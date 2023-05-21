Fallout 76 Workbench Locations Guide

If you need to know where different Fallout 76 Workbench locations are then you have come to the right place. In this guide, we are going to walk you through where the Weapons, Chemistry, Armor and Tinkers workbenches are.

Fallout 76 Workbench Locations

We have included the map of each FO76 region and marked the different workbenches in each region accordingly.

The Forest

Here are the different workbenches that you can find in FO76’s Forest Region. All these locations are marked on the map below:

1. Tyler County Dirt Track

At this old demolition derby dirt track, you will face off against waves of enemies. However, it will be worth it at the end keeping in mind all the resources that it has to offer.

The resources include Aluminum deposit, Iron deposit, Silver deposit, Soot Flower, Health, and Chems. The items that you can get from this location are:

Dandy boy apples

Mr. handy model

Typewriter

2. Gorge Junkyard

This is one of the more difficult locations to claim an keep due to the Black Titanium and Concrete Deposits that the location has to offer.

The location has a chemistry bench and power armor bench. Items that you will find at this location include the following:

Camera

Combat knife

Desk fan

Green bandanna

Fusion core

Mini Nuke

Pork n’ beans

Typewriter

Used oil can

3. Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm

This location has a midsize factory and an unloading dock with a trio of barracks. There are plenty of choke points for you to use to your advantage and defend the area.

The resources that you can harvest from this location include junk pile, phosphate deposit. The items that you can get from this location include the following:

Steel

Worker hat

Metal bucket

4. Billings Homestead

This location is southwest of Silva Homestead and has a large field with a tractor shed. Resources that you can harvest here include Arms, Ammo, Crystal, Copper, Gold, Phosphate, Soot Flower, Wild Mutfruit, Health, and Chems.

The items that you can get from this location are as follows:

Antifreeze bottle

Blowtorch

Bread box

Cotton yarn

Crystal liquor decanter

Dinner fork

Dirty ashtray

Duct tape

Enamel bucket

Flower pot

Fuse

Pumpkin+

Short hunting rifle

Silverplate

Turpentine

Unstoppable shindig board game

5. Lakeside Cabins

On the lake’s northwestern side there are four cabins. Two of them which are within the boundary of this public workbench.

Resources found here include Arms, Ammo, Crystal, Lead, Silver, Rhododendron, Soot Flower, and Wood Pile. The location has a chemistry and tinker bench as well as a Fallout 76 workshop. The items that can be found here are as follows:

Boiled water

Canned dog food

Clown outfit

Cooking pot

Coffee cup

Fishing rod

Gas canister

Glowing fungus puree

Frying pan

Hot plate

Industrial size shortening

Kitchen scale

Life preserver+

Office desk fan

Oven mitt

Plastic fork+

Pumpkin pie

Rib cage

Skull

Willow barrel vase

Yellow plate+

Yum yum deviled eggs

6. Wade Airport

The workbench can be found on a defensive structure by the runway. It will let you repair gun emplacements and summon Vertipods to help you.

Resources available at this location include Copper, Oil, Silver; Health and Chems. You can also find power armor and caps stash at this location. The items that you will find here include:

Abraxo cleaner

Antifreeze bottle

Bag of fertilizer

Bobby pin box

Blue paint

Bone cutter

Clean coffee tin

Coffee cup

Coffee pot

Economy wonderglue

Empty paint can+

Enamel bucket

Gas canister+

Hot plate

Mentats

Microscope

Paint can

7. Poseidon Energy Plant Yard

Fusion Core Processors, gun emplacements, vertibot landing pad and power box can be used to strengthen your base.

Resources that you will find here include Arms, Ammo, Harvestable, Gravel Pit, Lead, Log, and Uranium. Items that you can find at this location include:

Bobby pin box

Broom

Empty paint pot

Pack of cigarettes

Pencil

Pitchfork

Mr. handy fuel

Syringer ammo

Tube flange

8. Fallout 76 Public Workshop

What once used to be a landfill dump for the city is Now a scavenging source. The workshop can be found between the two trailers. While this location has plenty of resources to offer, you can be attacked from the high ground.

The resources that this location has to offer include Arms, Ammo, Aluminum, Ash, Copper, Junk, and Steel. The items that you can get from this location include:

Baby Rattle

Beer bottle

Blamco brand mac and cheese

Bobby pin box

Broken lamp

Clothing iron

Coffee pot

Garden gnome

Pipe bolt-action pistol

Plunger

Oven mitt

Pepper mill

Scavenger outfit

Soap

Small baby bottle

Sugar bombs

Teddy bear

Wood block+s

The Toxic Valley

Following are the FO76 workbenches that you can find in the Toxic Valley region:

1. Hemlock Holes Maintenance

This small maintenance yard doesn’t have much to offer at first but you can gain acid, crystal, and gold. You can use a substation or generator to power the location. Another resource that you can find here is Blood Leaf. The items that you can find at the location include Duct Tape.

2. Grafton Steel & Grafton Steel Yard

The workshop is on the south side of the facility and you are able to craft chemistry items, power armor, tinker, weapons. The resources available at this location include Arms, Ammo; Harvestable: Copper, Iron, Oil, Steel; Health and Chems. The items that you can get from this location include the following:

Alarm clock

Aluminum canister

Coffee cup

Cotton yarn

Dirty ashtray

Enamel bucket+

Fuel tank+

Fusion core

Hard hat

Pipe wrench

Protest sign

Suprathaw coolant

Teddy bear

Yellow canister

The Savage Divide

Following are the workshops that you are located in the Savage Divide region and where you can find them:

1. Federal Disposal Field HZ-21

This is a highly contaminated nuclear disposal site that has partially collapsed. The center can be used to mine uranium. You will need protective clothing in order to do so. The location has a power armor workbench so you can craft that.

