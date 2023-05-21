Fallout 76 Armor and Legendary Armor Effects Guide

Fallout 76 consists of an Armor System to help you survive in West Virginia. There are a lot of different under armors available in FO76 that will provide you with some resistance.
You will also need to keep leveling up because certain armors are linked to level progression. There are different types of armor available including Under Armor, Sturdy Armor, Light Armor, Heavy Armor, and Legendary Armor with effects.
Fallout 76 Armor
This Under Armor does not replace any previous armor so you can just find a suit of it and keep it on. Getting different Under Armor will increase your resistance and will give you that S.P.E.C.I.A.L stats boost.
You should also keep an eye on the weight of different pieces of armor as some can take a lot. Most armor pieces will not take much space but sometimes you might have to store them for later use.
These can be crafted at an Armor Workbench so keep visiting to upgrade your gear often. As for Legendary Armor effects, these can be earned by completing quests and taking down enemies in the game.
These can be spotted by their unique modifier name next to their actual name so keep an eye out for them.
In this Fallout 76 Armor Guide, we will provide you with details about each armor type and the effects they will have on your characters so read on below if you want the best gear in Fallout 76.
Under Armor
|Name
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Effects
|Brotherhood Knight Suit
|4
|2
|1
|–
|Brotherhood Officer Suit
|4
|2
|1
|–
|Brotherhood Soldier Suit
|4
|2
|1
|–
|Fireman Uniform
|1
|1
|1
|+1 CHR
|Fireman Uniform
|2
|4
|1
|+1 PER
|Flannel Shirt and Jeans
|1
|1
|1
|–
|Forest Operative Under Armor
|2
|4
|1
|+1 PER
|Harness
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Long Johns
|2
|1
|–
|+1 AGI
|Marine Wetsuit
|2
|2
|2
|+1 END
|Raider Leathers
|2
|1
|–
|+1 AGI
|Road Leathers
|2
|1
|–
|+1 AGI
|Undershirt & Jeans
|1
|1
|1
|+1 CHR
|Urban Operative Underarmor
|2
|4
|1
|+1 PER
|Vault 51 Jumpsuit
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Vault 76 Jumpsuit
|1
|1
|1
|+1 LCK
|Vault-Tec University Jumpsuit
|1
|1
|1
|+1 LCK
|Camo Ops Suit
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Conspiracy Suit
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Country Girl Underarmor
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Brotherhood Fatigues
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Flannel Shirt and Jeans
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Grafton High Tracksuit
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Military Fatigues
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Secret Service Underarmor
