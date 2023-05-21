Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide – All Vehicles, Automobiles, Recreational, Trucks, Helicopters, Aircrafts, How To Unlock

Far Cry 5 comes loaded with tons of content especially when it comes to vehicles. Far Cry 4 had some decent vehicles in it that did the job but they are nothing when compared to the vehicle lineup of Far Cry 5 and the extra features that they come with. There are a lot of vehicles in Far Cry 5 and some can be customized as well which is a new feature added in Far Cry 5. In this Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide, we are going to cover everything you need to know.
The map of Far Cry 5 is huge and you cannot expect to run everywhere in Hope County. For transportation, you must have a decent set of wheels and judging by the variety of vehicles added in the newest installment, you would not be disappointed. There is a vehicle for everyone. This is the first Far Cry game to have these many vehicles added to the game.
Vehicle Types in Far Cry 5
We have curated this Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide in which we have detailed all the vehicles found in Far Cry 5.
We have listed how much the vehicle will cost you if you want to purchase it and if the vehicle is locked at the start, the method by which you can unlock it. You will also get to know if the vehicle can be weaponized or not below. The vehicles have been categorized according to their class. You will find them below divided into these classes accordingly.
Automobiles
Starting off our Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide with automobiles. These are your standard mode of transportation around Hope County. These range from hatchbacks to sedans to muscle cars with some special versions as well.
2008 Kimberlite Darrala
It can be purchased for $1,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1999 Hayai Stryus ZRP
It can be purchased for $1,570. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2004 Hayai ZIP-R
It can be purchased for $1,125. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1970 Zugspitz XS-2
It can be purchased for $1,440. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1987 Pygmalion Bruelag
This vehicle must be unlocked by liberating the King’s Hot Springs Hotel outpost in Henbane River region. Once unlocked it will not cost you anything and it cannot be weaponized.
1967 Kimberlite ZT
It can be purchased for $1,600. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2002 Kimberlite S
It can be purchased for $1,725. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1998 Pygmalion Comet-R
It can be purchased for $1,650. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1973 Pygmalion SSR
This vehicle is unlocked by completing the Getaway Prepper Stash at McCullough’s Garage in the Henbane River region. Once unlocked, it will not cost you anything to purchase and it cannot be weaponized.
The Bootlegger
It can be purchased for $3,500. It can be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Bump N Grind
It can be purchased for $3,600. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
American Muscle Car
You receive this car right at the start of the game. It does not cost you anything and it cannot be weaponized. It comes with a cool livery though.
Hope County’s Muscle
The official muscle car for Hope County can be yours through Ubisoft’s application. Once unlocked, you will receive it for free and it cannot be weaponized.
Uncle Sam
Complete Clutch Nixon’s Baptism of Fire challenge at the Reservoir Construction Yard in Holland Valley and this sweet muscle car will be all yours free of cost. It cannot be weaponized.
Recreational
Next up in our Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide we have the recreational toys. These vehicles are meant for fun. Featuring full off-road quad bikes, buggies and trophy trucks, this category of cars will keep you on your toes on an off-road adventure.
Funaki E – 716
It can be purchased for $1,100. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2018 Polaris RZR
It can be purchased for $2,000. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2018 Polaris RZR XP Edition
It can be purchased for $2,300. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Quad-State Area
Complete Clutch Nixon’s The Mooseknuckle Runt challenge in the Whitetail Mountains region to earn this vehicle for free. It cannot be weaponized.
Quad Big Game Hunter
This vehicle is available to you right from the start of the game. It cannot be weaponized.
Bailout
Complete Clutch Nixon’s The Mooseknuckle Runt challenge in the Whitetail Mountains region to earn this sweet trophy truck for free. It cannot be weaponized.
Trucks and Vans
Suited for the rough terrains and harsh road conditions of the Hope County, these machines will ensure that you always reach your destination whether there is a road or not.
2011 Kimberlite 4WD
It can be purchased for $1,7700. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2012 Zugspitz Scavenger
It can be purchased for $2,050. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2014 Adjudico Mastodon XZT
Complete the mission Grill Streak and this behemoth truck will be yours. It comes with a machine gun so it has the option of being weaponized.
2010 Hierarch V200
It can be purchased for $1,725. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1981 Kimberlite K150
It can be purchased for $1,930. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600
It can be purchased for $1,950. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600-M
It can be purchased for $2,250. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2012 Kimberlite TCZ
It can be purchased for $1,700. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2012 Kimberlite TC6 M-Duty
It can be purchased for $2,180. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2012 Kimberlite 4WD XL
It can be purchased for $7,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Nancy
Complete the mission Make Hope Great Again in Whitetail Mountains and you will unlock this weaponized vehicle.
