Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide – All Vehicles, Automobiles, Recreational, Trucks, Helicopters, Aircrafts, How To Unlock

Far Cry 5 comes loaded with tons of content especially when it comes to vehicles. Far Cry 4 had some decent vehicles in it that did the job but they are nothing when compared to the vehicle lineup of Far Cry 5 and the extra features that they come with. There are a lot of vehicles in Far Cry 5 and some can be customized as well which is a new feature added in Far Cry 5. In this Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide, we are going to cover everything you need to know.

Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide

The map of Far Cry 5 is huge and you cannot expect to run everywhere in Hope County. For transportation, you must have a decent set of wheels and judging by the variety of vehicles added in the newest installment, you would not be disappointed. There is a vehicle for everyone. This is the first Far Cry game to have these many vehicles added to the game.

Vehicle Types in Far Cry 5

We have curated this Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide in which we have detailed all the vehicles found in Far Cry 5.

We have listed how much the vehicle will cost you if you want to purchase it and if the vehicle is locked at the start, the method by which you can unlock it. You will also get to know if the vehicle can be weaponized or not below. The vehicles have been categorized according to their class. You will find them below divided into these classes accordingly.

Automobiles

Starting off our Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide with automobiles. These are your standard mode of transportation around Hope County. These range from hatchbacks to sedans to muscle cars with some special versions as well.

2008 Kimberlite Darrala

It can be purchased for $1,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1999 Hayai Stryus ZRP

It can be purchased for $1,570. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2004 Hayai ZIP-R

It can be purchased for $1,125. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1970 Zugspitz XS-2

It can be purchased for $1,440. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1987 Pygmalion Bruelag

This vehicle must be unlocked by liberating the King’s Hot Springs Hotel outpost in Henbane River region. Once unlocked it will not cost you anything and it cannot be weaponized.

1967 Kimberlite ZT

It can be purchased for $1,600. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2002 Kimberlite S

It can be purchased for $1,725. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1998 Pygmalion Comet-R

It can be purchased for $1,650. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1973 Pygmalion SSR

This vehicle is unlocked by completing the Getaway Prepper Stash at McCullough’s Garage in the Henbane River region. Once unlocked, it will not cost you anything to purchase and it cannot be weaponized.

The Bootlegger

It can be purchased for $3,500. It can be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Bump N Grind

It can be purchased for $3,600. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

American Muscle Car

You receive this car right at the start of the game. It does not cost you anything and it cannot be weaponized. It comes with a cool livery though.

Hope County’s Muscle

The official muscle car for Hope County can be yours through Ubisoft’s application. Once unlocked, you will receive it for free and it cannot be weaponized.

Uncle Sam

Complete Clutch Nixon’s Baptism of Fire challenge at the Reservoir Construction Yard in Holland Valley and this sweet muscle car will be all yours free of cost. It cannot be weaponized.

Recreational

Next up in our Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide we have the recreational toys. These vehicles are meant for fun. Featuring full off-road quad bikes, buggies and trophy trucks, this category of cars will keep you on your toes on an off-road adventure.

Funaki E – 716

It can be purchased for $1,100. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2018 Polaris RZR

It can be purchased for $2,000. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2018 Polaris RZR XP Edition

It can be purchased for $2,300. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Quad-State Area

Complete Clutch Nixon’s The Mooseknuckle Runt challenge in the Whitetail Mountains region to earn this vehicle for free. It cannot be weaponized.

Quad Big Game Hunter

This vehicle is available to you right from the start of the game. It cannot be weaponized.

Bailout

Complete Clutch Nixon’s The Mooseknuckle Runt challenge in the Whitetail Mountains region to earn this sweet trophy truck for free. It cannot be weaponized.

Trucks and Vans

Suited for the rough terrains and harsh road conditions of the Hope County, these machines will ensure that you always reach your destination whether there is a road or not.

2011 Kimberlite 4WD

It can be purchased for $1,7700. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2012 Zugspitz Scavenger

It can be purchased for $2,050. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2014 Adjudico Mastodon XZT

Complete the mission Grill Streak and this behemoth truck will be yours. It comes with a machine gun so it has the option of being weaponized.

2010 Hierarch V200

It can be purchased for $1,725. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1981 Kimberlite K150

It can be purchased for $1,930. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600

It can be purchased for $1,950. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600-M

It can be purchased for $2,250. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2012 Kimberlite TCZ

It can be purchased for $1,700. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2012 Kimberlite TC6 M-Duty

It can be purchased for $2,180. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2012 Kimberlite 4WD XL

It can be purchased for $7,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Nancy

Complete the mission Make Hope Great Again in Whitetail Mountains and you will unlock this weaponized vehicle.