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Tactical Ops Suit
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Vintage Football Outfit
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Vault Tech University Tracksuit
|–
|–
|–
|–
Sturdy Armor
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Marine Armor Chest Piece
|35
|37
|16
|18
|Marine Armor Left Arm
|35
|16
|1
|–
|Marine Armor Left Leg
|35
|16
|11
|–
|Marine Armor Right Arm
|35
|16
|11
|–
|Marine Armor Right leg
|35
|16
|11
|–
|Sturdy Combat Armor Chest Piece
|20
|21
|21
|–
|Sturdy Combat Armor Left Arm
|20
|8
|8
|–
|Sturdy Combat Armor Left Leg
|20
|8
|8
|–
|Sturdy Combat Armor Right Arm
|20
|8
|8
|–
|Sturdy Combat Armor Right Leg
|20
|8
|8
|–
|Sturdy Leather Chest Price
|1
|5
|13
|–
|Sturdy Leather Left Arm
|1
|2
|4
|–
|Sturdy Leather Left Leg
|1
|2
|4
|–
|Sturdy Leather Right Arm
|1
|2
|4
|–
|Sturdy Leather Right leg
|1
|2
|4
|–
|Sturdy Metal Chest Piece
|10
|21
|5
|–
|Sturdy Metal left Arm
|10
|11
|2
|–
|Sturdy Metal Left Leg
|10
|11
|2
|–
|Sturdy Metal Right Arm
|10
|11
|2
|–
|Sturdy Metal Right Leg
|10
|11
|2
|–
|Sturdy Raider Chest Piece
|5
|14
|4
|–
|Sturdy Raider Left Arm
|5
|7
|2
|–
|Sturdy Raider Left Leg
|5
|7
|2
|–
|Sturdy Raider Right Arm
|5
|7
|2
|–
|Sturdy Raider Right leg
|5
|7
|2
|–
|Sturdy Robot Chest Piece
|10
|11
|11
|6
|Sturdy Robot left Arm
|10
|5
|3
|4
|Sturdy Robot Left Leg
|10
|5
|5
|4
|Sturdy Robot Right Arm
|10
|5
|3
|4
|Sturdy Robot Right Leg
|10
|5
|5
|4
|Trapper Chest Piece
|15
|4
|6
|13
|Trapper Left Arm
|15
|6
|4
|5
|Trapper Left Leg
|15
|6
|4
|5
|Trapper Right Arm
|15
|6
|4
|5
|Trapper Right Leg
|15
|6
|4
|5
Light Armor
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Combat Armor Chest Piece
|20
|16
|16
|–
|Combat Armor Left Arm
|20
|8
|6
|–
|Combat Armor Left Leg
|20
|8
|6
|–
|Combat Armor Right Arm
|20
|8
|6
|–
|Combat Armor Right Leg
|20
|8
|6
|–
|Leather Chest Piece
|1
|5
|6
|–
|Leather left Arm
|1
|2
|2
|–
|Leather Left Leg
|1
|2
|2
|–
|Leather Right Arm
|1
|2
|2
|–
|Leather Right Leg
|1
|2
|2
|–
|Metal Chest Piece
|10
|20
|3
|–
|Metal Left Arm
|10
|8
|1
|–
|Metal Left Leg
|10
|8
|1
|–
|Metal Right Arm
|10
|8
|1
|–
|Metal Right Leg
|10
|8
|1
|–
|Raider Chest Piece
|5
|10
|3
|–
|Raider Left Arm
|5
|5
|1
|–
|Raider Left Leg
|5
|5
|1
|–
|Raider Right Arm
|5
|5
|1
|–
|Raider Right Leg
|5
|5
|1
|–
|Robot Chest Piece 10
|10
|8
|8
|4
|Robot Left Arm
|10
|3
|3
|1
|Robot Left Leg
|10
|3
|3
|1
|Robot Right Arm
|10
|3
|3
|1
|Robot Right leg
|10
|3
|3
|1
|Spike Armor
|11
|10
|12
|–
|Stand Fast
|–
|2
|6
|1
|Wood Chest Piece
|1
|8
|3
|–
|Wood Left Arm
|1
|3
|1
|–
|Wood left Leg
|1
|3
|1
|–
|Wood Right Arm
|1
|3
|1
|–
|Wood Right Leg
|1
|3
|1
|–
Stand Fast is a modded Combat Armor which can be obtained after completing the main quest called Early Warnings.
