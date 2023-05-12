How to Get Legendary Cores in Fallout 76

The conclusion to the Brotherhood of Steel storyline in Fallout 76 is finally out and with it comes revamped crafting system that builds upon the legendary crafting introduced earlier. To craft legendary equipment, you will need legendary cores and in this Fallout 76 guide, we will show you how to get them.

Fallout 76 Legendary Cores

As mentioned before, the Steel Reign DLC for Fallou 76 brings a new legendary crafting system that allows you to assign legendary attributes to normal equipment.

The new crafting system also allows players to re-roll the characteristics of Legendaries they already own, albeit both of these options involve the use of a few different crafting components. One of them is the legendary cores.

In FO76 Steel Reign, Legendary Cores can be obtained by taking part in Public and Seasonal events and also by completing Daily Ops. Out of these, Public Events provide the most Legendary Cores. The number of cores obtained from these events also depends upon the difficulty level of the event. The most difficult events will award you with 8 legendary cores!

How to Farm Legendary Cores

Below we have listed the different public and seasonal events which award you with a different number of Legendary Cores when you complete the goals/objectives required.

A Colossal Problem

It is a public event that gives 8 Legendary Cores as a reward for completing it.

Campire Tales

It is a public event that gives between 2 to 6 Legendary Cores as a reward for completing it.

Encryptid

It is a public event that gives 8 Legendary Cores as a reward for completing it.

Fasnacht Day

It is a seasonal event that gives 1 Legendary Core as a reward if 2 or less parade marchers are remaining alive.

Free Range

It is a public event that gives 8 Legendary Cores as a reward if 3 Brahmin are remaining alive.

Project Paradise

It is a public event that gives 8 Legendary Cores as a reward if 3 Brahmin are remaining alive.

Scorched Earth

It is a public event that gives 5 Legendary Cores as a reward for completing it.