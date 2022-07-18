Perks are more important than ever in Fallout 76 since the game is now online-only and you need to gain an advantage in whichever way you possibly can. Our Fallout 76 Perk Cards Guide will explain all of the perks in the game in great detail so that you can decide which ones are the best for you and your playstyle and ideal FO76 character builds.
Fallout 76 Perk Cards
The perks in the game still seem to follow the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system of old from previous Fallout games, but they work differently in the sense that you need to equip Perk Cards in order to use them. There are also multiple different ranks of each card that grant you additional benefits if you upgrade.
There are many different perks available for you to choose from. Let’s go ahead and find out what all of the Perks along with their Attributes do.
Strength Perk Cards
Strength Perk Cards are used to have more melee damage and increase the effectiveness of your heavy weapons.
|Perk Name
|Required Level
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Rank 4/Rank 5
|Iron Fist
|2
|Punching damage increased to 20% with 5% chance of staggering
|Punching damage increased to 40% with 10% chance of staggering
|Punching damage increased to 60% with 15% chance of staggering
|Punching damage increased to 80%/100% with 20%/25% chance of staggering
|Traveling Pharmacy
|3
|Overall weight of the chems (including Stimpaks) dropped by 30%
|Overall weight of the chems (including Stimpaks) dropped by 60%
|Overall weight of the chems (including Stimpaks) dropped by 90%
|Bandolier
|4
|Weight of Ballistic Ammo dropped by 30%
|Weight of Ballistic Ammo dropped by 60%
|Weight of Ballistic Ammo dropped by 90%
|Gladiator
|5
|One-Handed Melee will deal 10% more damage
|One-Handed Melee will deal 15% more damage
|One-Handed Melee will deal 20% more damage
|Pack Rat
|6
|All Junk Items weight dropped by 20%
|All Junk Items weight dropped by 50%
|All Junk Items weight dropped by 75%
|Slugger
|7
|Two-handed Melee deal 10% more damage
|Two-handed Melee deal 15% more damage
|Two-handed Melee deal 20% more damage
|Shotgunner
|10
|Shotguns deal 10% more damage
|Shotguns deal 15% more damage
|Shotguns deal 20% more damage
|Basher
|11
|Gun Bashing damage increased by 25% along with 5% chances of crippling the opponent
|Gun Bashing damage increased by 50% along with 10% chances of crippling the opponent
|Sturdy Frame
|13
|Weight of the armor dropped by 25%
|Weight of the armor dropped by 50%
|Barbarian
|14
|Damage Resist go up by +2 with every point of strength (max 40 with no power armor)
|Damage Resist go up by +3 with every point of strength (max 60 with no power armor)
|Damage Resist go up by +4 with every point of strength (max 80 with no power armor)
|Martial Artist
|16
|Weight of the melee weapons dropped by 20% with 10% faster swinging.
|Weight of the melee weapons dropped by 40% with 20% faster swinging.
|Weight of the melee weapons dropped by 60% with 30% faster swinging.
|Scattershot
|18
|Weight of the shotgun dropped by 20% with a 10% faster reload
|Weight of the shotgun dropped by 40% with a 20% faster reload
|Weight of the shotgun dropped by 60% with a 30% faster reload
|Weight of the shotgun dropped by 80% with a 40% faster reload
|Expert Gladiator
|20
|One-Handed Melee weapons deal 10% more damage.
|One-Handed Melee weapons deal 15% more damage.
|One-Handed Melee weapons deal 20% more damage.
|Blocker
|21
|Opponent’s melee attack damage dropped by 15%
|Opponent’s melee attack damage dropped by 30%
|Opponent’s melee attack damage dropped by 45%
|Expert Shotgunner
|23
|Shotgun damage increased by 10%
|Shotgun damage increased by 15%
|Shotgun damage increased by 20%
|Expert Slugger
|24
|Two-handed Melee weapon deal 10% more damage.
|Two-handed Melee weapon deal 15% more damage.
|Two-handed Melee weapon deal 20% more damage.