Heavy
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Cage Armor
|–
|25
|27
|–
|Forest Scout Armor Chest Piece
|45
|56
|36
|–
|Forest Scout Armor Left Arm
|45
|23
|18
|–
|Forest Scout Armor
|45
|23
|18
|–
|Forest Scout Armor Right Arm
|45
|23
|18
|–
|Forest Scout Armor Right Leg
|45
|23
|18
|–
|Heavy Combat Armor
|20
|27
|27
|–
|Heavy Combat Armor Left Arm
|20
|11
|11
|–
|Heavy Combat Armor Left Leg
|20
|11
|11
|–
|Heavy Combat Armor Right Arm
|20
|11
|11
|–
|Heavy Combat Armor Right Leg
|20
|11
|11
|–
|Heavy Leather Chest Piece
|1
|7
|17
|–
|Heavy Leather Left Arm
|1
|3
|6
|–
|Heavy Leather Left Leg
|1
|3
|6
|–
|Heavy Leather Right Arm
|1
|3
|6
|–
|Heavy Leather Right Leg
|1
|3
|6
|–
|Heavy Metal Chest Piece
|10
|25
|5
|–
|Heavy Metal Left Arm
|10
|13
|3
|–
|Heavy Metal Left Leg
|10
|13
|3
|–
|Heavy Metal Right Arm
|10
|13
|3
|–
|Heavy Metal Right Arm
|10
|13
|3
|–
|Heavy Metal Right Leg
|10
|13
|3
|–
|Heavy Raider Chest Piece
|5
|17
|5
|–
|Heavy Raider Left Arm
|5
|8
|3
|–
|Heavy Raider Left Leg
|5
|8
|3
|–
|Heavy Raider Right Arm
|5
|8
|3
|–
|Heavy Raider Right Leg
|5
|8
|3
|–
|Heavy Robot Chest Piece
|10
|13
|12
|7
|Heavy Robot Left Arm
|10
|7
|7
|5
|Heavy Robot Left Leg
|10
|5
|4
|5
|Heavy Robot Right Arm
|10
|7
|7
|5
|Heavy Robot Right Leg
|10
|5
|4
|5
|Helmeted Cage Armor
|–
|29
|35
|–
|Helmeted Spike Armor
|–
|13
|15
|–
|Hunter’s Pelt Outfit
|–
|16
|15
|–
|Urban Scout Armor Chest Piece
|40
|51
|33
|–
|Urban Scout Armor Left Arm
|45
|12
|18
|–
|Urban Scout Armor Left Leg
|45
|23
|18
|–
|Urban Scout Armor Right Arm
|45
|12
|18
|–
|Urban Scout Armor Right Leg
|45
|23
|18
|–
Legendary Effects
These will be rewarded after completing questions and defeating enemies. You can spot a modifier name next to the piece of equipment telling you that it’s “Legendary”.
For example, “Mutant’s Metal Torso”, “Assassins’s Leather Right Arm”, etc. We will tell you in the table below about each modifier and what it really does.
|Legendary Armor Effect
|Effect
|Acrobat’s
|Reduces falling Damage taken by 50%.
|Assassin’s
|This will reduce damage take from humans by 15%.
|Bolstering
|Will give you increased damage and energy resistance when your health is low.
|Cavalier’s
|This reduces the damage dealt while sprinting or blocking by 15%.
|Chameleon’s
|The player will be less detectable when sneaking or not moving around. Perfect for stealth gameplay.
|Duelist’s
|Does 10% change to the disarmed melee attacked upon hit.
|Exterminator’s
|This reduces damage taken from Mirelurks and bugs by 15%.
|Ghoul Slayer’s
|Damage from Ghouls will be reduced by 15%.
|Hunter’s
|It will reduce damage taken from animals by 15%.
|Junkie’s
|You start to take less damage while the effect of a chem is wearing off.
|Mutant Slayer’s
|It will Reduce damage being done to Super Mutants by 15%.
|Sprinter’s
|This one will increase your movement speed by 10%. Useful if you run a lot.
|Troubleshooter’s
|This one will reduce the total damage taken from Robots by 15%.
Power Armor
To actually wear a piece of Power Armor, the Power Armor Chassis is needed. These parts will have their own unique level perquisite. This means that if your level is lower than the level the part requires, you won’t be able to enter the chassis with it.
Power Armor parts can be of a level up to 50.