This location has resources such as Ammo, Acid, Blackberry, Glowing Resin, Oil, Uranium, Wild Carrot Flower, Health, and Chems. The items that you can find here are as follows:

Abraxo cleaner+

Hazmat suit+

Rad-x+

Recon .44 pistol

2. Spruce Knob

Spruce Knob is the name of the highest mountain in the Allegheny Mountains. The workbench is at the base it is an ideal defensive position.

The resources available at the location include Arms, Ammo+, Acid, Blackberry, Copper, Gold, Wild Carrot Flower, Health, and Chems. The items that you can get from the location are as follows:

Adjustable wrench

Automatic laser pistol

Beer bottle++

Bobby pin box

Coffee cup+

Dog tags

Fusion cell

Cracked glass bowl

Duct tape

Glass jar

Liquor bottle

Military ammo bag

Military fatigues

Pack of cigarettes

Sealed charleston herald

Shadeless table lamp

Toy alien

3. Monongah Power Plant Yard

This location is great if you are looking for Fusion Cores. The workbench is located on the wire fencing near the power substation.

The area has Acid, Fusion Core, Silt Bean, Silver, Uranium, Wood; Health and Chems. The items that you can get from this location include:

Beer bottle+

Campaign hat

Fusion core+++

Military ammo bag

Oil canister

Pack of cigarettes

Typewriter+

Volatile materials box

4. Converted Munitions Factory

On Route 98, you’ll find the remains of a military munitions factory. The location has three repairable turrets and a vertibot landing pad. The area has a Power Armor and Weapons Workbench.

The area has resources like Ammunition, Junk Pile, Aluminum, Copper, Lead, Oil, Silver, Health, and Chems. The items that you can find here are as follows:

Abraxo cleaner

Blast radius board game

Blowtorch

Coffee cup

Empty paint can

Fusion core

Mentats

Metal bucket

Military grade circuit board

Military grade duct tape

Office desk fan

Plastic pumpkin+

Plunger

Short hunting rifle

Sledgehammer

Teddy bear

Toy rocketship

The Mire Region

Workbenches that can be found in The Mire Region:

1. Thunder Mountain Power Plant Yard

In the Thunder Mountain Power Plant, you will find the workbench on the upper yard. Several military tents are set up here.

You can explore the area for resources and build your defenses. At this location, you will find two Fusion Core Processors, the power box and gun emplacements in order to upgrade your base.

The location has a cooking and power armor station which you can use to craft items. Harvestable items at this location include Crystal, Iron, Steel, Uranium, and Wood.

You will also be able to find health and chems. The items that you can find at this locations are as follows:

Braxo cleaner industrial grade

Antifreeze bottle

Beer bottle

Bowl

Bunsen burner

Cafeteria tray+

Cigar box

Cigarette carton

Coffee cup

Coolant

Coolant cap

Drill

Economy wonderglue

Enamel bucket, fuse

Fusion core+++

Gas mask with goggles

IV bag,

Luxobrew coffee pot

Metal box, microscope

Oil canister

Pack of cigarettes

Rad-x, shaped charge

Steel worker hat

Suprathaw antifreeze, tall flask

2. Dolly Sods Campground

This area has some prime food and water resources. You will need to clear the area of enemies. Check the four or five small campgrounds that have tents and sleeping bags and the small vehicle turnout.

The area has a cooking station that can be used for crafting. Harvestable resources in this area include wood, health and chems. The items that you can find at this location are as follows:

Coffee cup

Hot plate

Portable fuel tank

Nuka-cola cup

Tin canister

3. Berkeley Springs West

This area is part of Berkeley Springs. The area is very interesting indeed and you can set up some impressive defenses.

The resources that you can find here include Arms, Ammo, Aluminum, Corn, Crystal, Lead, Wild Carrot Flower, Wild Corn, Health, and Chems. The items you can get in this location include:

Alarm clock

Aluminum canister

Battered clipboard

Flower pot+

Oil canister

Old possum bottle

Pickaxe pilsner

Purified water teddy bear

4. Dabney Homestead

This location is close to the Valley Galleria but is still far enough to be a defendable asset, this workshop area has two derelict structures: the barn and a roofless house. The barn has a lot of useful junk. Clear the area and start mining resources.

The location comes with a water pump, a weapons bench and a workshop. Harvestable resources include Copper Deposit, Ginseng Root, Phosphate, and Wood. The items that you can find at this location include the following:

Beer bottle

Duct tape

Flip lighter

Metal bucket

Mr. handy fuel

Plunger

Rat poison

Toilet paper

Turpentine

Ash Heap

Following are the different workshops that are in the Ash Heap region and where you can find them:

1. Beckley Mine Exhibit

This location has plenty of resources to offer, which include Ash, Crystal, Gold, and Oil. You can also find items like boiled water and nuka-cola bottle here.

2. Mount Blair

Mount Blair has a lot of resources to offer. These include Arms, Ammo, Ash, Iron, Health, and Chems+. The items that you can get from this location include the following:

Antifreeze bottle

Adjustable wrench

Ball-peen hammer

Blasting caps box+

Blood pack

Bobby pin box

Bone cutter

Canned dog food

Coffee cup

Coffee pot

Cooking pan

Cooking pot

Duct tape

This was our Fallout 76 Workbench locations guide. Let us know what you think about the game and how your experience has been so far.