The Death Wish
Complete the mission The Death Wish in Holland Valley to unlock this weaponized vehicle.
1989 Hierarch Wanderer
It can be purchased for $7,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Doomsday Prepper Van
This vehicle is available to you right from the start of the game.
1979 Kimberlite K1150 (M60)
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1979 Kimberlite K150 (M2)
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600 (M60)
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2012 Kimberlite TCZ-M (.50 CAL)
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2012 Kimberlite TCZ Custom Paint
Find this vehicle after completing the Man Cave Prepper Stash in Holland Valley.
1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600-M (.50 CAL)
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
The Roskam Bros
It can be purchased for $7,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2012 Kimberlite TC6 M-Duty ‘Outlaw’
Liberate the Copperhead Rail Yar outpost in Holland Valley and this vehicle is yours.
Outlaw Truck
Available to you right from the start of the game.
Heavy
This part of our Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide is dedicated to heavy vehicles. This category includes tractors and semi trucks. When normal transportation is not your style and you want to be in a vehicle that hits like a tank, these vehicles are for you.
2009 Hierarch FT-100
It can be purchased for $1,150. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
The Reaper
Liberate Kellett Cattle Co outpost in Holland Valley and this vehicle will be yours.
1998 Hierarch CT6500 FB
It can be purchased for $1,380. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
2001 Hierarch ST601
It can be purchased for $1,500. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
The Widowmaker
Complete the mission The Widowmaker in Holland valley to add this giant Semi truck to your collection.
Helicopters
Helicopters have been finally added in Far Cry 5. They are one of the best means of transportation in Hope County.
Kaumbat H-158 Sky Scarab
Liberate the PIN-KO Radar Station in Whitetail Mountains and this helicopter is all yours.
Kaumbat H-04 Foxfly
It can be purchased for $2,680. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Kaumbat R-31
It can be purchased for $7,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Aerial Force Helicopter
This helicopter is available to you right from the start of the game and it is also weaponized.
Kaumbat MH-158H DAP Sky Scarab
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Kaumbat H-04b Foxfly
It can be purchased for $4,800. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Kaumbat R-31 Air Buzzer
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Tulip
Complete the mission Eco-Warriors at Drubman’s Marian in Henbane to add this helicopter to your collection. It is also weaponized.
Aircrafts
Far Cry 5 is not limited to the roads and this part of the Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide covers aircrafts. We also have a decent selection of land and water aircrafts in Far Cry 5. You can purchase them either from a boat shop or a hangar.
Kimberlite HP-18-160
It can be purchased for $2,500. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It can also land on water.
The Clusterduck
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It can also land on water.
Carmina
Once you have secured Nick Rye as a Gun for hire, complete the Air Raid Mission in Holland Valley to add this aircraft to your collection. It is weaponized and it can also land on water.
Stars and Stripes
Complete Clutch Nixon’s Copperhead Rail Yard stunt in Holland Valley to add this aircraft to your collection. It can land on water as well and it is weaponized.
The Wild Goose
It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It can also land on water.
Adjudicor FBW-2
It can be purchased for $2,875. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It cannot land on water.
Affirmtation
Complete the mission Wrath in Holland Valley to unlock this aircraft. It cannot land on the water however it can be weaponized.
The Dogfighter
During the mission Wrath in Holland valley, get inside this aircraft when you are at John Seed’s Ranch to unlock it. It is weaponized but it cannot land on water.
Pack Hunter
This aircraft is found in Hangar pains Prepper Stash at Landsdowne Airstrip in Whitetail Mountains. Get in it to unlock it. It is weaponized but it cannot land on water.
Wildfire
It can be purchased for $9,000. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It cannot land on water.
Watercrafts
Tired of being on the road and in the air? You can always take to the waters. This part of the Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide is for watercraft. The watercraft will ensure that you can traverse the big water bodies of Hope County in style and speed. There are a number of watercraft to choose from.
Funaki J-170
It can be purchased for $1,000. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Salacia RHIB-Z200
It can be purchased for $1,150. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Shining Sea
Complete Clutch Nixon’s Quadzilla mission near PIN-KO Radar Station in Henbane River to unlock this craft.
Salacia RHIB-Z800 (M60)
It can be purchased for $3,600. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
Salacia RHIB-Z80 (.50 CAL)
It can be purchased for $3,600. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.
This concludes our Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!