|Strong Back
|26
|You can carry 10% more weight
|You can carry 20% more weight
|You can carry 30% more weight
|You can carry 40% more weight
|Heavy Gunner
|30
|Non-Explosive heavy guns deal 10% more damage
|Non-Explosive heavy guns deal 15% more damage
|Non-Explosive heavy guns deal 20% more damage
|Ordnance Express
|31
|Weight of the explosives dropped by 30%
|Weight of the explosives dropped by 60%
|Weight of the explosives dropped by 90%
|Full Charge
|33
|Incisor
|34
|25% of the Target’s Armor ignored
|50% of the Target’s Armor ignored
|75% of the Target’s Armor ignored
|Bear Arms
|35
|Weight of heavy guns dropped by 20%
|Weight of heavy guns dropped by 40%
|Weight of heavy guns dropped by 60%
|Weight of heavy guns dropped by 80%
|Lock and Load
|37
|Reload time of heavy guns dropped by 10%
|Reload time of heavy guns dropped by 20%
|Reload time of heavy guns dropped by 30%
|Bullet Shield
|39
|Damage Resistance while firing a heavy gun increased by 10%
|Damage Resistance while firing a heavy gun increased by 20%
|Damage Resistance while firing a heavy gun increased by 30%
|Damage Resistance while firing a heavy gun increased by 40%
|Expert Heavy Gunner
|40
|Non-Explosive Heavy Guns deal 10% more damage
|Non-Explosive Heavy Guns deal 15% more damage
|Non-Explosive Heavy Guns deal 20% more damage
|Pain Train
|41
|Damage enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor.
|Smash enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor.
|Devastate and stagger enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor.
|Master Gladiator
|43
|One-Handed Melee Weapons deal 10% more damage.
|One-Handed Melee Weapons deal 15% more damage.
|One-Handed Melee Weapons deal 20% more damage.
|Master Shotgunner
|45
|Shotgun damage increased by 10%
|Shotgun damage increased by 15%
|Shotgun damage increased by 20%
|Master Slugger
|48
|Two-Handed Melee weapons deal 10% more damage.
|Two-Handed Melee weapons deal 15% more damage.
|Two-Handed Melee weapons deal 20% more damage.
|Master Heavy Gunner
|50
|Damage by non-explosive heavy guns increased by 10%
|Damage by non-explosive heavy guns increased by 15%
|Damage by non-explosive heavy guns increased by 20%
Perception
Perception Perks changes the way you react to the environment around you. They can be used to find more items and buff your V.A.T.S.
|Perk Name
|Required Level
|Description
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Rank 4/Rank 5
|Concentrated Fire
|2
|V.A.T.S. now targets limbs. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage
|V.A.T.S target changed to limbs. You can gain accuracy and damage by focusing fire.
|You can gain accuracy and damage by focusing fire.
|You can gain accuracy and damage by focusing fire.
|Butchers Bounty
|3
|40 or 60 or 80% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse
|Chances to find extra meat while searching animal corpse increased by 40%
|Chances to find extra meat while searching animal corpse increased by 60%
|Chances to find extra meat while searching animal corpse increased by 80%
|Green Thumb
|4
|Reap twice as much when harvesting flora
|Reap twice as much when harvesting flora
|Picklock
|5
|Gain a +1 Lockpicking skill; the Lockpicking “sweet spot” is 10% larger
|Lockpicking “Sweet Spot” size increased by 10% with +1 gain in lockpicking skill
|Crackshot
|7
|All pistols have 5 or 10 or 15 or 20% more range and more or even more or much better or excellent accuracy when sighted
|Range and Accuracy of the pistol increased by 5%
|Range and Accuracy of the pistol increased by 10%
|Range and Accuracy of the pistol increased by 15%
|Range and Accuracy of the pistol increased by 20%
|Rifleman
|8
|Your non-automatic rifles now do +10 or 15 or 20% damage
|Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 10%
|Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 15%
|Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 20%
|SkeetShooter
|10
|Your shotguns have improved or even better or much better or excellent accuracy and spread
|Shotguns accuracy improves
|Shotgun accuracy even better
|Shotgun accuracy becomes excellent
|Pannapictagraphist
|12
|You hear directional audio when in range of a Magazine
|Able to hear directional audio when in range of a magazine.
