Fallout 76 Workbench Locations Guide

If you need to know where different Fallout 76 Workbench locations are then you have come to the right place. In this guide, we are going to walk you through where the Weapons, Chemistry, Armor and Tinkers workbenches are.
Fallout 76 Workbench Locations
We have included the map of each FO76 region and marked the different workbenches in each region accordingly.
The Forest
Here are the different workbenches that you can find in FO76’s Forest Region. All these locations are marked on the map below:
1. Tyler County Dirt Track
At this old demolition derby dirt track, you will face off against waves of enemies. However, it will be worth it at the end keeping in mind all the resources that it has to offer.
The resources include Aluminum deposit, Iron deposit, Silver deposit, Soot Flower, Health, and Chems. The items that you can get from this location are:
- Dandy boy apples
- Mr. handy model
- Typewriter
2. Gorge Junkyard
This is one of the more difficult locations to claim an keep due to the Black Titanium and Concrete Deposits that the location has to offer.
The location has a chemistry bench and power armor bench. Items that you will find at this location include the following:
- Camera
- Combat knife
- Desk fan
- Green bandanna
- Fusion core
- Mini Nuke
- Pork n’ beans
- Typewriter
- Used oil can
3. Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm
This location has a midsize factory and an unloading dock with a trio of barracks. There are plenty of choke points for you to use to your advantage and defend the area.
The resources that you can harvest from this location include junk pile, phosphate deposit. The items that you can get from this location include the following:
- Steel
- Worker hat
- Metal bucket
4. Billings Homestead
This location is southwest of Silva Homestead and has a large field with a tractor shed. Resources that you can harvest here include Arms, Ammo, Crystal, Copper, Gold, Phosphate, Soot Flower, Wild Mutfruit, Health, and Chems.
The items that you can get from this location are as follows:
- Antifreeze bottle
- Blowtorch
- Bread box
- Cotton yarn
- Crystal liquor decanter
- Dinner fork
- Dirty ashtray
- Duct tape
- Enamel bucket
- Flower pot
- Fuse
- Pumpkin+
- Short hunting rifle
- Silverplate
- Turpentine
- Unstoppable shindig board game
5. Lakeside Cabins
On the lake’s northwestern side there are four cabins. Two of them which are within the boundary of this public workbench.
Resources found here include Arms, Ammo, Crystal, Lead, Silver, Rhododendron, Soot Flower, and Wood Pile. The location has a chemistry and tinker bench as well as a Fallout 76 workshop. The items that can be found here are as follows:
- Boiled water
- Canned dog food
- Clown outfit
- Cooking pot
- Coffee cup
- Fishing rod
- Gas canister
- Glowing fungus puree
- Frying pan
- Hot plate
- Industrial size shortening
- Kitchen scale
- Life preserver+
- Office desk fan
- Oven mitt
- Plastic fork+
- Pumpkin pie
- Rib cage
- Skull
- Willow barrel vase
- Yellow plate+
- Yum yum deviled eggs
6. Wade Airport
The workbench can be found on a defensive structure by the runway. It will let you repair gun emplacements and summon Vertipods to help you.
Resources available at this location include Copper, Oil, Silver; Health and Chems. You can also find power armor and caps stash at this location. The items that you will find here include:
- Abraxo cleaner
- Antifreeze bottle
- Bag of fertilizer
- Bobby pin box
- Blue paint
- Bone cutter
- Clean coffee tin
- Coffee cup
- Coffee pot
- Economy wonderglue
- Empty paint can+
- Enamel bucket
- Gas canister+
- Hot plate
- Mentats
- Microscope
- Paint can
7. Poseidon Energy Plant Yard
Fusion Core Processors, gun emplacements, vertibot landing pad and power box can be used to strengthen your base.
