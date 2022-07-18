Perks are more important than ever in Fallout 76 since the game is now online-only and you need to gain an advantage in whichever way you possibly can. Our Fallout 76 Perk Cards Guide will explain all of the perks in the game in great detail so that you can decide which ones are the best for you and your playstyle and ideal FO76 character builds.

Fallout 76 Perk Cards

The perks in the game still seem to follow the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system of old from previous Fallout games, but they work differently in the sense that you need to equip Perk Cards in order to use them. There are also multiple different ranks of each card that grant you additional benefits if you upgrade.

There are many different perks available for you to choose from. Let’s go ahead and find out what all of the Perks along with their Attributes do.

Strength Perk Cards

Strength Perk Cards are used to have more melee damage and increase the effectiveness of your heavy weapons.

Perk Name Required Level Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4/Rank 5 Iron Fist 2 Punching damage increased to 20% with 5% chance of staggering Punching damage increased to 40% with 10% chance of staggering Punching damage increased to 60% with 15% chance of staggering Punching damage increased to 80%/100% with 20%/25% chance of staggering Traveling Pharmacy 3 Overall weight of the chems (including Stimpaks) dropped by 30% Overall weight of the chems (including Stimpaks) dropped by 60% Overall weight of the chems (including Stimpaks) dropped by 90% Bandolier 4 Weight of Ballistic Ammo dropped by 30% Weight of Ballistic Ammo dropped by 60% Weight of Ballistic Ammo dropped by 90% Gladiator 5 One-Handed Melee will deal 10% more damage One-Handed Melee will deal 15% more damage One-Handed Melee will deal 20% more damage Pack Rat 6 All Junk Items weight dropped by 20% All Junk Items weight dropped by 50% All Junk Items weight dropped by 75% Slugger 7 Two-handed Melee deal 10% more damage Two-handed Melee deal 15% more damage Two-handed Melee deal 20% more damage Shotgunner 10 Shotguns deal 10% more damage Shotguns deal 15% more damage Shotguns deal 20% more damage Basher 11 Gun Bashing damage increased by 25% along with 5% chances of crippling the opponent Gun Bashing damage increased by 50% along with 10% chances of crippling the opponent Sturdy Frame 13 Weight of the armor dropped by 25% Weight of the armor dropped by 50% Barbarian 14 Damage Resist go up by +2 with every point of strength (max 40 with no power armor) Damage Resist go up by +3 with every point of strength (max 60 with no power armor) Damage Resist go up by +4 with every point of strength (max 80 with no power armor) Martial Artist 16 Weight of the melee weapons dropped by 20% with 10% faster swinging. Weight of the melee weapons dropped by 40% with 20% faster swinging. Weight of the melee weapons dropped by 60% with 30% faster swinging. Scattershot 18 Weight of the shotgun dropped by 20% with a 10% faster reload Weight of the shotgun dropped by 40% with a 20% faster reload Weight of the shotgun dropped by 60% with a 30% faster reload Weight of the shotgun dropped by 80% with a 40% faster reload Expert Gladiator 20 One-Handed Melee weapons deal 10% more damage. One-Handed Melee weapons deal 15% more damage. One-Handed Melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Blocker 21 Opponent’s melee attack damage dropped by 15% Opponent’s melee attack damage dropped by 30% Opponent’s melee attack damage dropped by 45% Expert Shotgunner 23 Shotgun damage increased by 10% Shotgun damage increased by 15% Shotgun damage increased by 20% Expert Slugger 24 Two-handed Melee weapon deal 10% more damage. Two-handed Melee weapon deal 15% more damage. Two-handed Melee weapon deal 20% more damage. Strong Back 26 You can carry 10% more weight You can carry 20% more weight You can carry 30% more weight You can carry 40% more weight Heavy Gunner 30 Non-Explosive heavy guns deal 10% more damage Non-Explosive heavy guns deal 15% more damage Non-Explosive heavy guns deal 20% more damage Ordnance Express 31 Weight of the explosives dropped by 30% Weight of the explosives dropped by 60% Weight of the explosives dropped by 90% Full Charge 33 Incisor 34 25% of the Target’s Armor ignored 50% of the Target’s Armor ignored 75% of the Target’s Armor ignored Bear Arms 35 Weight of heavy guns dropped by 20% Weight of heavy guns dropped by 40% Weight of heavy guns dropped by 60% Weight of heavy guns dropped by 80% Lock and Load 37 Reload time of heavy guns dropped by 10% Reload time of heavy guns dropped by 20% Reload time of heavy guns dropped by 30% Bullet Shield 39 Damage Resistance while firing a heavy gun increased by 10% Damage Resistance while firing a heavy gun increased by 20% Damage Resistance while firing a heavy gun increased by 30% Damage Resistance while firing a heavy gun increased by 40% Expert Heavy Gunner 40 Non-Explosive Heavy Guns deal 10% more damage Non-Explosive Heavy Guns deal 15% more damage Non-Explosive Heavy Guns deal 20% more damage Pain Train 41 Damage enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor. Smash enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor. Devastate and stagger enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor. Master Gladiator 43 One-Handed Melee Weapons deal 10% more damage. One-Handed Melee Weapons deal 15% more damage. One-Handed Melee Weapons deal 20% more damage. Master Shotgunner 45 Shotgun damage increased by 10% Shotgun damage increased by 15% Shotgun damage increased by 20% Master Slugger 48 Two-Handed Melee weapons deal 10% more damage. Two-Handed Melee weapons deal 15% more damage. Two-Handed Melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Master Heavy Gunner 50 Damage by non-explosive heavy guns increased by 10% Damage by non-explosive heavy guns increased by 15% Damage by non-explosive heavy guns increased by 20%

Perception

Perception Perks changes the way you react to the environment around you. They can be used to find more items and buff your V.A.T.S.

Perk Name Required Level Description Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4/Rank 5 Concentrated Fire 2 V.A.T.S. now targets limbs. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage V.A.T.S target changed to limbs. You can gain accuracy and damage by focusing fire. You can gain accuracy and damage by focusing fire. You can gain accuracy and damage by focusing fire. Butchers Bounty 3 40 or 60 or 80% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse Chances to find extra meat while searching animal corpse increased by 40% Chances to find extra meat while searching animal corpse increased by 60% Chances to find extra meat while searching animal corpse increased by 80% Green Thumb 4 Reap twice as much when harvesting flora Reap twice as much when harvesting flora Picklock 5 Gain a +1 Lockpicking skill; the Lockpicking “sweet spot” is 10% larger Lockpicking “Sweet Spot” size increased by 10% with +1 gain in lockpicking skill Crackshot 7 All pistols have 5 or 10 or 15 or 20% more range and more or even more or much better or excellent accuracy when sighted Range and Accuracy of the pistol increased by 5% Range and Accuracy of the pistol increased by 10% Range and Accuracy of the pistol increased by 15% Range and Accuracy of the pistol increased by 20% Rifleman 8 Your non-automatic rifles now do +10 or 15 or 20% damage Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 10% Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 15% Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 20% SkeetShooter 10 Your shotguns have improved or even better or much better or excellent accuracy and spread Shotguns accuracy improves Shotgun accuracy even better Shotgun accuracy becomes excellent Pannapictagraphist 12 You hear directional audio when in range of a Magazine Able to hear directional audio when in range of a magazine. Exterminator 14 Your attacks ignore 25 or 50 or 75% armor of any insect Insect Armor ignored by 25% by your attack Insect Armor ignored by 50% by your attack Insect Armor ignored by 75% by your attack Commando 15 Basic combat training means automatic rifles do +10 or 15 or 20 damage Automatic Rifle Damage increased by 10% Automatic Rifle Damage increased by 15% Automatic Rifle Damage increased by 20% PerceptiBobble 16 You hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead Able to hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead Ground Pounder 18 Automatic rifles now reload 10 or 20 or 30 or 40% faster and have better or even better or much better or excellent hip fire accuracy Automatic Rifle reload time dropped by 10% with improved accuracy. Automatic Rifle reload time dropped by 20% with better accuracy. Automatic Rifle reload time dropped by 30% with much better accuracy. Automatic Rifle reload time dropped by 40% with excellent accuracy. Expert Picklock 19 Gain a +1 Lockpicking skill; the Lockpicking “sweet spot” is 10% larger Lockpicking “Sweet Spot” size increased by 10% with +1 gain in lockpicking skill Expert Rifleman 20 Your non-automatic rifles now do +10 or 15 or 20% damage Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 10% Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 15A% Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 20% Fortune Finder 22 You hear directional audio when in range of a Caps Stash Able to hear directional audio when in range of Caps Stash Night Person 24 Gain +1 or 2 or 3 INT and +1 or 2 or 3 PER between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m INT and PER increase by +1 between the hours of 6:00 p.m and 6:00 a.m INT and PER increase by +2 between the hours of 6:00 p.m and 6:00 a.m INT and PER increase by +3 between the hours of 6:00 p.m and 6:00 a.m Expert Commando 25 Rigorous combat training means automatic rifles do +10 or 15 or 20 damage Damage by automatic rifles increased by 10% Damage by automatic rifles increased by 15% Damage by automatic rifles increased by 20% Awareness 27 You can view a target’s specific damage resistances in V.A.T.S Able to check target’s specific damage resistance in V.A.T.S Sniper 28 Gain improved control and hold your breath 20 or 40 or 60% longer while aiming scopes Breath holding time while aiming scopes increased by 20% with improved control. Breath holding time while aiming scopes increased by 40% with improved control. Breath holding time while aiming scopes increased by 60% with improved control. Tank Killer 30 Your rifles ignore 10 or 20 or 30 or 40% armor and have a 2 or 4 or 6 or 8% chance to stagger 10% armor ignored by rifles with 2% increased chances of staggering. 20% armor ignored by rifles with 4% increased chances of staggering. 30% armor ignored by rifles with 6% increased chances of staggering. 40% armor ignored by rifles with 8% increased chances of staggering. Refractor 32 Gain +5 or 10 or 15 or 20 Energy Resistance Energy Resistance increased by 5% Energy Resistance increased by 10% Energy Resistance increased by 15% Energy Resistance increased by 20% Glow Sight 33 Deal +20 or 40 or 60% damage to Glowing Enemies Glowing Enemies take 20% more damage Glowing Enemies take 40% more damage Glowing Enemies take 60% more damage Grenadier 35 Your explosives detonate with a 50% larger radius or twice the radius Explosive Radius increased by 50% Explosive Radius size increased by 2x. Longshot 37 Your rifles have 5 or 10 or 15 or 20% more range and more or even more or much better or excellent accuracy when sighted Rifles deal 5% more damage with more range and accuracy when sighted Rifles deal 10% more damage with better range and accuracy when sighted Rifles deal 15% more damage with much better range and accuracy when sighted Rifles deal 20% more damage with excellent range and accuracy when sighted Fire in the Hole 38 See a throwing arc when tossing grenades, and grenades fly 15 or 30 or 50% farther Visible Throwing Arc with 15% increase in throwing distance Visible Throwing Arc with 30% increase in throwing distance Visible Throwing Arc with 50% increase in throwing distance Master Picklock 40 Gain a +1 Lockpicking skill; the Lockpicking “sweet spot” is 10% larger Lockpicking “Sweet Spot” size is 10% larger with +1 gain in lockpicking skill Master Rifleman 42 Your non-automatic rifles now do +10 or 15 or 20% damage Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 10% Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 15% Damage by non- automatic rifles increased by 20% Master Commando 45 Lifelong combat training means automatic rifles do +10 or 15 or 20 damage Damage by automatic rifles increased by 10% Damage by automatic rifles increased by 15% Damage by automatic rifles increased by 20% Night Eyes 47 Gain Night Vision while sneaking between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m Gain Night Vision while sneaking between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m Penetrator 50 V.A.T.S. can hit enemy body parts blocked by cover with reduced or improved or normal accuracy V.A.T.S. can hit enemy body parts blocked by cover with reduced accuracy V.A.T.S. can hit enemy body parts blocked by cover with slightly reduced accuracy V.A.T.S. can hit enemy body parts blocked by cover with normal accuracy Bow Before Me – 12% /24%/36% armor is now ignored by your Bows/Crossbows, and they gain a 3%/6%/9% chance to stagger. 12% armor is now ignored by your Bows/Crossbows, and they gain a 3% chance to stagger. 24% armor is now ignored by your Bows/Crossbows, and they gain a 6% chance to stagger. 36% armor is now ignored by your Bows/Crossbows, and they gain a 9% chance to stagger. Archer – Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 10%/15%/20% Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 10% Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 15% Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 20% Expert Archer – Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 10%/15%/20% Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 10% Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 15% Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 20%

Endurance

Endurance Perk Cards help you survive. They are usually related to your reaction to food, chems., and radiation.

Perk Name Required Level Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4/Rank 5 Lead Belly 2 Radiation taken by eating or drinking drops by 30% Radiation taken by eating or drinking drops by 60% No Radiation taken from eating or drinking Dromedary 3 Thirst Quenching ability of drinks increased by 25% Thirst Quenching ability of drinks increased by 50% Thirst Quenching ability of drinks increased by 75% Iron Stomach 4 Chances of getting sick from food dropped by 30% Chances of getting sick from food dropped by 60% Chances of getting sick from food dropped by 90% Slow Metabolizer 5 Hunger Satisfaction ability by food increased by 25% Hunger Satisfaction ability by food increased by 50% Hunger Satisfaction ability by food increased by 75% Thirst Quencher 6 Chances of getting sick from drinks dropped by 30% Chances of getting sick from drinks dropped by 60% Chances of getting sick from drinks dropped by 90% Good Doggy 8 Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial. Natural Resistance 10 Chances of getting sick from environment dropped by 30% Chances of getting sick from environment dropped by 60% Chances of getting sick from environment dropped by 90% Hydro Fix 11 Chems generate 50% less thirst. Chems generate no thirst Rejuvenated 12 Chances of getting benefits from being well fed or well hydrated increase Chances of getting benefits from being well fed or well hydrated greatly increased. Cola Nut 14 Nuka-Cola products are 2 times better now Nuka-Cola products are 3 times better now Vaccinated 16 Chances of getting sick from creatures dropped by 30% Chances of getting sick from creatures dropped by 60% Chances of getting sick from creatures dropped by 90% Munchy Resistance 17 Using chems will reduce hunger by 50% Using chems will reduce hunger by 100% Homebody Card 19 Gain gradual health regeneration or improved health and limb regeneration while in your camp or workshop. Adamantium Skeleton 21 Damage to Limbs dropped by 20% Damage to Limbs dropped by 40% Damage to Limbs dropped by 60% Damage to Limbs dropped by 80% / 100% Solar-Powered 22 Gain +1 to STR and END between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.. Gain +2 to STR and END between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.. Gain +3 to STR and END between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.. Chem Fiend 23 Effect of chems last 30% longer Effect of chems last 60% longer Effect of chems last 100% longer Cannibal 25 Eating human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner corpses restores some Health and hunger. Eating human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner corpses restores more Health and hunger. Eating human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner corpses restores even more Health and hunger. Aqua Boy or Girl 26 You no longer take Rad damage from swimming and can breathe underwater. Fireproof 27 Fire Resistance increased by 20% Fire Resistance increased by 40% Fire Resistance increased by 60% Nocturnal Fortitude 29 Max Health increased by 20% between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Max Health increased by 40% between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Ironclad 30 While not a body armor Damage and Energy Resistance increased by 10 % While not a body armor Damage and Energy Resistance increased by 20 % While not a body armor Damage and Energy Resistance increased by 30 % While not a body armor Damage and Energy Resistance increased by 40 % / 50 % Revenant 32 Damage Bonus of 25% after getting revived Damage Bonus of 50% after getting revived Rad Resistant 34 Radiation Resistance increased by 10% Radiation Resistance increased by 20% Radiation Resistance increased by 30% Radiation Resistance increased by 40% Ghoulish 36 Some Health Regeneration by Radiation More Health Regeneration by Radiation Even More Health Regeneration by Radiation Radicool 37 The greater your Rads, the greater your Strength (max +5 STR)! Professional Drinker 393 There’s no chance you’ll get addicted to alcohol. All Night Long 41 Suffering from Hunger reduced by 20% Suffering from Hunger reduced by 40% Suffering from Hunger reduced by 60% Chem Resistant 43 Chem Addiction possibility reduced to half Chem Addiction possibility reduced to 0%. Sun-Kissed 45 Will slowly regenerate radiation damage between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Will quickly regenerate radiation damage between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Photosynthetic 47 Gain Health Regen between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Improved Health Regenration between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Lifegiver 50 Gain 15% of your maximum health Gain 30% of your maximum health Gain 45% of your maximum health

Charisma Perk Cards

Charisma Perks now provide you team buffs rather than giving you opportunities to charm NPCs in the game as they did in the previous iterations.

Perk Name Required Level Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4/Rank 5 Inspirational 2 XP Gain increased by 5% when you are in a team. XP Gain increased by 10% when you are in a team. XP Gain increased by 15% when you are in a team. Happy Camper 3 Hunger and thirst growing will slow down by 40% when in camp or team workshop Hunger and thirst growing will slow down by 80% when in camp or team workshop Lone Wanderer 4 When adventuring alone, take 10% less damage and gain 10% AP regen. When adventuring alone, take 15% less damage and gain 20% AP regen. When adventuring alone, take 20% less damage and gain 30% AP regen. Bodyguards 5 Gain 6 damage and energy resistance (max 18) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 8 damage and energy resistance (max 24) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 10 damage and energy resistance (max 30) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 12 damage and energy resistance (max 36) for each teammate excluding you. Hard Bargain 7 Improved Selling Prices and Buying prices at vendors Much better Selling Prices and Buying prices at vendors Best Selling Prices and Buying Prices at vendors EMT 9 Revived players come back with a 15 second health regen Revived players come back with a 30 second health regen Revived players come back with a 60 second health regen Bloodsucker 11 50% more healing along with the ability to satisfy thirst and no more irradiate by Bloodpacks 100% more healing along with the ability to satisfy thirst and no more irradiate by Bloodpacks 150% more healing along with the ability to satisfy thirst and no more irradiate by Bloodpacks Magnetic Personality 13 Will give 1 Charisma for every teammate excluding yourself Will give 2 Charisma for every teammate excluding yourself Field Surgeon 15 Improved speed for Stimpacks and RadAway Happy-Go-Lucky 17 Under the influence of Alcohol, your luck will increase by 2 points Under the influence of Alcohol, your luck will increase by 3 points Injector 19 Revived players will have +6 AP regen for the next 10 mintues Revived players will have +12 AP regen for the next 10 mintues Revived players will have +18 AP regen for the next 10 mintues Team Medic 20 Healing of nearby enemies by Stimpaks increased by 50% the normal strength Healing of nearby enemies by Stimpaks increased by %75 the normal strength Healing of nearby enemies by Stimpaks increased by 100% the normal strength Quack Surgeon 22 Revive other players with liquor! Party Boy or Girl 24 Alcohol will affect you twice as much Alcohol will affect you thrice as much Travel Agent 26 Cap Rates dropped by 30% while fast travelling Healing Hands 28 Players you revive are cured of all Rads. Animal Friend 30 Chances of pacifying an animal lower than you level will increase by 25% b pointing you gun at them Chances of pacifying an animal lower than you level will increase by 50% b pointing you gun at them Chances of pacifying an animal lower than you level will increase by 75% b pointing you gun at them Overly Generous 32 Higher chances of dealing 25 Rads damage by Rads while using melee attacks Higher chances of dealing 50 Rads damage by Rads while using melee attacks Anti-Epidemic 34 50% more chances of curing a nearby teammate’s disease by your disease cure. 100% more chances of curing a nearby teammate’s disease by your disease cure. Spiritual Healer 36 5 second health regeneration after reviving another player. 7 second health regeneration after reviving another player. 10 second health regeneration after reviving another player. Squad Maneuvers 37 10% faster running speeds while being in a team. 20% faster running speeds while being in a team. Philanthropist 39 You will restore some hunger and thirst of your team when you eat or drink You will restore more hunger and thirst of your team when you eat or drink You will restore much more hunger and thirst of your team when you eat or drink Suppressor 40 Target’s attack damage reduced by 10% for 2 seconds after you attack Target’s attack damage reduced by 20% for 2 seconds after you attack Target’s attack damage reduced by 30% for 2 seconds after you attack Strange in Numbers 42 Positive mutation effects are +25% stronger if teammates are mutated too. Rad Sponge 44 While being affected by Rads you will heal your nearby teammates by 15 Rads While being affected by Rads you will heal your nearby teammates by 30 Rads While being affected by Rads you will heal your nearby teammates by 50 Rads Tenderizer 46 After you attack the enemies will receive 5% more damage for 5 seconds After you attack the enemies will receive 7% more damage for 7 seconds After you attack the enemies will receive 10% more damage for 10 seconds Friendly Fire 48 If you hit a teammate by your flame weapon, they will regen health briefly. (Not Molotovs) If you hit a teammate by your flame weapon, they will regen more health briefly. (Not Molotovs) If you hit a teammate by your flame weapon, they will regen even more health briefly. (Not Molotovs) Wasteland Whisperer 50 25% more chances of pacifying an animal lower than your level by pointing you gun at them. 50% more chances of pacifying an animal lower than your level by pointing you gun at them. 75% more chances of pacifying an animal lower than your level by pointing you gun at them.

Intelligence Perk Cards

Intelligence Perk Cards usually deal with how you repair and hack stuff. They make you require fewer materials to craft and increase the effectiveness of final items. Intelligence attribute improves item condition/durability and scrapping return with every point

Perk Name Required Level Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4/Rank 5 First Aid 2 Health Restoration by Stimpaks increased by 10% Health Restoration by Stimpaks increased by 20% Health Restoration by Stimpaks increased by 30% Health Restoration by Stimpaks increased by 40% Makeshift Warrior 3 Cost to repair melee weapons reduced with 30% less breaking speed Cost to repair melee weapons reduced with 60% less breaking speed Cost to repair melee weapons reduced with 90% less breaking speed Hacker 4 Gain +1 hacking skill, and terminal lockout time is reduced. Licensed Plumber 5 Cost to repair pipe weapons reduced with 30% slower breaking speed Cost to repair pipe weapons reduced with 60% slower breaking speed Cost to repair pipe weapons reduced with 90% slower breaking speed Pharmacist 6 30% more radiation removal by RadAway 60% more radiation removal by RadAway Exotic Weapons 8 You can craft crossbows, black Powder Guns, and More! You can modify crossbows, black Powder Guns, and More! Demolition Expert 10 Damage by explosives increased by 20% Damage by explosives increased by 60% Damage by explosives increased by 80% Damage by explosives increased by 100% Scrapper 13 Obtain more components when you scrap weapons and armor. Armorer 15 Ability to craft advanced armors (Plans Required) Material Cost to craft armors reduced Improved Durability of Crafted Armor. Exotic Weapons (Expert) 16 Ability to craft Rank 2 Material to craft exotic material reduced. Contractor 18 Material cost for Crafting Workshop items reduced by 25% Material cost for Crafting Workshop items reduced by 50% Science 20 Ability to craft Energy Guns (Plans Required) Ability to craft Rank 1 Energy Guns (Plans Required) Hacker (Expert) 22 Reduced Terminal Lockout time and additional +1 Hacking Skill Gunsmith 23 Cost to repair guns reduced along with 25% slower breaking speed Cost to repair guns reduced along with 50% slower breaking speed Cost to repair guns reduced along with 75% slower breaking speed Exotic Weapons (Master) 25 Ability to craft Rank 3 (Plans Required) Improved durability of the crafted exotic weapons Fix It Good 27 Normal and Power Amor can be repaired to 130% of the normal conditions Normal and Power Amor can be repaired to 160% of the normal conditions Normal and Power Amor can be repaired to 200% of the normal conditions Batteries Included 28 Weight of the energy weapons ammo reduced by 30% Weight of the energy weapons ammo reduced by 60% Weight of the energy weapons ammo reduced by 90% Wrecking Ball 29 Damage dealt to workshop objects increased by 40% Damage dealt to workshop objects increased by 80% Damage dealt to workshop objects increased by 120% Science (Expert) 31 Ability to craft Rank 2 Energy Gun Mods (Plans Required) Material cost to craft energy guns reduced Grease Monkey 33 30% prices reduction to repair workshop items 60% prices reduction to repair workshop items Chemist 34 Double the amount of chems when crafted Triple the amount of chems when crafted Stabilized 36 While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 10% armour. While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 20% armour. While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 30% armour. While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 40% armour. Hacker (Master) 38 Terminal Lockout time reduced with +1 in Hacking Skill Weapon Artisan 40 Ability to repair any weapon to 130% of its normal maximum condition Ability to repair any weapon to 160% of its normal maximum condition Ability to repair any weapon to 200% of its normal maximum condition Power Smith 41 You can now craft advanced Power Armor suits (plans are required) Crafting power armor requires fewer materials Crafted Power Amor has improved durability Science (Master) 43 Ability to craft Rank 3 Energy Gun Mods (Plans Required) Improved durability of the crafted energy gun Power Patcher 44 Cost to repair power armor reduced along with 20% slower breaking speed Cost to repair power armor reduced along with 40% slower breaking speed Cost to repair power armor reduced along with 60% slower breaking speed Nerd Rage 46 20% Health Gain, 10% Damage, and 15% AP Regen when below 20% health 30% Health Gain, 15% Damage, and 15% AP Regen when below 20% health 40% Health Gain, 20% Damage, and 15% AP Regen when below 20% health Robotics Expert 48 25% higher chances of pacifying a robot after hacking it 50% higher chances of pacifying a robot after hacking it 75% higher chances of pacifying a robot after hacking it Portable Power 49 Weigh to power armor parts and chassis reduced by 25% Weigh to power armor parts and chassis reduced by 50% Weigh to power armor parts and chassis reduced by 75% Power User 50 20% longer lasting time for Fusion Cores 40% longer lasting time for Fusion Cores 60% longer lasting time for Fusion Cores 80%/200% longer lasting time for Fusion Cores

Agility Perk Cards

Agility Perk Cards grant you various different movement bonuses and increases the number of AP you have.