|Exterminator
|14
|Your attacks ignore 25 or 50 or 75% armor of any insect
|Insect Armor ignored by 25% by your attack
|Insect Armor ignored by 50% by your attack
|Insect Armor ignored by 75% by your attack
|Commando
|15
|Basic combat training means automatic rifles do +10 or 15 or 20 damage
|Automatic Rifle Damage increased by 10%
|Automatic Rifle Damage increased by 15%
|Automatic Rifle Damage increased by 20%
|PerceptiBobble
|16
|You hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead
|Able to hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead
|Ground Pounder
|18
|Automatic rifles now reload 10 or 20 or 30 or 40% faster and have better or even better or much better or excellent hip fire accuracy
|Automatic Rifle reload time dropped by 10% with improved accuracy.
|Automatic Rifle reload time dropped by 20% with better accuracy.
|Automatic Rifle reload time dropped by 30% with much better accuracy.
|Automatic Rifle reload time dropped by 40% with excellent accuracy.
|Expert Picklock
|19
|Gain a +1 Lockpicking skill; the Lockpicking “sweet spot” is 10% larger
|Lockpicking “Sweet Spot” size increased by 10% with +1 gain in lockpicking skill
|Expert Rifleman
|20
|Your non-automatic rifles now do +10 or 15 or 20% damage
|Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 10%
|Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 15A%
|Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 20%
|Fortune Finder
|22
|You hear directional audio when in range of a Caps Stash
|Able to hear directional audio when in range of Caps Stash
|Night Person
|24
|Gain +1 or 2 or 3 INT and +1 or 2 or 3 PER between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m
|INT and PER increase by +1 between the hours of 6:00 p.m and 6:00 a.m
|INT and PER increase by +2 between the hours of 6:00 p.m and 6:00 a.m
|INT and PER increase by +3 between the hours of 6:00 p.m and 6:00 a.m
|Expert Commando
|25
|Rigorous combat training means automatic rifles do +10 or 15 or 20 damage
|Damage by automatic rifles increased by 10%
|Damage by automatic rifles increased by 15%
|Damage by automatic rifles increased by 20%
|Awareness
|27
|You can view a target’s specific damage resistances in V.A.T.S
|Able to check target’s specific damage resistance in V.A.T.S
|Sniper
|28
|Gain improved control and hold your breath 20 or 40 or 60% longer while aiming scopes
|Breath holding time while aiming scopes increased by 20% with improved control.
|Breath holding time while aiming scopes increased by 40% with improved control.
|Breath holding time while aiming scopes increased by 60% with improved control.
|Tank Killer
|30
|Your rifles ignore 10 or 20 or 30 or 40% armor and have a 2 or 4 or 6 or 8% chance to stagger
|10% armor ignored by rifles with 2% increased chances of staggering.
|20% armor ignored by rifles with 4% increased chances of staggering.
|30% armor ignored by rifles with 6% increased chances of staggering.
|40% armor ignored by rifles with 8% increased chances of staggering.
|Refractor
|32
|Gain +5 or 10 or 15 or 20 Energy Resistance
|Energy Resistance increased by 5%
|Energy Resistance increased by 10%
|Energy Resistance increased by 15%
|Energy Resistance increased by 20%
|Glow Sight
|33
|Deal +20 or 40 or 60% damage to Glowing Enemies
|Glowing Enemies take 20% more damage
|Glowing Enemies take 40% more damage
|Glowing Enemies take 60% more damage
|Grenadier
|35
|Your explosives detonate with a 50% larger radius or twice the radius
|Explosive Radius increased by 50%
|Explosive Radius size increased by 2x.
