Fallout 76 Leveling Guide – S.P.E.C.I.A.L, Which Skills to Level Up First

Leveling up is even more critical in Fallout 76 than it was in the previous games because the game is now online and you have to go up against other players as well as the AI. Our FO76 Levelling Guide will be taking you through the entire process in a step-by-step manner.

Fallout 76 Leveling

In the new game, S.P.E.C.I.A.L and Perks relate to one another in a different way. Whenever you level up, you get one more point to spend on one of the seven skills.

After certain intervals, you will be able to unlock perks. The more points you have in a category, you will be able to have more cards in that specific area.

Remember that you can change your loadout whenever you want and not just when you are leveling up, so let’s go ahead and take a look at which of the skills you should be leveling up first.

Get More Perk Cards

Whenever you level up in the game, you get one Perk Card that you can use in the S.P.E.C.I.A.L Loadout.

Make sure that you know if you have enough slots in your S.P.E.C.I.A.L Loadout before you select a specific perk or you may have to wait for the next level up in order to be able to equip it.

Once you get to a specific number of levels, you will get Perk Cards that will have four Perk Cards that are selected at random.

They will not be immediately available as some of them may require you to be a higher level than you are right now. These cards are given to you at levels 6, 8, 10, and then for every 5 levels.

At the start, get Perks that you know you can use. Remember that you can get duplicate cards to level up those cards and increase the effect that they have for you.

There are still certain requirements that you need to meet in order to be able to upgrade cards, so make sure that you do not end up upgrading a card that you cannot use.

Skills to Level up First

Let’s take a look at what each of the categories will do so that you can decide which of them you want to target first:

Strength

This increases the damage of your melee attacks, making them very useful early on, as you do not have ammunition. It also increases the amount of stuff you can carry.

Perception

This increase weapon accuracy during V.A.T.S as well as the awareness that you have of enemies and other useful targets nearby. Use it with Agility for maximum effect.

Endurance

This increases your HP as well as allowing you to sprint longer and have disease resistance. The disease resistance is very important in Fallout 76 so it has a lot of uses.

Charisma

You can share your Perk Card benefits with your group and increase the rewards that group events give you.

Intelligence

This affects how durable your items are as well as how much material you can get from the materials that you get from junk and computer terminals.

Agility

This gives you more Action Points and will also allow you to sneak past enemies more easily.

Luck

This affects how durable and how strong the items that you loot are. It also means that you are able to recharge your Critical Hit rate much faster in the V.A.T.S system.

What to Do?

Simply break down junk every opportunity you get and craft new items from it. The actual reward for this is minuscule, but since you can craft 20 items during a trip to the C.A.M.P, the XP quickly accumulates and you can level up at a fair rate this way.

Also, you can team up with friends to take on areas which are too difficult to take on your own. This way, all of you might share the XP but the rewards will still be worthwhile, and it is much better than doing low-level areas again.

Lastly, try to find public workshops and claim them. Once you have claimed them, you can create fortifications around them and defend them from invaders.

The enemies will come to you in both player and AI forms, you just have to take care of them to get the XP.

What to Avoid

Make sure that you do not waste your time on low-level enemies. They do not reward you with any decent amount of XP and focusing on higher level enemies will get you much better XP compared to the time you spent on them.

If you are strong enough, try to go up against Super Mutants so that you can get a lot of XP when you take them down.

Also, quests work in a similar way to enemies. Most of them do not reward you with a lot of XP, so you are better off doing events and going to new areas if you are looking to level up.

Also, make sure you have the Inspirational perk Card to increase your XP gain.

Lastly, higher level enemies can be baited into your camp so that the robots in there can take them out while you sit back and heal. Alternatively, you can guide them to neutral robots nearby and watch them duke it out before you move in for the kill.