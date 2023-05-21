Far Cry 5 Perk Magazines Guide – How To Unlock Extra Perk Points, Perk Magazines Locations

Perk Magazines are very useful in Far Cry 5 as they allow you to gain extra Perk Points. Perk Magazines are scattered throughout the world and thus, finding them without using this Far Cry 5 Perk Magazines Guide is probably going to be very difficult.

This Far Cry 5 Perk Magazines Guide will tell you all about all of the Perk Magazines that you can find in each of the three different regions of the in-game world. We will go into detail on how to search for the specific magazines so that you can quickly gain those extra Perk Points.

Far Cry 5 Perk Magazines

You want to find as many Perk Magazines as possible since these Far Cry 5 Perk Magazines can make you level up much quicker than you would otherwise. These are scattered throughout Jacob, John, and Faith Region.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at the Far Cry 5 Perk Magazines. This is where you will be able to find all of the Perk Magazines. It is best if you get these as soon as you can, as that will make you quite overpowered in the early stages of the game.

Perk Magazines Locations

Let’s go ahead and take a look at the magazines in each of the regions of Far Cry 5.

Perk Magazine #1

Location : Jacob’s Region

The first magazine is found in Whitetail Mountains towards the northwest corner.

Find an underground bunker overlooking a cliff near Cedar Lake. It can be found on the bottom bed. You can also find another bunker in the triangle between Langford Lake, Clagett Bay, and Widow Creek.

Perk Magazine #2

Location : Jacob’s Region

After this, you can find a magazine in Cedar Lake on an island which has a log cabin. Look for it on one of the shelves.

Perk Magazine #3

Location : John’s Region

Find a magazine near Sergey’s Place. Go towards the southeast of Rae-Rae’s Farm and follow the tracks until you get to the overturned train car. Climb it to get inside and get the magazine.

Perk Magazine #4

Location : John’s Region

After that, head to the Sawyer Residence towards the east side of Fall’s End. Go to the shed behind it and use its trap door to enter and find the magazine by the beds.

Perk Magazine #5

Location : John’s Region

One magazine can be found in the silo towards the east of Rye and Sons Aviation. Use the ladder and get inside the hole to find it.

Perk Magazine #6

Location : John’s Region

Another one is inside of Frobisher’s Cave towards the north of Fall’s End. Just continue moving inside the tunnel to get the magazine.

Perk Magazine #7

Location : John’s Region

The bunker of the house found in the center of Rae-Rae’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall’s End also has a magazine. Use the hatch to get in the bunker from its backside.

Perk Magazine #8

Location : John’s Region

The last magazine is at St. Isidore School to the northeast of Fall’s End. Go into the shed behind the bus and you can find the magazine on the table.

Perk Magazine #9

Location : Faith’s Region

Go east of Hope County Jail and enter the large squad house using the dirt road going southwest of the Moonflower Trailer Park. Here, you can find a magazine.

Perk Magazine #10

Location : Faith’s Region

You can also find a magazine south side of Silver Lake. Go on the highway from Drubman Marina and enter the Vasquez residence. Here, the magazine is on a shelf!

Perk Magazine #11

Location : Faith’s Region

Find another magazine in the Underground Bunker to the east of Hope County Jail. Go to the Abercrombie Residence and enter the bunker near the back door of the house.

Perk Magazine #12

Location : Faith’s Region

The Gethsemane Greenhouse is up next where you can get another magazine. It is located on the most east side of the region. The magazine is in an underground bunker towards the backside of the greenhouses.

Perk Magazine #13

Location : Faith’s Region

The Nature Cabin towards the west of Moonflower Trailer Park also has a magazine. Find it in the small furnace near the entrance.

Perk Magazine #14

Location : Faith’s Region

The last magazine of the region can be found in the Henbane River Chalets. This area separates Faith’s and John’s region. Loot all of the cabins, but if you just want the magazine then Loot Cabin #4.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Perk Magazines Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!