|Longshot
|37
|Your rifles have 5 or 10 or 15 or 20% more range and more or even more or much better or excellent accuracy when sighted
|Rifles deal 5% more damage with more range and accuracy when sighted
|Rifles deal 10% more damage with better range and accuracy when sighted
|Rifles deal 15% more damage with much better range and accuracy when sighted
|Rifles deal 20% more damage with excellent range and accuracy when sighted
|Fire in the Hole
|38
|See a throwing arc when tossing grenades, and grenades fly 15 or 30 or 50% farther
|Visible Throwing Arc with 15% increase in throwing distance
|Visible Throwing Arc with 30% increase in throwing distance
|Visible Throwing Arc with 50% increase in throwing distance
|Master Picklock
|40
|Gain a +1 Lockpicking skill; the Lockpicking “sweet spot” is 10% larger
|Lockpicking “Sweet Spot” size is 10% larger with +1 gain in lockpicking skill
|Master Rifleman
|42
|Your non-automatic rifles now do +10 or 15 or 20% damage
|Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 10%
|Damage by non-automatic rifles increased by 15%
|Damage by non- automatic rifles increased by 20%
|Master Commando
|45
|Lifelong combat training means automatic rifles do +10 or 15 or 20 damage
|Damage by automatic rifles increased by 10%
|Damage by automatic rifles increased by 15%
|Damage by automatic rifles increased by 20%
|Night Eyes
|47
|Gain Night Vision while sneaking between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m
|Gain Night Vision while sneaking between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m
|Penetrator
|50
|V.A.T.S. can hit enemy body parts blocked by cover with reduced or improved or normal accuracy
|V.A.T.S. can hit enemy body parts blocked by cover with reduced accuracy
|V.A.T.S. can hit enemy body parts blocked by cover with slightly reduced accuracy
|V.A.T.S. can hit enemy body parts blocked by cover with normal accuracy
|Bow Before Me
|–
|12% /24%/36% armor is now ignored by your Bows/Crossbows, and they gain a 3%/6%/9% chance to stagger.
|12% armor is now ignored by your Bows/Crossbows, and they gain a 3% chance to stagger.
|24% armor is now ignored by your Bows/Crossbows, and they gain a 6% chance to stagger.
|36% armor is now ignored by your Bows/Crossbows, and they gain a 9% chance to stagger.
|Archer
|–
|Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 10%/15%/20%
|Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 10%
|Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 15%
|Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 20%
|Expert Archer
|–
|Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 10%/15%/20%
|Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 10%
|Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 15%
|Damage of your Bows/Crossbows is boosted by 20%
Endurance
Endurance Perk Cards help you survive. They are usually related to your reaction to food, chems., and radiation.
|Perk Name
|Required Level
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Rank 4/Rank 5
|Lead Belly
|2
|Radiation taken by eating or drinking drops by 30%
|Radiation taken by eating or drinking drops by 60%
|No Radiation taken from eating or drinking
|Dromedary
|3
|Thirst Quenching ability of drinks increased by 25%
|Thirst Quenching ability of drinks increased by 50%
|Thirst Quenching ability of drinks increased by 75%
|Iron Stomach
|4
|Chances of getting sick from food dropped by 30%
|Chances of getting sick from food dropped by 60%
|Chances of getting sick from food dropped by 90%
|Slow Metabolizer
|5
|Hunger Satisfaction ability by food increased by 25%
|Hunger Satisfaction ability by food increased by 50%
|Hunger Satisfaction ability by food increased by 75%
|Thirst Quencher
|6
|Chances of getting sick from drinks dropped by 30%
|Chances of getting sick from drinks dropped by 60%
|Chances of getting sick from drinks dropped by 90%
|Good Doggy
|8
|Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial.
|Natural Resistance
|10
|Chances of getting sick from environment dropped by 30%
|Chances of getting sick from environment dropped by 60%
|Chances of getting sick from environment dropped by 90%
|Hydro Fix
|11
|Chems generate 50% less thirst.
|Chems generate no thirst
|Rejuvenated
|12
|Chances of getting benefits from being well fed or well hydrated increase
|Chances of getting benefits from being well fed or well hydrated greatly increased.
|Cola Nut
|14
|Nuka-Cola products are 2 times better now
|Nuka-Cola products are 3 times better now
|Vaccinated
|16
|Chances of getting sick from creatures dropped by 30%
|Chances of getting sick from creatures dropped by 60%
|Chances of getting sick from creatures dropped by 90%
|Munchy Resistance
|17
|Using chems will reduce hunger by 50%
|Using chems will reduce hunger by 100%
|Homebody Card
|19
|Gain gradual health regeneration or improved health and limb regeneration while in your camp or workshop.
|Adamantium Skeleton
|21
|Damage to Limbs dropped by 20%
|Damage to Limbs dropped by 40%
|Damage to Limbs dropped by 60%
|Damage to Limbs dropped by 80% / 100%
|Solar-Powered
|22
|Gain +1 to STR and END between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m..
|Gain +2 to STR and END between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m..
|Gain +3 to STR and END between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m..
|Chem Fiend
|23
|Effect of chems last 30% longer
|Effect of chems last 60% longer
|Effect of chems last 100% longer
|Cannibal
|25
|Eating human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner corpses restores some Health and hunger.
|Eating human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner corpses restores more Health and hunger.
|Eating human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner corpses restores even more Health and hunger.
|Aqua Boy or Girl
|26
|You no longer take Rad damage from swimming and can breathe underwater.
|Fireproof
|27
|Fire Resistance increased by 20%
|Fire Resistance increased by 40%
|Fire Resistance increased by 60%
|Nocturnal Fortitude
|29
|Max Health increased by 20% between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
|Max Health increased by 40% between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
|Ironclad
|30
|While not a body armor Damage and Energy Resistance increased by 10 %
|While not a body armor Damage and Energy Resistance increased by 20 %
|While not a body armor Damage and Energy Resistance increased by 30 %
|While not a body armor Damage and Energy Resistance increased by 40 % / 50 %
|Revenant
|32
|Damage Bonus of 25% after getting revived
|Damage Bonus of 50% after getting revived
|Rad Resistant
|34
|Radiation Resistance increased by 10%
|Radiation Resistance increased by 20%
|Radiation Resistance increased by 30%
|Radiation Resistance increased by 40%
|Ghoulish
|36
|Some Health Regeneration by Radiation
|More Health Regeneration by Radiation
|Even More Health Regeneration by Radiation
|Radicool
|37
|The greater your Rads, the greater your Strength (max +5 STR)!
|Professional Drinker
|393
|There’s no chance you’ll get addicted to alcohol.
|All Night Long
|41
|Suffering from Hunger reduced by 20%
|Suffering from Hunger reduced by 40%
|Suffering from Hunger reduced by 60%
|Chem Resistant
|43
|Chem Addiction possibility reduced to half
|Chem Addiction possibility reduced to 0%.
|Sun-Kissed
|45
|Will slowly regenerate radiation damage between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
|Will quickly regenerate radiation damage between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
|Photosynthetic
|47
|Gain Health Regen between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
|Improved Health Regenration between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
|Lifegiver
|50
|Gain 15% of your maximum health
|Gain 30% of your maximum health
|Gain 45% of your maximum health
Charisma Perk Cards
Charisma Perks now provide you team buffs rather than giving you opportunities to charm NPCs in the game as they did in the previous iterations.
|Perk Name
|Required Level
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Rank 4/Rank 5
|Inspirational
|2
|XP Gain increased by 5% when you are in a team.
|XP Gain increased by 10% when you are in a team.
|XP Gain increased by 15% when you are in a team.
|Happy Camper
|3
|Hunger and thirst growing will slow down by 40% when in camp or team workshop
|Hunger and thirst growing will slow down by 80% when in camp or team workshop
|Lone Wanderer
|4
|When adventuring alone, take 10% less damage and gain 10% AP regen.
|When adventuring alone, take 15% less damage and gain 20% AP regen.
|When adventuring alone, take 20% less damage and gain 30% AP regen.
|Bodyguards
|5
|Gain 6 damage and energy resistance (max 18) for each teammate excluding you.
|Gain 8 damage and energy resistance (max 24) for each teammate excluding you.
|Gain 10 damage and energy resistance (max 30) for each teammate excluding you.
|Gain 12 damage and energy resistance (max 36) for each teammate excluding you.
