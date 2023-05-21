Fallout 76 Armor and Legendary Armor Effects Guide

Fallout 76 consists of an Armor System to help you survive in West Virginia. There are a lot of different under armors available in FO76 that will provide you with some resistance.

You will also need to keep leveling up because certain armors are linked to level progression. There are different types of armor available including Under Armor, Sturdy Armor, Light Armor, Heavy Armor, and Legendary Armor with effects.

Fallout 76 Armor

This Under Armor does not replace any previous armor so you can just find a suit of it and keep it on. Getting different Under Armor will increase your resistance and will give you that S.P.E.C.I.A.L stats boost.

You should also keep an eye on the weight of different pieces of armor as some can take a lot. Most armor pieces will not take much space but sometimes you might have to store them for later use.

These can be crafted at an Armor Workbench so keep visiting to upgrade your gear often. As for Legendary Armor effects, these can be earned by completing quests and taking down enemies in the game.

These can be spotted by their unique modifier name next to their actual name so keep an eye out for them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In this Fallout 76 Armor Guide, we will provide you with details about each armor type and the effects they will have on your characters so read on below if you want the best gear in Fallout 76.

Under Armor

Name Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Effects Brotherhood Knight Suit 4 2 1 – Brotherhood Officer Suit 4 2 1 – Brotherhood Soldier Suit 4 2 1 – Fireman Uniform 1 1 1 +1 CHR Fireman Uniform 2 4 1 +1 PER Flannel Shirt and Jeans 1 1 1 – Forest Operative Under Armor 2 4 1 +1 PER Harness 1 – – – Long Johns 2 1 – +1 AGI Marine Wetsuit 2 2 2 +1 END Raider Leathers 2 1 – +1 AGI Road Leathers 2 1 – +1 AGI Undershirt & Jeans 1 1 1 +1 CHR Urban Operative Underarmor 2 4 1 +1 PER Vault 51 Jumpsuit – – – – Vault 76 Jumpsuit 1 1 1 +1 LCK Vault-Tec University Jumpsuit 1 1 1 +1 LCK Camo Ops Suit – – – – Conspiracy Suit – – – – Country Girl Underarmor – – – – Brotherhood Fatigues – – – – Flannel Shirt and Jeans – – – – Grafton High Tracksuit – – – – Military Fatigues – – – – Secret Service Underarmor – – – – Tactical Ops Suit – – – – Vintage Football Outfit – – – – Vault Tech University Tracksuit – – – –

Sturdy Armor

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Marine Armor Chest Piece 35 37 16 18 Marine Armor Left Arm 35 16 1 – Marine Armor Left Leg 35 16 11 – Marine Armor Right Arm 35 16 11 – Marine Armor Right leg 35 16 11 – Sturdy Combat Armor Chest Piece 20 21 21 – Sturdy Combat Armor Left Arm 20 8 8 – Sturdy Combat Armor Left Leg 20 8 8 – Sturdy Combat Armor Right Arm 20 8 8 – Sturdy Combat Armor Right Leg 20 8 8 – Sturdy Leather Chest Price 1 5 13 – Sturdy Leather Left Arm 1 2 4 – Sturdy Leather Left Leg 1 2 4 – Sturdy Leather Right Arm 1 2 4 – Sturdy Leather Right leg 1 2 4 – Sturdy Metal Chest Piece 10 21 5 – Sturdy Metal left Arm 10 11 2 – Sturdy Metal Left Leg 10 11 2 – Sturdy Metal Right Arm 10 11 2 – Sturdy Metal Right Leg 10 11 2 – Sturdy Raider Chest Piece 5 14 4 – Sturdy Raider Left Arm 5 7 2 – Sturdy Raider Left Leg 5 7 2 – Sturdy Raider Right Arm 5 7 2 – Sturdy Raider Right leg 5 7 2 – Sturdy Robot Chest Piece 10 11 11 6 Sturdy Robot left Arm 10 5 3 4 Sturdy Robot Left Leg 10 5 5 4 Sturdy Robot Right Arm 10 5 3 4 Sturdy Robot Right Leg 10 5 5 4 Trapper Chest Piece 15 4 6 13 Trapper Left Arm 15 6 4 5 Trapper Left Leg 15 6 4 5 Trapper Right Arm 15 6 4 5 Trapper Right Leg 15 6 4 5

