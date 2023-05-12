Fallout 76 Legendary Crafting Guide

Crafting and upgrading are a huge part of the post-apocalyptic experience of Fallout 76. However, the quality of the crafted gear matters a lot. This guide will tell you all about Legendary Crafting in Fallout 76 so that you always have the best gear in Appalachia.

Fallout 76 Legendary Crafting

Although crafting has been a mechanic in Fallout series and Fallout 76 for a long time, the option of Legendary Crafting was introduced in Fallout 76 after the Nuclear Winter update. Furthermore, Legendary Crafting was expanded with the Wastelanders and Steel Reign updates to the game.

This new system allows players to craft Legendary Items from scratch, saving players from the hassle of finding all the components to get Legendary Gears.

Moreover, With the update from the Steel Reign DLC, Fallout 76 has introduced Legendary Cores, which basically allow players to get Legendary Upgrades for their items. You can learn more about Legendary Cores in our Legendary Core Guide.

Crafting Legendary Items

The concept of crafting Legendary Items from scratch was introduced with Nuclear Winter update. It allowed players to craft legendary items are armor workbenches.

To do so, players need Legendary Cores, and combine them with the Legendary Modules. These two are the additional requirements along with the basic crafting components of the armor sets.

For this, Solar and Thorn Armor sets were added into the game. The armor crafted will be a three-star legendary with a randomly generated special effect.

The Solar and Thorn armors can only be crafted, they cannot be obtained from events, Purveyor Murmrgh and even legendary creatures. Crafting these is the only way to get them.

With the Wastelanders update, new weapons and armor sets were added in the game. This time, these new additions could be obtained via Purveyor Murmrgh and events. These included:

Cattleprod

Gauss Minigun

Gauntlet

Gauss Pistol

Gauss Shotgun

Plasma Cannon

Secret Service Armor set

These items too need Legendary Cores and Legendary Modules in addition to other components and are non-tradable.

With the new Steel Reign update, the non-legendary items that players already have can be converted to Legendary using the Legendary Cores. Also, this time the new crafted Legendary Equipment can be re-rolled to get different special effects.

How Legendary Upgrades Work

For upgrading to Legendary status, the following rules apply.

You can apply Legendary Status to any normal item in the game and turn it into the Legendary variant of the Item. Now, whether the item will be 1 star, 2 star or 3 star depends on the tier o0f the Legendary Upgrades you apply.

You can also apply these upgrades to Legendary items. This will affect the number of Legendary attributes that item has depending on the upgrade’s Tier (Can either go higher or lower). This allows you to further upgrade your existing legendary items, or even downgrade them but we don’t think anyone would want this.

If you apply a 3-star upgrade on a 3-star legendary item, it will re-roll its attributes. This works if the stars of the upgrade materials equal the stars of the item being upgraded.

Re-rolling allows players to reassign the attributes of their preexisting Legendary item if they don’t like them.

Upgrading Power Armors

With Steel Reign, Players can now upgrade their Power Armors to Legendary status as they please. Almost all the Legendary effects are now available for the Power Armors as well, allowing players to have better armor options, while not sacrificing the legendary perks.

To get Legendary Power Armor upgrades, get to a Power Armor Station (any will work) and from there, you can easily apply the upgrades.

Although all of the Legendary attributes cannot be applied, the following is the list of Legendary attributes you can attain on your power armor.

Limb Damage: Reduced Limb Damage

Diver’s: Will let you breathe underwater

Unyielding: At a certain low health threshold, you’ll get +3 to all stats besides END

Improved Sneaking: Harder to get detected in sneak mode

Weightless: This reduces the armor carry weight significantly (90%)

Acrobat’s: Decreases fall damage

Auto-Revive: This gives you a chance to revive at the cost of a stimpak

This is all there is to know about the Legendary Crafting in Fallout 76.