|Hard Bargain
|7
|Improved Selling Prices and Buying prices at vendors
|Much better Selling Prices and Buying prices at vendors
|Best Selling Prices and Buying Prices at vendors
|EMT
|9
|Revived players come back with a 15 second health regen
|Revived players come back with a 30 second health regen
|Revived players come back with a 60 second health regen
|Bloodsucker
|11
|50% more healing along with the ability to satisfy thirst and no more irradiate by Bloodpacks
|100% more healing along with the ability to satisfy thirst and no more irradiate by Bloodpacks
|150% more healing along with the ability to satisfy thirst and no more irradiate by Bloodpacks
|Magnetic Personality
|13
|Will give 1 Charisma for every teammate excluding yourself
|Will give 2 Charisma for every teammate excluding yourself
|Field Surgeon
|15
|Improved speed for Stimpacks and RadAway
|Happy-Go-Lucky
|17
|Under the influence of Alcohol, your luck will increase by 2 points
|Under the influence of Alcohol, your luck will increase by 3 points
|Injector
|19
|Revived players will have +6 AP regen for the next 10 mintues
|Revived players will have +12 AP regen for the next 10 mintues
|Revived players will have +18 AP regen for the next 10 mintues
|Team Medic
|20
|Healing of nearby enemies by Stimpaks increased by 50% the normal strength
|Healing of nearby enemies by Stimpaks increased by %75 the normal strength
|Healing of nearby enemies by Stimpaks increased by 100% the normal strength
|Quack Surgeon
|22
|Revive other players with liquor!
|Party Boy or Girl
|24
|Alcohol will affect you twice as much
|Alcohol will affect you thrice as much
|Travel Agent
|26
|Cap Rates dropped by 30% while fast travelling
|Healing Hands
|28
|Players you revive are cured of all Rads.
|Animal Friend
|30
|Chances of pacifying an animal lower than you level will increase by 25% b pointing you gun at them
|Chances of pacifying an animal lower than you level will increase by 50% b pointing you gun at them
|Chances of pacifying an animal lower than you level will increase by 75% b pointing you gun at them
|Overly Generous
|32
|Higher chances of dealing 25 Rads damage by Rads while using melee attacks
|Higher chances of dealing 50 Rads damage by Rads while using melee attacks
|Anti-Epidemic
|34
|50% more chances of curing a nearby teammate’s disease by your disease cure.
|100% more chances of curing a nearby teammate’s disease by your disease cure.
|Spiritual Healer
|36
|5 second health regeneration after reviving another player.
|7 second health regeneration after reviving another player.
|10 second health regeneration after reviving another player.
|Squad Maneuvers
|37
|10% faster running speeds while being in a team.
|20% faster running speeds while being in a team.
|Philanthropist
|39
|You will restore some hunger and thirst of your team when you eat or drink
|You will restore more hunger and thirst of your team when you eat or drink
|You will restore much more hunger and thirst of your team when you eat or drink
|Suppressor
|40
|Target’s attack damage reduced by 10% for 2 seconds after you attack
|Target’s attack damage reduced by 20% for 2 seconds after you attack
|Target’s attack damage reduced by 30% for 2 seconds after you attack
|Strange in Numbers
|42
|Positive mutation effects are +25% stronger if teammates are mutated too.
|Rad Sponge
|44
|While being affected by Rads you will heal your nearby teammates by 15 Rads
|While being affected by Rads you will heal your nearby teammates by 30 Rads
|While being affected by Rads you will heal your nearby teammates by 50 Rads
|Tenderizer
|46
|After you attack the enemies will receive 5% more damage for 5 seconds
|After you attack the enemies will receive 7% more damage for 7 seconds
|After you attack the enemies will receive 10% more damage for 10 seconds
|Friendly Fire
|48
|If you hit a teammate by your flame weapon, they will regen health briefly. (Not Molotovs)
|If you hit a teammate by your flame weapon, they will regen more health briefly. (Not Molotovs)
|If you hit a teammate by your flame weapon, they will regen even more health briefly. (Not Molotovs)
|Wasteland Whisperer
|50
|25% more chances of pacifying an animal lower than your level by pointing you gun at them.
|50% more chances of pacifying an animal lower than your level by pointing you gun at them.
|75% more chances of pacifying an animal lower than your level by pointing you gun at them.