Perk Name Required Level Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4/Rank 5 Action Boy or Girl 2 15% faster AP regeneration 30% faster AP regeneration 45% faster AP regeneration Born Survivor 3 Automatic use of stimpak after you health drops below 20% Automatic use of stimpak after you health drops below 30% Automatic use of stimpak after you health drops below 40% Thru Hiker 3 Weight of Food and Drinks reduced by 30% Weight of Food and Drinks reduced by 60% Weight of Food and Drinks reduced by 90% Gun Runner 4 10% increase in running speed when pistol is equipped 20% increase in running speed when pistol is equipped Moving Target 5 Sprinting will give you 15% additional Damage and Energy Resistance Sprinting will give you 30% additional Damage and Energy Resistance Sprinting will give you 45% additional Damage and Energy Resistance Gunslinger 6 10% more damage by non-automatic pistol 15% more damage by non-automatic pistol 20% more damage by non-automatic pistol Dead Man Sprinting 8 When health is below 40% you will sprint 10% faster with higher AP cost When health is below 50% you will sprint 20% faster with higher AP cost Packin’ Light 9 Weight of the pistol reduced by 25% Weight of the pistol reduced by 50% Weight of the pistol reduced by 75% Guerrilla 10 Damage done by automatic pistol increased by 10% Damage done by automatic pistol increased by 15% Damage done by automatic pistol increased by 20% Marathoner 13 AP cost while sprinting reduced by 20% AP cost while sprinting reduced by 30% AP cost while sprinting reduced by 40% Ninja 15 Sneak attacks with melee weapons do 2.3x normal damage. Sneak attacks with melee weapons do 2.6x normal damage. Sneak attacks with melee weapons do 3x normal damage. Evasive 17 Each point of Agility adds +1 Damage and Energy Resist (max 15). (No Power Armor) Each point of Agility adds +2 Damage and Energy Resist (max 30). (No Power Armor) Each point of Agility adds +3 Damage and Energy Resist (max 45). (No Power Armor) Modern Renegade 18 Improved hip fire accuracy with 1% chances of crippling a limb Much better hip fire accuracy with 2% chances of crippling a limb Much much better hip fire accuracy with 3% chances of crippling a limb Excellent hip fire accuracy with 4% chances of crippling a limb Sneak 20 Chances of getting detected while sneaking reduced by 20% Chances of getting detected while sneaking reduced by 30% Chances of getting detected while sneaking reduced by 40% Chances of getting detected while sneaking reduced by 50%/60% Home Defense 22 You can craft and disarm better traps and craft better turrets (Plans Required) You can craft and disarm advanced traps and craft better turrets (Plans Required) You can craft and disarm expert traps and craft better turrets (Plans Required) Gunslinger (Expert) 24 Damage dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 10% Damage dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 15% Damage dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 20% Guerrilla (Expert) 25 Damage dealt by automatic pistols increased by 10% Damage dealt by automatic pistols increased by 15% Damage dealt by automatic pistols increased by 20% Covert Operative 27 Ranged Sneak attacks will deal 2.15 times more damage Ranged Sneak attacks will deal 2.3 times more damage Ranged Sneak attacks will deal 2.5 times more damage Light Footed 29 Chances of triggering mines of floor-based traps while sneaking reduced to 0. Enforcer Card 30 Your shotguns gain a 5% stagger chance and 3% chance to cripple a limb Your shotguns gain a 10% stagger chance and 6% chance to cripple a limb Your shotguns gain a 15% stagger chance and 9% chance to cripple a limb Your shotguns gain a 20% stagger chance and 12% chance to cripple a limb Goat Legs 32 Fall damage reduced by 40% Fall damage reduced by 80% Ammosmith 34 30% more rounds produced while crafting ammunition 60% more rounds produced while crafting ammunition 100% more rounds produced while crafting ammunition Escape Artist 35 Sneak to lose enemies and running no longer affects stealth. Mister Sandman 37 Silenced weapons deal 25% more damage during nighttime Silenced weapons deal 50% more damage during nighttime White Knight 39 Cost to repair armor reduced with 30% slower breaking speed Cost to repair armor reduced with 60% slower breaking speed Cost to repair armor reduced with 90% slower breaking speed Gunslinger (Master) 41 Damage Dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 10% Damage Dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 15% Damage Dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 20% Guerrilla (Master) 43 Damage Dealt by automatic pistols increased by 10% Damage Dealt by automatic pistols increased by 15% Damage Dealt by automatic pistols increased by 20% Dodgy 45 Avoid 10% of incoming damage at the cost of 30 APs per hit. Avoid 20% of incoming damage at the cost of 30 APs per hit. Avoid 30% of incoming damage at the cost of 30 APs per hit. Secret Agent 47 Stealth Boys will last 2 times longer Stealth Boys will last 3 times longer Stealth Boys will last 4 times longer Adrenaline 49 Gain 6% (max 36%) damage for 30s per kill. Duration refreshes with kills. Gain 7% (max 42%) damage for 30s per kill. Duration refreshes with kills. Gain 8% (max 48%) damage for 30s per kill. Duration refreshes with kills. Gain 9%/10% (max 54%/60%) damage for 30s per kill. Duration refreshes with kills. Gun Fu 50 VATS swaps targets on kill with +10% damage. VATS swaps targets on kill with +10% damage, then 20% damage to a second target. VATS swaps targets on kill with +10%, 20%, and then 30% damage to three targets respectively.

Luck

Luck Perk Cards increases the chance of certain good events happening to you. Luck attribute increases your V.A.T.S critical hit chance and the min/max condition of any item you pick up (durability).