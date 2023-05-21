Crafting is a somewhat new mechanism to the Far Cry franchise which is primarily an FPS. With Far Cry 3, the franchise is leaning a bit towards RPG style as you can craft numerous items. In this Far Cry 3 Crafting Items Recipes guide, we will tell you all about the things you can make.
If you are looking for a certain item to craft, refer to our crafting recipes guide to find all the raw materials you need.
Far Cry 3 Crafting Items Recipes
Weapon Holsters
Simple
2 Weapons with 1x Goat Skin.
Rugged
3 Weapons with 2x Dear Hide.
Heavy Duty
4 Weapons with 2x shark skin.
Money Wallets
Simple
$2000 for 1x Pig Hide.
Rugged
$4,000 for 2x Cassowary Leather
Heavy Duty
$6,000 for 2x Shark Skin.
Extended
$10,00 for 1x One Horn Buffalo Hide. It will require Path of the Hunter.
Item Rucksacks
Simple
32 slots for 2x boar hide in the story mode.
Rugged
48 Slots for 2x Tapir Hide.
Heavy Duty
64 Slots for 4x Dingo Pelt
Extended
80 Slots for 1x Undying Bear Leather. You will require to have path of the hunter.
Syringe Kits
Simple
1x Pig Hide. Carry 5x syringes.
Rugged
3x Pig Hide. Carry 7x Syringes.
Heavy Duty
2x Leopard. Carry 9 Syringes.
Extended
1x Black Panther Leather. It will require you to have path of the hunter. Carry 12 Syringes.
Ammunition Pouch
Simple
2x Boar Hide
Rugged
2x Buffalo Skin
Heavy Duty
2x Tiger Skin
Extended
1x Golden Triger Leather. It will require you to have Path of the Hunter.
Grenade Pouch
Simple
2x Goat Skin for 4 grenades and 4 molotovs.
Rugged
2x Deer Hide for 6 grenades and 6 molotovs.
Heavy Duty
3x Komodo Dragon Skin for 8 grenades and 8 molotovs.
Extended
1x Blood Komodo Dragon Leather for 12 grenades and 12 molotovs. Path of the hunter is required.
Munitions Pouch
Simple
2x Goat Skin. You can carry 3 C4 or land mines.
Rugged
2x Leopard Skin. You can carry 4 C4/land mines.
Heavy Duty
2x Bear Skin. You will be able to carry 5 C4/land mines.
Extended
1x White Belly Tapir Leather. You will be able to carry 6 C4 or the land mines with you.
Fuel Sling
Simple
2x Dog Skin. 100 units of flamethrower fuel.
Rugged
2x Boar Hide. Additional 100 units of the fuel.
Heavy Duty
2x Komodo Dragon Skin. Further 100 units addition in the fuel.
Extended
1x Yellow Necked Cassowary Leather. Path of the hunter is required. You get extra 100 units fuel addition.
Rocket Pack
Simple
2x Dog Skin. You get 4 rockets and 8 grenades.
Rugged
4x dingo pelt. You get 5 rockets and 10 grenades.
Heavy Duty
2x Komodo Dragon Skin. You can carry 6 rockets and 12 grenades.
Extended
1x Yellow Necked Cassowary Leather. It requires path of the hunter.
Arrow Quiver
Simple
1x Goat Skin. You will be able to carry 10 special and 10 normal arrows.
Rugged
2x Tapir Hide. You can carry 15 regular and 10 special arrows.
Heavy Duty
2x Bear Skin. You get 20 regular and 10 special arrows.
Extended
1x Maneater Shark’s Fin. Requires Path of the Hunter. You can carry 30 regular and 10 special arrows.
Syringes
Animal Repellent
2x Amber Leaf. Animals are repelled for 40s.
Hunter’s Instinct
1x Amber Leaf. You will be able to see animals through their scent and the timid animals won’t run away for 40 seconds.
Medicine
1x Green Leaf. You will get 2 extra health bars.
Enhanced Perception
1x Crimson Leaf. Animals can be seen through the scent and the explosives through the chemical emissions for 40 seconds.
Fireproof
2x Crimson Leaf. Burn damage is eliminated for 20s.
Endorphin Boost
2x Green Leaf and 1x Blue Leaf. You get massive heal.
Deadly Hunter
2x Amber Leaf and 1x Crimson Leaf. You will do more damage to animals.
Sharpshooter
2x Crimson Leaf and 1x Amber Leaf. Shooting accuracy is improved.
Deep Dive
2 Blue Leaf and 1 Green Leaf. You won’t be using oxygen under water.
Nature Boy
1x Blue Leaf. You will be able to detect the nearby plants with more ease.
Sprint Burst
2x Blue Leaf. Your running and swimming speeds will be improved.
Unctouchable (Special syringe)
2x White leaf, 5x Blue Leaf, 5x Green Leaf. You become immune to all kind of damage. You will be able to unlock it if you have 30 relics.
Touch of Death (Special Syringe)
2x White Leaf, 5x Amber Leaf, 5x Crimson Leaf. You will be able to unlock it if you have 40 relics.
Crafting Item Prices
You can purchase the raw materials to craft items at following rates from the vendors:
- Pig Skin ($10)
- Dog Skin ($10)
- Dingo Pelt ($10)
- Tapir Hide ($10)
- Boar Hide ($15)
- Deer Hide ($15)
- Cassowary Leather ($15)
- Komodo Dragon Skin ($15)
- Buffalo Hide ($20)
- Leopard Skin ($25)
- Shark Skin ($30)
- Bear Skin ($30)
- Tiger Skin ($35)
- Red Leaf ($5)
- Blue Leaf ($5)
- Amber Leaf ($5)
- Green Leaf ($5)
- White Leaf ($10)