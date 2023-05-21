Crafting is a somewhat new mechanism to the Far Cry franchise which is primarily an FPS. With Far Cry 3, the franchise is leaning a bit towards RPG style as you can craft numerous items. In this Far Cry 3 Crafting Items Recipes guide, we will tell you all about the things you can make.

If you are looking for a certain item to craft, refer to our crafting recipes guide to find all the raw materials you need.

Far Cry 3 Crafting Items Recipes

Weapon Holsters

Simple

2 Weapons with 1x Goat Skin.

Rugged

3 Weapons with 2x Dear Hide.

Heavy Duty

4 Weapons with 2x shark skin.

Money Wallets

Simple

$2000 for 1x Pig Hide.

Rugged

$4,000 for 2x Cassowary Leather

Heavy Duty

$6,000 for 2x Shark Skin.

Extended

$10,00 for 1x One Horn Buffalo Hide. It will require Path of the Hunter.

Item Rucksacks

Simple

32 slots for 2x boar hide in the story mode.

Rugged

48 Slots for 2x Tapir Hide.

Heavy Duty

64 Slots for 4x Dingo Pelt

Extended

80 Slots for 1x Undying Bear Leather. You will require to have path of the hunter.

Syringe Kits

Simple

1x Pig Hide. Carry 5x syringes.

Rugged

3x Pig Hide. Carry 7x Syringes.

Heavy Duty

2x Leopard. Carry 9 Syringes.

Extended

1x Black Panther Leather. It will require you to have path of the hunter. Carry 12 Syringes.

Ammunition Pouch

Simple

2x Boar Hide

Rugged

2x Buffalo Skin

Heavy Duty

2x Tiger Skin

Extended

1x Golden Triger Leather. It will require you to have Path of the Hunter.

Grenade Pouch

Simple

2x Goat Skin for 4 grenades and 4 molotovs.

Rugged

2x Deer Hide for 6 grenades and 6 molotovs.

Heavy Duty

3x Komodo Dragon Skin for 8 grenades and 8 molotovs.

Extended

1x Blood Komodo Dragon Leather for 12 grenades and 12 molotovs. Path of the hunter is required.

Munitions Pouch

Simple

2x Goat Skin. You can carry 3 C4 or land mines.

Rugged

2x Leopard Skin. You can carry 4 C4/land mines.

Heavy Duty

2x Bear Skin. You will be able to carry 5 C4/land mines.

Extended

1x White Belly Tapir Leather. You will be able to carry 6 C4 or the land mines with you.

Fuel Sling

Simple

2x Dog Skin. 100 units of flamethrower fuel.

Rugged

2x Boar Hide. Additional 100 units of the fuel.

Heavy Duty

2x Komodo Dragon Skin. Further 100 units addition in the fuel.

Extended

1x Yellow Necked Cassowary Leather. Path of the hunter is required. You get extra 100 units fuel addition.

Rocket Pack

Simple

2x Dog Skin. You get 4 rockets and 8 grenades.

Rugged

4x dingo pelt. You get 5 rockets and 10 grenades.

Heavy Duty

2x Komodo Dragon Skin. You can carry 6 rockets and 12 grenades.

Extended

1x Yellow Necked Cassowary Leather. It requires path of the hunter.

Arrow Quiver

Simple

1x Goat Skin. You will be able to carry 10 special and 10 normal arrows.

Rugged

2x Tapir Hide. You can carry 15 regular and 10 special arrows.

Heavy Duty

2x Bear Skin. You get 20 regular and 10 special arrows.

Extended

1x Maneater Shark’s Fin. Requires Path of the Hunter. You can carry 30 regular and 10 special arrows.

Syringes

Animal Repellent

2x Amber Leaf. Animals are repelled for 40s.

Hunter’s Instinct

1x Amber Leaf. You will be able to see animals through their scent and the timid animals won’t run away for 40 seconds.

Medicine

1x Green Leaf. You will get 2 extra health bars.

Enhanced Perception

1x Crimson Leaf. Animals can be seen through the scent and the explosives through the chemical emissions for 40 seconds.

Fireproof

2x Crimson Leaf. Burn damage is eliminated for 20s.

Endorphin Boost

2x Green Leaf and 1x Blue Leaf. You get massive heal.

Deadly Hunter

2x Amber Leaf and 1x Crimson Leaf. You will do more damage to animals.

Sharpshooter

2x Crimson Leaf and 1x Amber Leaf. Shooting accuracy is improved.

Deep Dive

2 Blue Leaf and 1 Green Leaf. You won’t be using oxygen under water.

Nature Boy

1x Blue Leaf. You will be able to detect the nearby plants with more ease.

Sprint Burst

2x Blue Leaf. Your running and swimming speeds will be improved.

Unctouchable (Special syringe)

2x White leaf, 5x Blue Leaf, 5x Green Leaf. You become immune to all kind of damage. You will be able to unlock it if you have 30 relics.

Touch of Death (Special Syringe)

2x White Leaf, 5x Amber Leaf, 5x Crimson Leaf. You will be able to unlock it if you have 40 relics.

Crafting Item Prices

You can purchase the raw materials to craft items at following rates from the vendors: