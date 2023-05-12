Fallout 76 Base Components, Junk Items, Materials Farming Guide

Fallout 76 base component dependent crafting system is a rehash of the popular crafting system of Fallout 4 that allowed you to salvage components from practically anything in the world and use them to make amazing equipment and mods.

In order to do so, you’ll need to know what and where to look. All sorts of junk can be found scattered across virtually every location you explore, and almost all of it has some use. You could always sell them, but their true usefulness is when they’re broken down into base components.

With the right base components, you can build just about anything, from weapons and apparel all the way to advanced Power Armor mods.

You don’t have to go through each item and convert it into its base components though. Simply dump all your junk into the workbench. Whenever you build an item, the required base components will be automatically salvaged from the junk items that break down into them.

You can also use the “Tag for Search” function if you need to find one specific material when you are crafting. From there on, you will automatically be shown which junk item contains the tagged component.

Fallout 76 Base Components

Below are all the essential base components in Fallout 76 along with the junk that you can acquire them from. Each junk has number that indicates the amount of that specific base component you will salvage from it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Acid

Acid is a rare component that is primarily used in Chemistry Stations for crafting various chems and explosives. It is found in both junk and environmental deposits.

Abraxo Cleaner (1)

Abraxo Cleaner Industrial Grade (2)

Anti Freeze Bottle (2)

Bag of Chlorine (3)

Bag of Fertilizer (1)

Coolant (2)

Cracked Deathclaw Egg (1)

HalluciGen Gas Canister (5)

Industrial Cleaner (2)

Makshift Battery (2)

Suprathaw Antifreeze (2)

Undamaged Abraxo Cleaner (1)

Waste Acid (1)

Adhesive

Adhesive is a fairly uncommon yet highly useful component that is used for a wide range of weapon mods, explosives, and more.

Duct Tape (1)

Economy Wonderglue (5)

Excess Adhesive (1)

Handmade Glue (1)

Military Grade Duct Tape (4)

Pack of Duct Tape (4)

Sealed Wonderglue (4)

Vegetable Starch (4)

Wonderglue (2)

Aluminum

Aluminum is an uncommon component used in all types of crafting. This is an essential component that is found in small portions. It is especially useful for Power Armor and weapon mods.

Alarm Clock (2)

Aluminum Can (1)

Aluminum Canister (1)

Aluminum Scrap (1)

Blasting Caps Box (2)

Cake Pan (3)

Carlisle Typewriter (2)

Chez Vivi Typewriter (2)

Clean Cake Pan (2)

Clean Coffee Tin (2)

Coffee Tin (2)

Coolant Cap (2)

Eyebot Model (2)

HH-3A Capacitor (1)

Hubcap (2)

Industrial Oil Canister (2)

Large Glass Jar Lid (1)

Large Glass Jar Ring (1)

Large Glass Jar Top (1)

Gutsy Model (2)

Handy Model (2)

Oil Can (1)

Protectron Model (2)

Ring Stand (1)

Robot Parts Model (2)

Sentry Bot Model (2)

Ski Pole (3)

Small Glass Jar Lid (1)

Small Glass Jar Ring (1)

Small Glass Jar Top (1)

Steel Guitar (1)

Surgical Tray (2)

Tin Pitcher (2)

Toy Rocketship (1)

TV Dinner Tray (3)

Unrusted Tin Can (1)

Vault-Tec Alarm Clock (1)

Wakemaster Alarm Clock (1)

Antiballistic Fiber

Antiballistic Fiber is very rare and only found in two junk items. It is used for high level mods and high quality armor.

Military Ammo Bag (2)

Military Grade Duct Tape (2)

Antiseptic

Antiseptic is used to craft medicinal consumables and is an uncommon component.

Abraxo Cleaner (2)

Abraxo Cleaner Industrial Grade (3)

Autopsy Board Game (1)

Industrial Solvent (3)

Royal Jelly (3)

Tick Blood Sac (2)

Toothpaste (1)

Turpentine (2)

Undamaged Abraxo Cleaner (2)

Waste Antiseptic (1)

Asbestos

Asbestos is a rare component you’ll need to boost an item’s energy resistance and create certain mods and chems.

Biometric Scanner (1)

Catch the Commie Board Game (1)

Chalk (1)

Cigarette Carton (2)

Coffee Pot (2)

Extinguisher (1)

Luxobrew Coffee Pot (2)

Oven Mitt (1)

Pack of Cigarettes (1)

Preserved Cigarette Pack (2)

Rat Poison (1)

Teapot (1)

Undamaged Cigarettes (2)

Unscorched Oven Mitt (1)

Untarnished Coffee Pot (1)

Black Titanium

Black Titanium is an ultra rare component that is found in ingots or raw form. It is used in very high level Power Armor.

Black Titanium Ingot (3)

Raw Black Titanium (1)

Bone

Because of the abundance of vertebrates in the world, bone is a common component with many uses.

Autopsy Board Game (1)

Brahmin Skull (5)

Broken Femur (2)

Broken Tibia (2)

Capless Skull (1)

Cracked Deathclaw Egg (1)

Crystalline Scorched Head (2)

Femur (2)

Human Jaw (2)

Jarred Scorched Foot (1)

Jarred Scorched Hand (1)

Jarred Scorched Head (2)

Jawless Brahmin Skull (5)

Large Left Antler (3)

Large Right Antler (3)

Left Arm Bones (3)

Left Foot Bones (2)

Left Hand Bones (1)

Left Leg Bones (3)

Megasloth Claw (2)

Mole Rat Teeth (2)

Mutated Scorched Head (2)

Pelvis Bones (3)

Rib Cage (5)

Rib Cage and Pelvis (3)

Rib Cage and Spine (3)

Right Arm Bones (3)

Right Foot Bones (2)

Right Hand Bones (1)

Right Leg Bones (3)

Skull (3)

Skull Cap Bone (2)

Skull Eye Socket (2)

Skull Faceplate (2)

Skull Fragment (2)

Small Left Antler (2)

Small Right Antler (2)

Spine (5)

Tibia (2)

Upper Skull (1)

Ceramic

Ceramin is a common item useful for occasional modding work. It is extremely important for more advanced camp equipment like Generators, Defenses, Power Connecters, and more.

Ashtray (1)

Black Bowl (1)

Blue Garden Gnome (2)

Bowl (1)

Broken Garden Gnome (2)

Ceramic Bowl (1)

Ceramic Scrap (1)

Chinese Ornamental Vase (3)

Clean Bowl (2)

Clean Coffee Cup (1)

Clean Red Plate (2)

Clean Umbrella Stand (2)

Clean White Plate (2)

Coffee Cup (2)

Cracked Bowl (1)

Dirty Ashtray (1)

Empty Floral Barrel Vase (1)

Empty Floral Bud Vase (1)

Empty Floral Flared Vase (1)

Empty Floral Rounded Vase (1)

Empty Floral Vaulted Vase (1)

Empty Teal Barrel Vase (1)

Empty Teal Bud Vase (1)

Empty Teal Flared Vase (1)

Empty Teal Rounded Vase (1)

Empty Teal Vaulted Vase (1)

Empty Willow Barrel Vase (1)

Empty Willow Bud Vase (1)

Empty Willow Flared Vase (1)

Empty Willow Rounded Vase (1)

Empty Willow Vaulted Vase (1)

Floral Barrel Vase (1)

Floral Bud Vase (1)

Floral Flared Vase (1)

Floral Rounded Vase (1)

Floral Vaulted Vase (1)

Flower Pot (2)

HH-3A Capacitor (1)

High-Powered Magnet (1)

House Teapot (2)

Huffwarbler Teapot (2)

Memor-Eaze Coffee Cup (2)

New Floral Barrel Vase (1)

New Floral Bud Vase (1)

New Floral Flared Vase (1)

New Floral Rounded Vase (1)

New Floral Vaulted Vase (1)

New Teal Barrel Vase (1)

New Teal Bud Vase (1)

New Teal Flared Vase (1)

New Teal Vaulted Vase (1)

New Willow Barrel Vase (1)

New Willow Bud Vase (1)

New Willow Flared Vase (1)

New Willow Rounded Vase (1)

New Willow Vaulted Vase (1)

Orange Bowl (1)

Ornamental Vase (1)

Red Garden Gnome (2)

Red Plate (2)

Saucer (2)

Souvenir Coffee Cup (2)

Teacup (1)

Teal Barrel Vase (1)

Teal Bud Vase (1)

Teal Flared Vase (1)

Teal Rounded Vase (1)

Teal Vaulted Vase (1)

Teapot (2)

Umbrella Stand (2)

Unused Ashtray (2)

Vase (1)

VTU Coffee Cup (2)

White Ornamental Vase (3)

White Plate (2)

Willow Barrel Vase (1)

Willow Bud Vase (1)

Willow Flared Vase (1)

Willow Rounded Vase (1)

Willow Vaulted Vase (1)

Yellow Plate (1)

Yellow-Trimmed Plate (2)

Circuits

Circuits are a rare component that are used in a large number of high-tech mods as well as certain explosives and chems. They are also essential for building turrets, camp defenses, and anywhere else where electronics are required.

Assaultron Circuit Board (2)

Circuits (1)

Enhanced Targeting Card (5)

Flight Data Recorder (1)

Hot Plate (1)

Military-Grade Circuit Board (5)

Radio Jammer (2)

Sensor Module (5)

Telephone (1)

Cloth

Cloth is a common item found and used in furniture and lightweight clothes/armor.

Bag of Chlorine (2)

Baseball Base (2)

Black Napkin (1)

Box of San Francisco Sunlights (3)

Broken Doll (1)

Broken Doll (2)

Bubblegum Bear (1)

Bumblebear (1)

Burger Tray (1)

Candy Fan Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Charleston Herald (1)

Checker Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Cigar (1)

Cigar Box (3)

Cigarette (1)

Cigarette Carton (1)

Clown (1)

Comfy Pillow (3)

Comrade Chubs (1)

Cotton Yarn (1)

Detective Case File (1)

Dirty Old Teddy Bear (3)

Dirty Pillow (2)

Dishrag (1)

Doll (2)

Doll Head (3)

Doll Right Arm (3)

Duct Tape (1)

Emerald Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Feather Duster (1)

Folder (1)

Gold Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Home Plate (2)

Hot Dog Tray (1)

Imported Chinese Panda (3)

Jangles the Moon Monkey (3)

Late Edition Newspaper (1)

Lil’ Ginger Snuggles (1)

Lit Cigar (1)

Lit Cigarette (1)

Lit Stogie (1)

Mop (2)

Napkin (1)

Nuka-Cola Cup (1)

Nuka-Cola Cup and Straw (1)

Nuka-Cola Cup Pack (1)

Orange Napkin (1)

Orange Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Oven Mitt (2)

Pack of Cigarettes (1)

Pack of Duct Tape (2)

Paintbrush (1)

Pillow (2)

Pizza Tray (1)

Preserved Cigarette Pack (2)

Pre-War Money (1)

Pristine Teddy Bear (1)

Propaganda Flyer (1)

Purple Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Quantum Bear (1)

Radbear (1)

Raw Cloth (1)

Red Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Rolled Charleston Herald (1)

Ruby Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Sealed Charleston Herald (1)

Silver Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Souvenir Sloth Toy (3)

Souvenir Teddy Bear (2)

Spooky Time Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Stogie (1)

Straw Pillow (1)

Stuffed Grizzly (1)

Stuffed Polar Bear (1)

Teddy Bear (1)

Teddy Fear (1)

Toilet Paper (1)

Trifold American Flag (2)

Undamaged American Flag (4)

Undamaged Cigarettes (3)

Unscorched Oven Mitt (2)

Concrete

Concrete is a common component that is ideal for building foundations for water pumps and other equipment for your town.

Bag of Cement (5)

Concrete Scrap (1)

Copper

Copper is an uncommon item. It is found in veins, deposits, and junk devices. It is mostly used to construct electronics and electrical equipment for your camp.

Acetone Canister (1)

Beaker Stand (2)

Bird Decoration (1)

Blue Table Lamp (1)

Bone Cutter (1)

Brass Miner’s Lamp (2)

Broken Lamp (1)

Broken Light Bulb (1)

Bunsen Burner (1)

Chinese Ornamental Vase (2)

Cooking Pot (1)

Dehydrated Beef Stock (1)

Diced Vegetable Mix (1)

Flight Data Recorder (1)

Fuse (1)

High-Powered Magnet (3)

Hot Plate (1)

Light Bulb (1)

Lighthouse Souvenir (2)

Magnifying Glass (1)

Meat-flavored Soy Chunks (1)

Orange Canister (1)

Ornamental Vase (2)

Power Relay Coil (2)

Pre-War Lamp (3)

Radio Jammer (1)

Rusty Canister (1)

Sensor Module (2)

Shadeless Lamp (1)

Shadeless Table Lamp (1)

Stew Pot (1)

Telephone (1)

TestSmoke Fuse (1)

TestSmoke Lamp (2)

Trumpet (3)

Vacuum Tube (1)

Yellow Canister (1)

Yellow Table Lamp (1)

Cork

Cork is an uncommon item that is used to make lightweight armor and related mods.

Antique Globe (2)

Baseball (2)

Clean Globe (2)

Collectible Baseball (2)

Cork Scrap (1)

Crystal Liquor Decanter (1)

Globe (2)

Golf Ball (1)

Crystal

Crystal is a rare component that is an integral part of laser devices and scopes.

Crystal Shards (1)

Crystal Liquor Decanter (3)

Camera (1)

Magnifying Glass (1)

Microscope (1)

ProSnap Camera (3)

Undamaged Camera (1)

Fertilizer

Fertilizer is an uncommon component that is useful initially until you start producing your own with a Resource Extractor. It is found at phosphate nodes and used to make chems and explosives.

Radioactive Pumpkin Seeds (4)

Raw Fertilizer (1)

Bag of Fertilizer (4)

Fiber Optics

Fiber Optics is a rare component used for crafting a variety of high-tech mods and devices. You’ll need these for laser weapons and mods for certain equipment.

Biometric Scanner (1)

Fiber Optics Bundle (2)

Flight Data Recorder (1)

Microscope (1)

Fiberglass

Fiberglass is an uncommon component used to constructed lightweight armor, weapons, and even used in Power Armor. You will need plenty of it for Energy weapon mods, and can even use it for explosives and workshop items.

Abraxo Cleaner (1)

Abraxo Cleaner Industrial Grade (2)

Aluminum Canister (1)

Cigar Box (2)

Composite Ski (2)

Fiberglass Spool (1)

Industrial Cleaner (2)

Jangles the Moon Monkey (1)

Rat Poison (1)

Telephone (1)

Undamaged Abraxo Cleaner (1)

Flux

Flux is an ultra rare component that is only found around nuclear strikes. This is a key component for extremely rare items like Fusion Cores.

Cobalt Flux

Fluorescent Flux

Violet Flux

Crimson Flux

Yellowcake Flux

Gears

Gears are uncommon, and they are used for a variety of applications. You can build a plethora of mechanical items such as turrets and gun mods with gears.

Adjustable Wrench (1)

Bone Cutter (2)

Camera (1)

Carlisle Typewriter (5)

Chez Vivi Typewriter (5)

Desk Fan (2)

Fishing Rod (2)

Giddyup Buttercup (3)

Giddyup Buttercup Back Leg (2)

Giddyup Buttercup Front Leg (2)

Gold Pocket Watch (1)

Grey & Gould Pocket Watch (2)

Loose Gears (1)

Microscope (1)

Office Desk Fan (2)

ProSnap Camera (3)

Restored Desk Fan (2)

Silver Pocket Watch (2)

Typewriter (2)

Undamaged Camera (2)

Glass

Glass is a common component used in several recipes and utilized in camp equipment like lights as well as scopes, syringes, and laser-based weapon mods.

Alarm Clock (1)

Amontillado Bottle (3)

Beaker (2)

Beer Bottle (1)

Black Drinking Glass (1)

Blackwater Brew Bottle (2)

Blue Table Lamp (2)

Bourbon (2)

Bourbon Bottle (3)

Brass Miner’s Lamp (2)

Broken Lamp (1)

Brown Bottle (2)

Burgundy Bottle (2)

Chemistry Jar (2)

Clarksburg Brew Bottle (1)

Clean Drinking Glass (1)

Cracked Glass Bowl (2)

Crystalline Scorched Head (1)

Drinking Glass (1)

Empty Milk Bottle (2)

Flask (1)

Food Dehydrator (1)

Fuse (1)

Glass Bowl (2)

Glass Bud Red Vase (2)

Glass Pitcher (2)

Glass Rounded Vase (2)

Glass Shards (1)

Gold-Plated Glass (1)

Graduated Cylinder (2)

Handmade Glue (1)

Honey Jar (1)

Jarred Scorched Foot (1)

Jarred Scorched Hand (1)

Jarred Scorched Head (1)

Lab Bottle (1)

Lantern (2)

Large Baby Bottle (2)

Large Beaker (2)

Large Glass Jar (1)

Large Sealed Glass Jar (1)

Light Bulb (1)

Liquor Bottle (2)

Magnifying Glass (2)

Mason Jar (2)

Microscope (1)

Miner’s Lamp (1)

Mining Light (2)

Moonshine Jug (2)

Mutated Scorched Head (1)

New River Red Ale Bottle (2)

Nuka-Cola Bottle (2)

Oak Holler Lager Bottle (2)

Old Possum Bottle (2)

Orange Drinking Glass (1)

Pickaxe Pilsner Bottle (2)

Pre-War Lamp (2)

Research Test Tube (1)

Royal Jelly (1)

Rum Bottle (3)

Sealed Mason Jar (1)

Sealed Specimen Jar (1)

Shadeless Lamp (2)

Shadeless Table Lamp (2)

Shot Glass (1)

Small Baby Bottle (2)

Small Drinking Glass (2)

Small Glass Jar (1)

Small Sealed Glass Jar (1)

Specimen Jar (1)

Sticky Tar (1)

Tall Drinking Glass (1)

Tall Flask (1)

Test Tube (1)

TestSmoke Fuse (1)

TestSmoke Lamp (2)

TestSmoke Tall Flask (1)

Thin Beaker (1)

Vacuum Tube (2)

Vault-Tec Alarm Clock (2)

Vodka (2)

Vodka Bottle (3)

Wakemaster Alarm Clock (2)

Whiskey (2)

Whiskey Bottle (2)

White Bottle (2)

Wine Bottle (3)

Yellow Table Lamp (2)

Gold

Gold is a rare component that is used in certain high-tech mods and devices. It is quite important for high-end laser weapons and mods.

Arthur Wood’s Lighter (1)

Gold Fork (1)

Gold Plated Flip Lighter (1)

Gold Scrap (1)

Gold Table Knife (1)

Gold Pocket Watch (2)

Gold-Plated Glass (1)

Unstoppables! Board Game (1)

Lead

Lead is an uncommon component that is used for boosting radiation resistance in armor and apparel.

.308 Casing (1)

.44 Casing (1)

.50 Casing (1)

10lb Weight (7)

10mm Casing (1)

160lb Barbell (20)

20lb Dumbbell (7)

25lb Weight (7)

40lb Barbell (7)

5lb Weight (2)

5mm Casing (1)

80lb Barbell (10)

80lb Curlbar (10)

Aluminum Can (1)

Baby Rattle (1)

Blue Paint (7)

Can (1)

Combination Wrench (2)

Energy Cell (1)

Ignition Core (7)

Lead Scrap (1)

Makeshift Battery (2)

New Toy Car (1)

New Toy Truck (1)

Paint Can (7)

Pencil (1)

Rat Poison (7)

Red Paint (7)

Souvenir Sloth Toy (1)

Souvenir Toy Car (1)

Spooky Mr. Fuzzy Pencil (1)

Tin Can (1)

Toy Alien (1)

Toy Car (1)

Toy Rocketship (1)

Toy Truck (1)

Wooden Block – B & Y (1)

Wooden Block – I & D (1)

Wooden Block – N & S (1)

Wooden Block – V & F (1)

Yellow Paint (7)

Leather

Leather is a commonly found component that is primarily used at Armor Workbenches for crafting apparels.

Baseball (2)

Baseball Glove (3)

Brahmin Hide (4)

Broken Doll (2)

Bubblegum Bear (2)

Bumblebear (2)

Candy Fan Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Checker Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Clown (2)

Collectible Baseball (2)

Comrade Chubs (2)

Dirty Old Teddy Bear (2)

Doll (3)

Doll Head (2)

Doll Right Arm (2)

Emerald Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Fox Hide (2)

Gold Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Hide Bundle (3)

Imported Chinese Panda (2)

Lil’ Ginger Snuggles (2)

Megasloth Pelt (5)

Mole Rat Hide (2)

Orange Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Pristine Teddy Bear (2)

Purple Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Quantum Bear (2)

Rabbit Hide (2)

Radbear (2)

Radstag Hide (4)

Raw Leather (1)

Red Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Ruby Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Silver Tie Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Souvenir Sloth Toy (2)

Souvenir Teddy Bear (3)

Spooky Time Mr. Fuzzy (2)

Stuffed Grizzly (2)

Stuffed Polar Bear (2)

Teddy Bear (2)

Teddy Fear (2)

Undamaged Baseball Glove (3)

Unstoppables! Board Game (1)

Yao Guai Hide (4)

Nuclear Material

Nuclear Material is a rare component that is used in specialized mods, explosives, and certain workshop items. It is most commonly salvaged from board games.

Biometric Scanner (1)

Blast Radius Board Game (1)

High-Powered Magnet (1)

Ignition Core (3)

MiniNuke Beryllium Cap (1)

MiniNuke Detonator Shell (2)

Nuclear Waste (1)

Rad Poker Board Game (1)

Vault-Tec Alarm Clock (1)

Volatile Materials Box (1)

Wakemaster Alarm Clock (1)

Oil

Oil is a common and important component that is used in most mechanical devices. It is also used in certain Power Armor mods and a few explosives.

Aluminum Canister (1)

Aluminum Oil Can (2)

Arthur Wood’s Lighter (1)

Blowtorch (1)

Blue Paint (2)

Cooking Oil (2)

Cutting Fluid (3)

Flip Lighter (1)

Fuel Tank (2)

Fumigus Blowtorch (3)

Gas Canister (1)

Gold Plated Flip Lighter (1)

Industrial Oil Canister (2)

Industrial Size Shortening (4)

Lantern (2)

Handy Fuel (2)

Oil Can (4)

Oil Canister (2)

Paint Can (2)

Plastic Gas Canister (2)

Portable Fuel Tank (2)

Red Paint (2)

Soap (1)

Sticky Tar (2)

Unused Flip Lighter (1)

Used Oil Can (1)

Waste Oil (1)

Yellow Paint (2)

Plastic

Plastic is a common item that is used in almost every type of crafting.

Accordion (2)

Anti Freeze Bottle (2)

Antique Globe (2)

Autopsy Board Game (1)

Baby Rattle (1)

Banjo (2)

Baseball Base (2)

Bone Cutter (2)

Bowling Ball (5)

Bowling Pin (2)

Bread Box (3)

Broken Doll (1)

Broken Doll (1)

Broom (1)

Cafeteria Tray (2)

Cat Bowl (2)

Cigarette Carton (2)

Clean Broom (1)

Clean Dog Bowl (2)

Clean Globe (2)

Clean Pepper Mill (2)

Clean Salt Shaker (2)

Clean Umbrella (2)

Clothing Iron (1)

Coffee Pot (2)

Cooking Oil (1)

Coolant (1)

Cue Ball (1)

Dog Bowl (2)

Doll Left Arm (1)

Eight Ball (1)

Eleven Ball (2)

Empty Blood Pack (1)

Empty Coolant (1)

Enamel Bucket (1)

Energy Cell (1)

Enhanced Targeting Card (1)

Fancy Hairbrush (1)

Feather Duster (2)

Fifteen Ball (2)

Five Ball (2)

Food Dehydrator (1)

Four Ball (2)

Fourteen Ball (2)

Globe (1)

Golf Ball (1)

Hairbrush (2)

Harmonica (1)

Home Plate (2)

Industrial Cleaner (2)

IV Bag (1)

Jangles the Moon Monkey (1)

League Bowling Pin (2)

Life Preserver (3)

Luxobrew Coffee Pot (2)

Molded Plastic (1)

Mouth Harp (1)

Nine Ball (2)

Nuka-Cola Cup and Straw (1)

Nuka-Cola Cup Pack (1)

One Ball (2)

Pack of Cigarettes (1)

Pen (1)

Pepper Mill (2)

Plastic Bowl (2)

Plastic Fork (1)

Plastic Gas Canister (2)

Plastic Knife (2)

Plastic Plate (1)

Plastic Pumpkin (2)

Plastic Spoon (1)

