Fallout 76 Wastelanders Gauley Mine Code Guide

Early on when playing Fallout 76 Wastelanders, you will explore the an area known as the Gauley Mine during your search for the Overseer. Eventually, you will hit a dead-end and will require a code to enter a locked room. In this guide, we will give you that Fallout 76 Wastelanders Gauley Mine Code.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Gauley Mine Code

Gauley Mine is in the area where Slocum’s Joe and Arktos Pharma are located.

The mine is filled with the Scorched and although you don’t have much reason to explore it, it’s worth checking out for some loot. Plus later on you will have to save Sol and Polly here.

The room with the loot is locked room and can only be unlocked with a six-digit code that you need to find. A note tells you that the code is pinned to a billboard.

Search for a side tunnel in the Gauley Mine, to find the code, and go through it until you reach a catwalk with a supply cage next to it.

The Gauley Mine code is on the board which is on the wall opposite the supply cage. In case you’re not in the mood to bother with all of that; the code is 071990.

This area doesn’t need much exploring so just collect the loot and move on. Once you have memorized the code or written it down, return back to the locked door and enter the code.

After looting the room, you can continue on with your Strength in Numbers quest to find and save Polly in Fallout 76 Wastelanders.