Chassis
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Power Armor Chassis
|—
|60
|60
|60
Helmet
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Raider Power Helm
|15 – 45
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|Excavator Helm
|25 – 45
|24 – 36
|24 – 36
|35 – 55
|T-45 Helm
|25 – 45
|34 – 54
|34 – 54
|34 – 54
|T-51 Helm
|30 – 50
|45 – 68
|45 – 68
|27 – 48
|T-60 Helm
|40 – 50
|50 – 60
|45 – 55
|50 – 60
|T-65 Helm
|50
|85
|70
|70
|X-01 Helm
|40 – 50
|50 – 60
|56 – 68
|56 – 68
|Ultracite Helm
|50
|68
|59
|59
Torso
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Raider Power Chest Piece
|15 – 45
|40 – 86
|40 – 86
|40 – 86
|Excavator Torso
|25 – 45
|42 – 60
|42 – 60
|59 – 91
|T-45 Chest Piece
|25 – 45
|58 – 90
|58 – 90
|58 – 90
|T-51 Chest Piece
|30 – 50
|75 – 114
|75 – 114
|46 – 65
|T-60 Chest Piece
|40 – 50
|84 – 100
|79 – 95
|100 – 115
|T-65 Chest Piece
|50
|140
|120
|120
|X-01 Torso
|40 – 50
|82 – 98
|94 – 113
|94 – 113
|Ultracite Torso
|50
|113
|98
|98
Left Arm
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Raider Power Left Arm
|15 – 45
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|Excavator Left Arm
|25 – 45
|24 – 36
|24 – 36
|35 – 55
|T-45 Left Arm
|25 – 45
|34 – 54
|34 – 54
|34 – 54
|T-51 Left Arm
|30 – 50
|45 – 68
|45 – 68
|27 – 48
|T-60 Left Arm
|40 – 50
|50 – 60
|45 – 55
|50 – 60
|T-65 Left Arm
|50
|85
|70
|70
|X-01 Left Arm
|40 – 50
|50 – 60
|56 – 68
|56 – 68
|Ultracite Left Arm
|50
|68
|59
|59
Right Arm
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Raider Power Right Arm
|15 – 45
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|Excavator Right Arm
|25 – 45
|24 – 36
|24 – 36
|35 – 55
|T-45 Right Arm
|25 – 45
|34 – 54
|34 – 54
|34 – 54
|T-51 Right Arm
|30 – 50
|45 – 68
|45 – 68
|27 – 48
|T-60 Right Arm
|40 – 50
|50 – 60
|45 – 55
|50 – 60
|T-65 Right Arm
|50
|85
|70
|70
|X-01 Right Arm
|40 – 50
|50 – 60
|56 – 68
|56 – 68
|Ultracite Right Arm
Left Leg
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Raider Power Left Leg
|15 – 45
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|Excavator Left Leg
|25 – 45
|24 – 36
|24 – 36
|35 – 55
|T-45 Left Leg
|25 – 45
|34 – 54
|34 – 54
|34 – 54
|T-51 Left Leg
|30 – 50
|45 – 68
|45 – 68
|27 – 48
|T-60 Left Leg
|40 – 50
|50 – 60
|45 – 55
|50 – 60
|T-65 Left Leg
|50
|85
|70
|70
|X-01 Left Leg
|40 – 50
|50 – 60
|56 – 68
|56 – 68
|Ultracite Left Leg
|50
|68
|59
|59
Right Leg
|Name
|Level
|Damage Resistance
|Energy Resistance
|Radiation Resistance
|Raider Power Right Leg
|15 – 45
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|24 – 51
|Excavator Right Leg
|25 – 45
|24 – 36
|24 – 36
|35 – 55
|T-45 Right Leg
|25-45
|34-54
|34-54
|34-54
|T-51 Right Leg
|30-50
|50-68
|45-68
|27-48
|T-60 Right Leg
|40-50
|50-60
|45-65
|50-60
|T-65 Right Leg
|50
|85
|70
|70
|X-01 Right Leg
|40-50
|60
|68
|68
|Ultracite Right Leg
|50
|68
|59
|59
That’s all you need to know so keep hunting throughout the massive world. Also, keep defeating all of the enemies as you can end up having some very useful Legendary Effects from them as mentioned above.