The Death Wish

Complete the mission The Death Wish in Holland Valley to unlock this weaponized vehicle.

1989 Hierarch Wanderer

It can be purchased for $7,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Doomsday Prepper Van

This vehicle is available to you right from the start of the game.

1979 Kimberlite K1150 (M60)

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1979 Kimberlite K150 (M2)

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600 (M60)

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2012 Kimberlite TCZ-M (.50 CAL)

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2012 Kimberlite TCZ Custom Paint

Find this vehicle after completing the Man Cave Prepper Stash in Holland Valley.

1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600-M (.50 CAL)

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

The Roskam Bros

It can be purchased for $7,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2012 Kimberlite TC6 M-Duty ‘Outlaw’

Liberate the Copperhead Rail Yar outpost in Holland Valley and this vehicle is yours.

Outlaw Truck

Available to you right from the start of the game.

Heavy

This part of our Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide is dedicated to heavy vehicles. This category includes tractors and semi trucks. When normal transportation is not your style and you want to be in a vehicle that hits like a tank, these vehicles are for you.

2009 Hierarch FT-100

It can be purchased for $1,150. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

The Reaper

Liberate Kellett Cattle Co outpost in Holland Valley and this vehicle will be yours.

1998 Hierarch CT6500 FB

It can be purchased for $1,380. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

2001 Hierarch ST601

It can be purchased for $1,500. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

The Widowmaker

Complete the mission The Widowmaker in Holland valley to add this giant Semi truck to your collection.

Helicopters

Helicopters have been finally added in Far Cry 5. They are one of the best means of transportation in Hope County.

Kaumbat H-158 Sky Scarab

Liberate the PIN-KO Radar Station in Whitetail Mountains and this helicopter is all yours.

Kaumbat H-04 Foxfly

It can be purchased for $2,680. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Kaumbat R-31

It can be purchased for $7,200. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Aerial Force Helicopter

This helicopter is available to you right from the start of the game and it is also weaponized.

Kaumbat MH-158H DAP Sky Scarab

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Kaumbat H-04b Foxfly

It can be purchased for $4,800. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Kaumbat R-31 Air Buzzer

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Tulip

Complete the mission Eco-Warriors at Drubman’s Marian in Henbane to add this helicopter to your collection. It is also weaponized.

Aircrafts

Far Cry 5 is not limited to the roads and this part of the Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide covers aircrafts. We also have a decent selection of land and water aircrafts in Far Cry 5. You can purchase them either from a boat shop or a hangar.

Kimberlite HP-18-160

It can be purchased for $2,500. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It can also land on water.

The Clusterduck

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It can also land on water.

Carmina

Once you have secured Nick Rye as a Gun for hire, complete the Air Raid Mission in Holland Valley to add this aircraft to your collection. It is weaponized and it can also land on water.

Stars and Stripes

Complete Clutch Nixon’s Copperhead Rail Yard stunt in Holland Valley to add this aircraft to your collection. It can land on water as well and it is weaponized.

The Wild Goose

It can be purchased for $7,200. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It can also land on water.

Adjudicor FBW-2

It can be purchased for $2,875. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It cannot land on water.

Affirmtation

Complete the mission Wrath in Holland Valley to unlock this aircraft. It cannot land on the water however it can be weaponized.

The Dogfighter

During the mission Wrath in Holland valley, get inside this aircraft when you are at John Seed’s Ranch to unlock it. It is weaponized but it cannot land on water.

Pack Hunter

This aircraft is found in Hangar pains Prepper Stash at Landsdowne Airstrip in Whitetail Mountains. Get in it to unlock it. It is weaponized but it cannot land on water.

Wildfire

It can be purchased for $9,000. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing. It cannot land on water.

Watercrafts

Tired of being on the road and in the air? You can always take to the waters. This part of the Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide is for watercraft. The watercraft will ensure that you can traverse the big water bodies of Hope County in style and speed. There are a number of watercraft to choose from.

Funaki J-170

It can be purchased for $1,000. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Salacia RHIB-Z200

It can be purchased for $1,150. It cannot be weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Shining Sea

Complete Clutch Nixon’s Quadzilla mission near PIN-KO Radar Station in Henbane River to unlock this craft.

Salacia RHIB-Z800 (M60)

It can be purchased for $3,600. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

Salacia RHIB-Z80 (.50 CAL)

It can be purchased for $3,600. It is weaponized and it is unlocked right from the start for purchasing.

This concludes our Far Cry 5 Vehicles Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!