Intelligence Perk Cards
Intelligence Perk Cards usually deal with how you repair and hack stuff. They make you require fewer materials to craft and increase the effectiveness of final items. Intelligence attribute improves item condition/durability and scrapping return with every point
|Perk Name
|Required Level
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Rank 4/Rank 5
|First Aid
|2
|Health Restoration by Stimpaks increased by 10%
|Health Restoration by Stimpaks increased by 20%
|Health Restoration by Stimpaks increased by 30%
|Health Restoration by Stimpaks increased by 40%
|Makeshift Warrior
|3
|Cost to repair melee weapons reduced with 30% less breaking speed
|Cost to repair melee weapons reduced with 60% less breaking speed
|Cost to repair melee weapons reduced with 90% less breaking speed
|Hacker
|4
|Gain +1 hacking skill, and terminal lockout time is reduced.
|Licensed Plumber
|5
|Cost to repair pipe weapons reduced with 30% slower breaking speed
|Cost to repair pipe weapons reduced with 60% slower breaking speed
|Cost to repair pipe weapons reduced with 90% slower breaking speed
|Pharmacist
|6
|30% more radiation removal by RadAway
|60% more radiation removal by RadAway
|Exotic Weapons
|8
|You can craft crossbows, black Powder Guns, and More!
|You can modify crossbows, black Powder Guns, and More!
|Demolition Expert
|10
|Damage by explosives increased by 20%
|Damage by explosives increased by 60%
|Damage by explosives increased by 80%
|Damage by explosives increased by 100%
|Scrapper
|13
|Obtain more components when you scrap weapons and armor.
|Armorer
|15
|Ability to craft advanced armors (Plans Required)
|Material Cost to craft armors reduced
|Improved Durability of Crafted Armor.
|Exotic Weapons (Expert)
|16
|Ability to craft Rank 2
|Material to craft exotic material reduced.
|Contractor
|18
|Material cost for Crafting Workshop items reduced by 25%
|Material cost for Crafting Workshop items reduced by 50%
|Science
|20
|Ability to craft Energy Guns (Plans Required)
|Ability to craft Rank 1 Energy Guns (Plans Required)
|Hacker (Expert)
|22
|Reduced Terminal Lockout time and additional +1 Hacking Skill
|Gunsmith
|23
|Cost to repair guns reduced along with 25% slower breaking speed
|Cost to repair guns reduced along with 50% slower breaking speed
|Cost to repair guns reduced along with 75% slower breaking speed
|Exotic Weapons (Master)
|25
|Ability to craft Rank 3 (Plans Required)
|Improved durability of the crafted exotic weapons
|Fix It Good
|27
|Normal and Power Amor can be repaired to 130% of the normal conditions
|Normal and Power Amor can be repaired to 160% of the normal conditions
|Normal and Power Amor can be repaired to 200% of the normal conditions
|Batteries Included
|28
|Weight of the energy weapons ammo reduced by 30%
|Weight of the energy weapons ammo reduced by 60%
|Weight of the energy weapons ammo reduced by 90%
|Wrecking Ball
|29
|Damage dealt to workshop objects increased by 40%
|Damage dealt to workshop objects increased by 80%
|Damage dealt to workshop objects increased by 120%
|Science (Expert)
|31
|Ability to craft Rank 2 Energy Gun Mods (Plans Required)
|Material cost to craft energy guns reduced
|Grease Monkey
|33
|30% prices reduction to repair workshop items
|60% prices reduction to repair workshop items
|Chemist
|34
|Double the amount of chems when crafted
|Triple the amount of chems when crafted
|Stabilized
|36
|While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 10% armour.
|While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 20% armour.
|While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 30% armour.
|While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 40% armour.
