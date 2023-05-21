Fallout: New Vegas Console Commands and Cheats Guide – PC Cheats, How to Enter Console Commands

Bethesda games have always shared a common feature i.e. console commands. Sharing the same game engine, both Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3 feature a large number of console commands and cheats. The console cheats and commands are fairly easy to use and provide effects that can make the Wasteland a more tolerable place for you Vault Dwellers.

From making your character invincible and fast traveling to simpler cheats like changing weather, the options are virtually endless. Entering console commands in Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3 is identical. We recommend trying out a couple of these Fallout cheats if you are having a hard time proceeding through the game.

Fallout: New Vegas Cheats and Console Commands

As mentioned earlier, entering and using console commands in Fallout: New Vegas is as easy as it can get. In order to enter a particular Fallout: New Vegas cheat or command, you need to press the (~) or (`) which is found directly below the (ESC) key on a majority of keyboards.

Pressing the said key should allow you to enter text in the lower-left corner of the screen. Simply type in the text in the box and hit (Enter) to see the effect. While typing commands, do not type <> these brackets and replace the text surrounded by these brackets – provided below – with the actual information that you need.

Fallout: New Vegas Quests Console Commands

resetquest <QuestID> Allows you to start the entered quest and removes it from your active Quest Log. movetoqt This allows you to move your character the quest target on the world map. showquestlog This allows you to see the detailed quest log that shows you everything that you have seen and done. getquestcompleted This allows you to check if your desired quest has been completed or not. You receive the answer in the form of '1' or '0'. '1' stands for completed and '0' stands for incomplete. sqt This allows you to see a complete list of all available quest targets on your world map. completequest <QuestID> This automatically allows you to complete a given quest. Pretty straightforward if you don't know how to complete a quest. caqs This basically allows you to complete all quests, all the quest steps, and ending the game without even starting a single quest during the course of Fallout: New Vegas. setstage <QuestID> <StageNumber> This allows you to move your desired quest automatically jump to a particular section. For instance, if the second stage of a particular quest is difficult, you should be able to use the command to directly jump to the third/final section of the quest.

Fallout: New Vegas Inventory and Items Console Commands

player.setweaponhealthperc <Percentage> This allows you to change the health of a currently equipped weapon. For instance, you can add ‘50’ to the <Percentage> to half-repair your equipped weapon. player.additem <ID> <Number> This basically allows you to receive a particular amount of your desired item. For instance, you can type player.additem <000000f> <10000> to acquire 10000 Bottle Caps. player.removeitem <000000f> <10000> This is simply the opposite of the console command mentioned above. player.additemhealthpercent <ID> <Quantity> <Quality> This console command basically allows you to acquire a specific number of items in your inventory with a specific quality. For instance, if you type player.additemhealthpercent 000fd771 10 .10, it should provide you with 10 of Vault 3 Jumpsuits having 10% quality. Setownership You simply need to left-click an item and enter the console command to make it yours. unlock <ID> This console command allows you to open a majority of locks in the game. In order to unlock a particular door, you need to enter the console command and then click on the door you want to unlock. Having the console command open and clicking the door should allow you to paste the unique ID of the door into your console command. lock <Level> It should allow you to lock a particular container, door, etc. Level indicates the difficulty of the lock. ‘0’ indicates a very easy-to-pick lock and ‘100’ indicates a very hard-to-pick lock. If you type ‘101’, the lock will require a key to open. player.srm This allows you to automatically repair items that come under your Repair Skill. setpccanusepowerarmor 1 This console command allows you to wear Power Armor. You can ‘1’ with ‘0’ to become unable to wear the PA.

Fallout: New Vegas Player Console Commands

player.setscale <Size> This allows you to change the scale of your character. ‘10’ is incredibly large, ‘0.2’ is incredibly small, and ‘1’ is the default value. Play around! player.getav This allows you to see the current value of S.P.E.C.I.A.L. You can further modify them using the command provided below! player.modav <Value> <Amount> This console command basically allows you to add/remove from your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. For instance, you can type player.modav Agility 10 to add +10 to Agility. player.forceav <Value> <Amount> This basically allows you to set specific value for S.P.E.C.I.A.L. For example, typing player.forceav medicine 10 will set your Medicine Level to 10. player.advlevel This console command allows you to Level Up your character by +1 but doesn’t provide the character with XP. Do note that you will gain all the benefits of leveling up but won’t be able to do so again unless you earn the required XP or use the command again. player.rewardxp 1000 Using this console command will allow you to earn 1,000 XP. If you need this much XP to level up, your character will level up automatically. showracemenu This console command allows you to edit your race. showbarbermenu This console command allows you to edit your hair. player.addperk <ID> This console command allows you to acquire a specific perk or a trait. You can find the IDs of different Perks/Traits by heading over to the link. player.removeperk <ID> This console command has the opposite effect of the command mentioned above. sexchange This allows you to change the sex of your in-game character. player.setav speedmult X This allows you to change the base movement speed of your character. You can type ‘200’ in place of ‘X’ in order to increase the movement speed of your character by 150%. showtraitmenu You can use this console command should you ever need to change your character’s Traits. player.setlevel X This allows you to give your character a specific level. You can type in ‘50’ in place of ‘X’ to get to Level 50 immediately. shownamemenu This console command allows you to edit your name.

Fallout: New Vegas Graphics and Debugging Console Commands

tfc <X> This allows you to toggle FreeCam on/off. You can also place ‘1’ in place ‘X’ to stop everything in the scene. sgtm <X> This allows you to alter the in-game time. ‘1’ is the normal game speed time, ‘0.5’ is half of that, and ‘2’ is the double. sucsm <X> This allows you to change the movement speed of the UFO cam. You can change the value of ‘X’ to change the speed. tlb This allows you to change the Light Brite on/off. Do note that this affects shadows and lightning. tcl This allows you to toggle no clipping mode in the game. tmm This allows you to add/remove all available map markers on the World Map. ‘1’ for showing all the markers and ‘0’ for removing all the markers. Do note that you can type in tmm 1 0 1 in order to show all markers without the ability to fast travel to them. tdt This allows you to see debug on/off. tlv This allows you to toggle leaves on/off. tg This allows you to toggle grass on/off. tp This allows you to toggle the view of spawns on/off. tfow This allows you to enable/disable the fog of war on the world map. tgm This allows you to activate the God Mode. tdm This allows you to activate the Demi-God Mode. enableplayercontrols If disable by quasi-cutscenes, this console command should allow you to enable player controls. disable After selecting an in-game object and typing in this console command, you can remove that object from the game. enable This is the opposite of the console command mentioned above and allows you to re-enable an in-game object. movetoqt As mentioned earlier, this console command allows you to instantly teleport to the Quest Target. coc <Name of the Place> This allows you to fast travel to an area in the game. tcg This console command allows you to toggle collision geometry visibility on/off. twf You can toggle Wireframe on/off using this console command. tm This console command allows you to enable/disable HUD. tvl This console command allows you to enable/disable VATS lights.

This is all we have in our Fallout: New Vegas Console Commands and Cheats Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!