Resources that you will find here include Arms, Ammo, Harvestable, Gravel Pit, Lead, Log, and Uranium. Items that you can find at this location include:
- Bobby pin box
- Broom
- Empty paint pot
- Pack of cigarettes
- Pencil
- Pitchfork
- Mr. handy fuel
- Syringer ammo
- Tube flange
8. Fallout 76 Public Workshop
What once used to be a landfill dump for the city is Now a scavenging source. The workshop can be found between the two trailers. While this location has plenty of resources to offer, you can be attacked from the high ground.
The resources that this location has to offer include Arms, Ammo, Aluminum, Ash, Copper, Junk, and Steel. The items that you can get from this location include:
- Baby Rattle
- Beer bottle
- Blamco brand mac and cheese
- Bobby pin box
- Broken lamp
- Clothing iron
- Coffee pot
- Garden gnome
- Pipe bolt-action pistol
- Plunger
- Oven mitt
- Pepper mill
- Scavenger outfit
- Soap
- Small baby bottle
- Sugar bombs
- Teddy bear
- Wood block+s
The Toxic Valley
Following are the FO76 workbenches that you can find in the Toxic Valley region:
1. Hemlock Holes Maintenance
This small maintenance yard doesn’t have much to offer at first but you can gain acid, crystal, and gold. You can use a substation or generator to power the location. Another resource that you can find here is Blood Leaf. The items that you can find at the location include Duct Tape.
2. Grafton Steel & Grafton Steel Yard
The workshop is on the south side of the facility and you are able to craft chemistry items, power armor, tinker, weapons. The resources available at this location include Arms, Ammo; Harvestable: Copper, Iron, Oil, Steel; Health and Chems. The items that you can get from this location include the following:
- Alarm clock
- Aluminum canister
- Coffee cup
- Cotton yarn
- Dirty ashtray
- Enamel bucket+
- Fuel tank+
- Fusion core
- Hard hat
- Pipe wrench
- Protest sign
- Suprathaw coolant
- Teddy bear
- Yellow canister
The Savage Divide
Following are the workshops that you are located in the Savage Divide region and where you can find them:
1. Federal Disposal Field HZ-21
This is a highly contaminated nuclear disposal site that has partially collapsed. The center can be used to mine uranium. You will need protective clothing in order to do so. The location has a power armor workbench so you can craft that.
This location has resources such as Ammo, Acid, Blackberry, Glowing Resin, Oil, Uranium, Wild Carrot Flower, Health, and Chems. The items that you can find here are as follows:
- Abraxo cleaner+
- Hazmat suit+
- Rad-x+
- Recon .44 pistol
2. Spruce Knob
Spruce Knob is the name of the highest mountain in the Allegheny Mountains. The workbench is at the base it is an ideal defensive position.
The resources available at the location include Arms, Ammo+, Acid, Blackberry, Copper, Gold, Wild Carrot Flower, Health, and Chems. The items that you can get from the location are as follows:
- Adjustable wrench
- Automatic laser pistol
- Beer bottle++
- Bobby pin box
- Coffee cup+
- Dog tags
- Fusion cell
- Cracked glass bowl
- Duct tape
- Glass jar
- Liquor bottle
- Military ammo bag
- Military fatigues
- Pack of cigarettes
- Sealed charleston herald
- Shadeless table lamp
- Toy alien
3. Monongah Power Plant Yard
This location is great if you are looking for Fusion Cores. The workbench is located on the wire fencing near the power substation.
The area has Acid, Fusion Core, Silt Bean, Silver, Uranium, Wood; Health and Chems. The items that you can get from this location include:
- Beer bottle+
- Campaign hat
- Fusion core+++
- Military ammo bag
- Oil canister
- Pack of cigarettes
- Typewriter+
- Volatile materials box
4. Converted Munitions Factory
On Route 98, you’ll find the remains of a military munitions factory. The location has three repairable turrets and a vertibot landing pad. The area has a Power Armor and Weapons Workbench.
The area has resources like Ammunition, Junk Pile, Aluminum, Copper, Lead, Oil, Silver, Health, and Chems. The items that you can find here are as follows:
- Abraxo cleaner
- Blast radius board game
- Blowtorch
- Coffee cup
- Empty paint can
- Fusion core
- Mentats
- Metal bucket
- Military grade circuit board
- Military grade duct tape
- Office desk fan
- Plastic pumpkin+
- Plunger
- Short hunting rifle
- Sledgehammer
- Teddy bear
- Toy rocketship
The Mire Region
Workbenches that can be found in The Mire Region:
1. Thunder Mountain Power Plant Yard
In the Thunder Mountain Power Plant, you will find the workbench on the upper yard. Several military tents are set up here.
You can explore the area for resources and build your defenses. At this location, you will find two Fusion Core Processors, the power box and gun emplacements in order to upgrade your base.
The location has a cooking and power armor station which you can use to craft items. Harvestable items at this location include Crystal, Iron, Steel, Uranium, and Wood.
You will also be able to find health and chems. The items that you can find at this locations are as follows:
- Braxo cleaner industrial grade
- Antifreeze bottle
- Beer bottle
- Bowl
- Bunsen burner
- Cafeteria tray+
- Cigar box
- Cigarette carton
- Coffee cup
- Coolant
- Coolant cap
- Drill
- Economy wonderglue
- Enamel bucket, fuse
- Fusion core+++
- Gas mask with goggles
- IV bag,
- Luxobrew coffee pot
- Metal box, microscope
- Oil canister
- Pack of cigarettes
- Rad-x, shaped charge
- Steel worker hat
- Suprathaw antifreeze, tall flask
2. Dolly Sods Campground
This area has some prime food and water resources. You will need to clear the area of enemies. Check the four or five small campgrounds that have tents and sleeping bags and the small vehicle turnout.
The area has a cooking station that can be used for crafting. Harvestable resources in this area include wood, health and chems. The items that you can find at this location are as follows:
- Coffee cup
- Hot plate
- Portable fuel tank
- Nuka-cola cup
- Tin canister
3. Berkeley Springs West
This area is part of Berkeley Springs. The area is very interesting indeed and you can set up some impressive defenses.
The resources that you can find here include Arms, Ammo, Aluminum, Corn, Crystal, Lead, Wild Carrot Flower, Wild Corn, Health, and Chems. The items you can get in this location include:
- Alarm clock
- Aluminum canister
- Battered clipboard
- Flower pot+
- Oil canister
- Old possum bottle
- Pickaxe pilsner
- Purified water teddy bear
4. Dabney Homestead
This location is close to the Valley Galleria but is still far enough to be a defendable asset, this workshop area has two derelict structures: the barn and a roofless house. The barn has a lot of useful junk. Clear the area and start mining resources.
The location comes with a water pump, a weapons bench and a workshop. Harvestable resources include Copper Deposit, Ginseng Root, Phosphate, and Wood. The items that you can find at this location include the following:
- Beer bottle
- Duct tape
- Flip lighter
- Metal bucket
- Mr. handy fuel
- Plunger
- Rat poison
- Toilet paper
- Turpentine
Ash Heap
Following are the different workshops that are in the Ash Heap region and where you can find them:
1. Beckley Mine Exhibit
This location has plenty of resources to offer, which include Ash, Crystal, Gold, and Oil. You can also find items like boiled water and nuka-cola bottle here.
2. Mount Blair
Mount Blair has a lot of resources to offer. These include Arms, Ammo, Ash, Iron, Health, and Chems+. The items that you can get from this location include the following:
- Antifreeze bottle
- Adjustable wrench
- Ball-peen hammer
- Blasting caps box+
- Blood pack
- Bobby pin box
- Bone cutter
- Canned dog food
- Coffee cup
- Coffee pot
- Cooking pan
- Cooking pot
- Duct tape
This was our Fallout 76 Workbench locations guide. Let us know what you think about the game and how your experience has been so far.