Preserved Cigarette Pack (1)

Rad Poker Board Game (1)

Salt Shaker (1)

Scissors (1)

Seven Ball (2)

Shopping Basket (1)

Shotgun Shell Casing (1)

Six Ball (2)

Snare Drum (2)

Suprathaw Antifreeze (2)

Ten Ball (2)

Thirteen Ball (2)

Three Ball (2)

Toothbrush (1)

Toothpaste (1)

Toy Alien (2)

Toy Rocketship (2)

Twelve Ball (2)

Two Ball (1)

Umbrella (2)

Undamaged Cigarettes (2)

Untarnished Coffee Pot (1)

Rubber

Another commonly found component is rubber. It is an essential part of most items. You’ll find its uses in mechanical equipment, weapons, armor, and much more.

All-Star Basketball (3)

Basketball (3)

Bonesaw (1)

Deflated Kickball (3)

Extinguisher (2)

Kickball (3)

Large Baby Bottle (1)

Plunger (2)

Saw (1)

Small Baby Bottle (1)

Spatula (1)

TestSmoke Bonesaw (1)

Toy Alien (2)

Unfilled Kickball (3)

Screws

Screws are used everywhere, and there are generally considered an uncommon item in Fallout 76. They are required in almost all mechanical components.

Antique Globe (1)

Carlisle Typewriter (4)

Chez Vivi Typewriter (4)

Clean Globe (1)

Clean Pepper Mill (2)

Desk Fan (2)

Giddyup Buttercup (3)

Giddyup Buttercup Body (2)

Globe (2)

Handcuffs (1)

Hot Plate (1)

Hubcap (2)

Loose Screws (1)

MiniNuke Stabilizer Fins (2)

New Toy Car (1)

New Toy Truck (3)

Office Desk Fan (1)

Pepper Mill (2)

Restored Desk Fan (2)

Souvenir Toy Car (1)

Tongs (1)

Toy Car (1)

Toy Truck (1)

Typewriter (1)

Silver

Silver is a rare component that is used for weapon mods, particularly those associated with Energy weapons. It is also used in some sights and scopes.

Assaultron Circuit Board (2)

Enhanced Targeting Card (1)

Fancy Hairbrush (1)

Flute (1)

Gold Table Spoon (1)

Grey & Gould Pocket Watch (2)

Metal Beer Stein (1)

Silver Bowl (2)

Silver Fork (1)

Silver Locket (2)

Silver Plate (1)

Silver Pocket Watch (2)

Silver Scrap (1)

Silver Table Knife (1)

Silver Table Spoon (1)

Springs

Springs are uncommon components used in many weapon mods and equipment such as turrets.

Alarm Clock (1)

Battered Clipboard (1)

Camera (1)

Carlisle Typewriter (5)

Chez Vivi Typewriter (5)

Clean Umbrella (2)

Clipboard (2)

Fishing Rod (1)

Flip Lighter (1)

Giddyup Buttercup (3)

Giddyup Buttercup Back Leg (2)

Giddyup Buttercup Body (2)

Giddyup Buttercup Front Leg (2)

Giddyup Buttercup Head (2)

Gold Pocket Watch (1)

Grey & Gould Pocket Watch (2)

Handcuffs (1)

Kitchen Scale (3)

Life Preserver (1)

Loose Spring (1)

ProSnap Camera (3)

Silver Pocket Watch (2)

Toaster (2)

Typewriter (1)

Umbrella (2)

Undamaged Camera (2)

Unused Flip Lighter (1)

Vault-Tec Alarm Clock (2)

Wakemaster Alarm Clock (2)

Steel

Steel is a common component used in just about everything. It is one of the most important and widely available building materials available.