Light Armor

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Combat Armor Chest Piece 20 16 16 – Combat Armor Left Arm 20 8 6 – Combat Armor Left Leg 20 8 6 – Combat Armor Right Arm 20 8 6 – Combat Armor Right Leg 20 8 6 – Leather Chest Piece 1 5 6 – Leather left Arm 1 2 2 – Leather Left Leg 1 2 2 – Leather Right Arm 1 2 2 – Leather Right Leg 1 2 2 – Metal Chest Piece 10 20 3 – Metal Left Arm 10 8 1 – Metal Left Leg 10 8 1 – Metal Right Arm 10 8 1 – Metal Right Leg 10 8 1 – Raider Chest Piece 5 10 3 – Raider Left Arm 5 5 1 – Raider Left Leg 5 5 1 – Raider Right Arm 5 5 1 – Raider Right Leg 5 5 1 – Robot Chest Piece 10 10 8 8 4 Robot Left Arm 10 3 3 1 Robot Left Leg 10 3 3 1 Robot Right Arm 10 3 3 1 Robot Right leg 10 3 3 1 Spike Armor 11 10 12 – Stand Fast – 2 6 1 Wood Chest Piece 1 8 3 – Wood Left Arm 1 3 1 – Wood left Leg 1 3 1 – Wood Right Arm 1 3 1 – Wood Right Leg 1 3 1 –

Stand Fast is a modded Combat Armor which can be obtained after completing the main quest called Early Warnings.

Heavy

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Cage Armor – 25 27 – Forest Scout Armor Chest Piece 45 56 36 – Forest Scout Armor Left Arm 45 23 18 – Forest Scout Armor 45 23 18 – Forest Scout Armor Right Arm 45 23 18 – Forest Scout Armor Right Leg 45 23 18 – Heavy Combat Armor 20 27 27 – Heavy Combat Armor Left Arm 20 11 11 – Heavy Combat Armor Left Leg 20 11 11 – Heavy Combat Armor Right Arm 20 11 11 – Heavy Combat Armor Right Leg 20 11 11 – Heavy Leather Chest Piece 1 7 17 – Heavy Leather Left Arm 1 3 6 – Heavy Leather Left Leg 1 3 6 – Heavy Leather Right Arm 1 3 6 – Heavy Leather Right Leg 1 3 6 – Heavy Metal Chest Piece 10 25 5 – Heavy Metal Left Arm 10 13 3 – Heavy Metal Left Leg 10 13 3 – Heavy Metal Right Arm 10 13 3 – Heavy Metal Right Arm 10 13 3 – Heavy Metal Right Leg 10 13 3 – Heavy Raider Chest Piece 5 17 5 – Heavy Raider Left Arm 5 8 3 – Heavy Raider Left Leg 5 8 3 – Heavy Raider Right Arm 5 8 3 – Heavy Raider Right Leg 5 8 3 – Heavy Robot Chest Piece 10 13 12 7 Heavy Robot Left Arm 10 7 7 5 Heavy Robot Left Leg 10 5 4 5 Heavy Robot Right Arm 10 7 7 5 Heavy Robot Right Leg 10 5 4 5 Helmeted Cage Armor – 29 35 – Helmeted Spike Armor – 13 15 – Hunter’s Pelt Outfit – 16 15 – Urban Scout Armor Chest Piece 40 51 33 – Urban Scout Armor Left Arm 45 12 18 – Urban Scout Armor Left Leg 45 23 18 – Urban Scout Armor Right Arm 45 12 18 – Urban Scout Armor Right Leg 45 23 18 –

Legendary Effects

These will be rewarded after completing questions and defeating enemies. You can spot a modifier name next to the piece of equipment telling you that it’s “Legendary”.

For example, “Mutant’s Metal Torso”, “Assassins’s Leather Right Arm”, etc. We will tell you in the table below about each modifier and what it really does.

Legendary Armor Effect Effect Acrobat’s Reduces falling Damage taken by 50%. Assassin’s This will reduce damage take from humans by 15%. Bolstering Will give you increased damage and energy resistance when your health is low. Cavalier’s This reduces the damage dealt while sprinting or blocking by 15%. Chameleon’s The player will be less detectable when sneaking or not moving around. Perfect for stealth gameplay. Duelist’s Does 10% change to the disarmed melee attacked upon hit. Exterminator’s This reduces damage taken from Mirelurks and bugs by 15%. Ghoul Slayer’s Damage from Ghouls will be reduced by 15%. Hunter’s It will reduce damage taken from animals by 15%. Junkie’s You start to take less damage while the effect of a chem is wearing off. Mutant Slayer’s It will Reduce damage being done to Super Mutants by 15%. Sprinter’s This one will increase your movement speed by 10%. Useful if you run a lot. Troubleshooter’s This one will reduce the total damage taken from Robots by 15%.

