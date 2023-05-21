Far Cry 5 Challenges Guide – For Hire, Hunting, Assault Challenges, How To Complete

Far Cry 5 has four different kinds of challenges. These challenges are quite important for your character as they are imperative for you to get all of the perks that you need. Take a look at these Far Cry 5 Challenges, their requirements and the number of Perk Points you will get for completing the challenge.
This Far Cry 5 Challenges Guide has all of the challenges in the game listed in it. Their Requirements will tell you how many times you have to do the challenge to complete it whereas the Perk Points are the number of points you will get towards upgrading or unlocking new perks.
Far Cry 5 Challenges
There are four different kinds of challenges that you can do in Far Cry 5. One of them is Hunting, which requires you to kill animals. The other one is Guns for Hire, which has you doing different types of kills. The Assault challenges have you using different weapons to get kills and the World challenges require you to do various different things.
Let’s go ahead and take a look at all of the challenges, their requirements, and the Perk Points acquired by completing them.
How to Complete Challenges
Here are the challenges for each four of the categories in Far Cry 5.
Hunting Challenges
|Challenge
|Requirement
|Perk Points Acquired
|Deer Skinned
|1
|1
|Pronghorns Skinned
|1
|1
|Elks Skinned
|2
|2
|Caribou Skinned
|4
|3
|Bison Skinned
|3
|3
|Moose Skinned
|2
|3
|Hares Skinned
|1
|2
|Boars Skinned
|2
|2
|Skunks Skinned
|3
|2
|Wolverines Skinned
|3
|2
|Wolves Skinned
|5
|2
|Cougars Skinned
|4
|3
|Black Bears Skinned
|2
|2
|Grizzly Bears Skinned
|3
|3
|Turkeys Skinned
|2
|2
|Eagles Skinned
|3
|3
|Kokanees Caught
|1
|1
|Arctic Graylings Caught
|1
|1
|Golden Trout Caught
|1
|1
|Rock Bass Caught
|1
|1
|Smallmouths Caught
|1
|1
|Largemouths Caught
|1
|1
|Bull Trout Caught
|1
|1
|Lake Trout Caught
|1
|1
|Rainbow Trout Caught
|1
|1
|Chinooks Caught
|1
|1
|Pallid Sturgeons Caught
|1
|3
|Paddlefish Caught
|1
|3
World Challenges
|Challenge
|Requirement
|Perk Points Acquired
|Civilians Rescued
|3
|2
|Homeopathics Consumed
|6
|2
|Wingsuit Distance (m)
|2,000
|2
|Minutes Spent in Co-op
|60
|3
Guns for Hire Challenges
|Challenge
|Requirement
|Perk Points
|Boomer: Total Kills
|10
|3
|Nick Rye: Kills from the Air
|5
|2
|Grace: Sniper Kills
|5
|2
|Cheeseburger: Total Kills
|10
|2
|Jess Black: Total Kills
|5
|2
|Hurk: Total Kills
|5
|2
|Peaches: Total Kills
|10
|3
|Adelaide: Total Kills
|5
|2
|Sharky: Total Kills
|5
|2
|Fighters: Total Kills
|15
|3
Assault Challenges
|Challenge
|Requirement
|Perk Points Acquired
|Total Kills
|100
|3
|Melee Kills
|10
|1
|Handgun Kills
|10
|2
|Shotgun Kills
|10
|2
|SMG Kills
|10
|2
|Assault Rifle Kills
|40
|2
|Sniper Kills
|10
|2
|LMG Kills
|20
|3
|Arrow Kills
|20
|3
|Flamethrower Kills
|10
|3
|Grenade Launcher Kills
|10
|3
|Rocket Launcher Kills
|10
|3
|Grenade Kills
|15
|2
|Dynamite Kills
|15
|2
|Molotov Kills
|8
|2
|Throwing Knife Kills
|8
|2
|Remote Explosive Kills
|3
|2
|Proximity Explosive Kills
|3
|2
|Headshots
|30
|2
|Hit & Run Kills
|10
|1
|Airstrike Kills
|8
|2
|Long-Range Kills
|5
|4
|Saboteur Kills
|3
|3
|Standard Takedown Kills
|15
|3
|Death from Above Kills
|4
|3
|Death from Below Kills
|2
|3
|Chain Takedown Kills
|5
|3
|Pistol Takedown Kills
|5
|2
That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Challenges Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!