.308 Casing (1)

.44 Casing (1)

.50 Casing (1)

10mm Casing (1)

5mm Casing (1)

Accordion (1)

Acetone Canister (1)

Adjustable Wrench (2)

Aluminum Oil Can (1)

Aluminum Tray (2)

Antique Table Knife (2)

Arthur Wood’s Lighter (1)

Ball-Peen Hammer (2)

Bandage Scissors (1)

Bird Decoration (1)

Blacksmith Hammer (2)

Blowtorch (2)

Blue Paint (2)

Bonesaw (2)

Bunsen Burner (2)

Can (2)

Catch the Commie Board Game (1)

Claw Hammer (2)

Clothes Hanger (1)

Clothing Iron (2)

Coffee Pot (2)

Colander (1)

Combination Wrench (1)

Connecting Rod (2)

Cooking Pan (2)

Cooking Pot (2)

Covered Metal Tub (2)

Covered Sauce Pan (2)

Crushed Acetone Canister (1)

Crushed Orange Canister (1)

Crushed Rusty Canister (1)

Crushed Yellow Canister (1)

Cutting Fluid (1)

Dehydrated Beef Stock (1)

Desk Fan (2)

Diced Vegetable Mix (1)

Dinner Fork (1)

Dinner Plate (1)

Dog Tags (1)

Empty Can (2)

Empty Paint Can (2)

Enamel Bucket (1)

Extinguisher (1)

Flip Lighter (1)

Flute (2)

Food Dehydrator (2)

Fork (1)

Frying Pan (2)

Fuel Tank (2)

Fumigus Blowtorch (3)

Gas Canister (3)

Gear (1)

Giddyup Buttercup (5)

Giddyup Buttercup Back Leg (1)

Giddyup Buttercup Body (2)

Giddyup Buttercup Front Leg (1)

Giddyup Buttercup Head (2)

Gold Plated Flip Lighter (1)

Hack Saw (2)

HalluciGen Gas Canister (2)

Hammer (2)

Handcuffs (2)

Harmonica (1)

Hoe (3)

Hunting Rifle Long Scope (2)

Ice Tongs (1)

Ignition Core (2)

Industrial Solvent (3)

Indus-tro Coffee Pot (2)

Kitchen Scale (3)

Ladle (1)

Lantern (2)

Lantern (3)

Lumberjack Saw (3)

Luxobrew Coffee Pot (2)

Masonry Hammer (2)

Meat-flavored Soy Chunks (1)

Medical Liquid Nitrogen Dispenser (2)

Metal Beer Stein (1)

Metal Bucket (1)

Metal Tub (1)

Metal Tub Lid (1)

Miner’s Lamp (2)

Mining Headlamp (1)

Mining Light (2)

MiniNuke Beryllium Cap (2)

MiniNuke Detonator Shell (3)

MiniNuke Stabilizer Fins (3)

Mouth Harp (1)

Handy Fuel (3)

New Toy Truck (2)

Office Desk Fan (2)

Oil Canister (2)

Orange Canister (1)

Paint Can (2)

Paper Cutter (2)

Plate (1)

Portable Fuel Tank (2)

Power Relay Coil (2)

Radio Jammer (2)

Red Paint (2)

Restored Desk Fan (2)

Ring Stand (1)

Ruptured HalluciGen Gas Canister (1)

Rusty Canister (1)

Sauce Pan (2)

Sauce Pan Lid (1)

Saw (3)

Scalpel (1)

Scissors (1)

Screwdriver (2)

Sensor Module (1)

Shopping Basket (3)

Shotgun Shell Casing (1)

Small Covered Sauce Pan (1)

Small Sauce Pan (1)

Small Sauce Pan Lid (1)

Spatula (1)

Steel Guitar (2)

Steel Scrap (1)

Stew Pot (2)

Surgical Scalpel (1)

Table Knife (1)

Table Spoon (1)

Tack Hammer (1)

Tea Kettle (2)

TestSmoke Bonesaw (2)

Tin Can (2)

Toaster (2)

Tongs (2)

Torque Rod End (2)

Toy Truck (2)

Triangle (1)

Tube Flange (2)

Turpentine (2)

Unrusted Tin Can (1)

Untarnished Coffee Pot (2)

Untarnished Metal Bucket (2)

Unused Enamel Bucket (2)

Unused Flip Lighter (1)

Used Oil Can (1)

Wooden Beer Stein (2)

Wrench (1)

Yellow Canister (1)

Yellow Paint (2)

Ultracite

Ultracite is perhaps the rarest component in Fallout 76. It is a key component in crafting the most powerful laser weapons and mods, including the all-powerful Ultracite Power Armor.

Hardened Mass (1)

Ultracite Scrap (1)

Wood

Wood is a common component used is most basic consutrction. From camp structures to certain melee weapons, wood will almost always have an application.