Power Armor

To actually wear a piece of Power Armor, the Power Armor Chassis is needed. These parts will have their own unique level perquisite. This means that if your level is lower than the level the part requires, you won’t be able to enter the chassis with it.

Power Armor parts can be of a level up to 50.

Chassis

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Power Armor Chassis — 60 60 60

Helmet

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Raider Power Helm 15 – 45 24 – 51 24 – 51 24 – 51 Excavator Helm 25 – 45 24 – 36 24 – 36 35 – 55 T-45 Helm 25 – 45 34 – 54 34 – 54 34 – 54 T-51 Helm 30 – 50 45 – 68 45 – 68 27 – 48 T-60 Helm 40 – 50 50 – 60 45 – 55 50 – 60 T-65 Helm 50 85 70 70 X-01 Helm 40 – 50 50 – 60 56 – 68 56 – 68 Ultracite Helm 50 68 59 59

Torso

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Raider Power Chest Piece 15 – 45 40 – 86 40 – 86 40 – 86 Excavator Torso 25 – 45 42 – 60 42 – 60 59 – 91 T-45 Chest Piece 25 – 45 58 – 90 58 – 90 58 – 90 T-51 Chest Piece 30 – 50 75 – 114 75 – 114 46 – 65 T-60 Chest Piece 40 – 50 84 – 100 79 – 95 100 – 115 T-65 Chest Piece 50 140 120 120 X-01 Torso 40 – 50 82 – 98 94 – 113 94 – 113 Ultracite Torso 50 113 98 98

Left Arm

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Raider Power Left Arm 15 – 45 24 – 51 24 – 51 24 – 51 Excavator Left Arm 25 – 45 24 – 36 24 – 36 35 – 55 T-45 Left Arm 25 – 45 34 – 54 34 – 54 34 – 54 T-51 Left Arm 30 – 50 45 – 68 45 – 68 27 – 48 T-60 Left Arm 40 – 50 50 – 60 45 – 55 50 – 60 T-65 Left Arm 50 85 70 70 X-01 Left Arm 40 – 50 50 – 60 56 – 68 56 – 68 Ultracite Left Arm 50 68 59 59

Right Arm

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Raider Power Right Arm 15 – 45 24 – 51 24 – 51 24 – 51 Excavator Right Arm 25 – 45 24 – 36 24 – 36 35 – 55 T-45 Right Arm 25 – 45 34 – 54 34 – 54 34 – 54 T-51 Right Arm 30 – 50 45 – 68 45 – 68 27 – 48 T-60 Right Arm 40 – 50 50 – 60 45 – 55 50 – 60 T-65 Right Arm 50 85 70 70 X-01 Right Arm 40 – 50 50 – 60 56 – 68 56 – 68 Ultracite Right Arm

Left Leg

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Raider Power Left Leg 15 – 45 24 – 51 24 – 51 24 – 51 Excavator Left Leg 25 – 45 24 – 36 24 – 36 35 – 55 T-45 Left Leg 25 – 45 34 – 54 34 – 54 34 – 54 T-51 Left Leg 30 – 50 45 – 68 45 – 68 27 – 48 T-60 Left Leg 40 – 50 50 – 60 45 – 55 50 – 60 T-65 Left Leg 50 85 70 70 X-01 Left Leg 40 – 50 50 – 60 56 – 68 56 – 68 Ultracite Left Leg 50 68 59 59

Right Leg

Name Level Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Raider Power Right Leg 15 – 45 24 – 51 24 – 51 24 – 51 Excavator Right Leg 25 – 45 24 – 36 24 – 36 35 – 55 T-45 Right Leg 25-45 34-54 34-54 34-54 T-51 Right Leg 30-50 50-68 45-68 27-48 T-60 Right Leg 40-50 50-60 45-65 50-60 T-65 Right Leg 50 85 70 70 X-01 Right Leg 40-50 60 68 68 Ultracite Right Leg 50 68 59 59

That’s all you need to know so keep hunting throughout the massive world. Also, keep defeating all of the enemies as you can end up having some very useful Legendary Effects from them as mentioned above.