry 5 Loadouts Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!