|Hacker (Master)
|38
|Terminal Lockout time reduced with +1 in Hacking Skill
|Weapon Artisan
|40
|Ability to repair any weapon to 130% of its normal maximum condition
|Ability to repair any weapon to 160% of its normal maximum condition
|Ability to repair any weapon to 200% of its normal maximum condition
|Power Smith
|41
|You can now craft advanced Power Armor suits (plans are required)
|Crafting power armor requires fewer materials
|Crafted Power Amor has improved durability
|Science (Master)
|43
|Ability to craft Rank 3 Energy Gun Mods (Plans Required)
|Improved durability of the crafted energy gun
|Power Patcher
|44
|Cost to repair power armor reduced along with 20% slower breaking speed
|Cost to repair power armor reduced along with 40% slower breaking speed
|Cost to repair power armor reduced along with 60% slower breaking speed
|Nerd Rage
|46
|20% Health Gain, 10% Damage, and 15% AP Regen when below 20% health
|30% Health Gain, 15% Damage, and 15% AP Regen when below 20% health
|40% Health Gain, 20% Damage, and 15% AP Regen when below 20% health
|Robotics Expert
|48
|25% higher chances of pacifying a robot after hacking it
|50% higher chances of pacifying a robot after hacking it
|75% higher chances of pacifying a robot after hacking it
|Portable Power
|49
|Weigh to power armor parts and chassis reduced by 25%
|Weigh to power armor parts and chassis reduced by 50%
|Weigh to power armor parts and chassis reduced by 75%
|Power User
|50
|20% longer lasting time for Fusion Cores
|40% longer lasting time for Fusion Cores
|60% longer lasting time for Fusion Cores
|80%/200% longer lasting time for Fusion Cores
Agility Perk Cards
Agility Perk Cards grant you various different movement bonuses and increases the number of AP you have.
|Perk Name
|Required Level
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Rank 4/Rank 5
|Action Boy or Girl
|2
|15% faster AP regeneration
|30% faster AP regeneration
|45% faster AP regeneration
|Born Survivor
|3
|Automatic use of stimpak after you health drops below 20%
|Automatic use of stimpak after you health drops below 30%
|Automatic use of stimpak after you health drops below 40%
|Thru Hiker
|3
|Weight of Food and Drinks reduced by 30%
|Weight of Food and Drinks reduced by 60%
|Weight of Food and Drinks reduced by 90%
|Gun Runner
|4
|10% increase in running speed when pistol is equipped
|20% increase in running speed when pistol is equipped
|Moving Target
|5
|Sprinting will give you 15% additional Damage and Energy Resistance
|Sprinting will give you 30% additional Damage and Energy Resistance
|Sprinting will give you 45% additional Damage and Energy Resistance
|Gunslinger
|6
|10% more damage by non-automatic pistol
|15% more damage by non-automatic pistol
|20% more damage by non-automatic pistol
|Dead Man Sprinting
|8
|When health is below 40% you will sprint 10% faster with higher AP cost
|When health is below 50% you will sprint 20% faster with higher AP cost
|Packin’ Light
|9
|Weight of the pistol reduced by 25%
|Weight of the pistol reduced by 50%
|Weight of the pistol reduced by 75%
|Guerrilla
|10
|Damage done by automatic pistol increased by 10%
|Damage done by automatic pistol increased by 15%
|Damage done by automatic pistol increased by 20%
|Marathoner
|13
|AP cost while sprinting reduced by 20%
|AP cost while sprinting reduced by 30%
|AP cost while sprinting reduced by 40%
|Ninja
|15
|Sneak attacks with melee weapons do 2.3x normal damage.
|Sneak attacks with melee weapons do 2.6x normal damage.
|Sneak attacks with melee weapons do 3x normal damage.
|Evasive
|17
|Each point of Agility adds +1 Damage and Energy Resist (max 15). (No Power Armor)
|Each point of Agility adds +2 Damage and Energy Resist (max 30). (No Power Armor)
|Each point of Agility adds +3 Damage and Energy Resist (max 45). (No Power Armor)
|Modern Renegade
|18
|Improved hip fire accuracy with 1% chances of crippling a limb
|Much better hip fire accuracy with 2% chances of crippling a limb
|Much much better hip fire accuracy with 3% chances of crippling a limb
|Excellent hip fire accuracy with 4% chances of crippling a limb
|Sneak
|20
|Chances of getting detected while sneaking reduced by 20%
|Chances of getting detected while sneaking reduced by 30%
|Chances of getting detected while sneaking reduced by 40%
|Chances of getting detected while sneaking reduced by 50%/60%
|Home Defense
|22
|You can craft and disarm better traps and craft better turrets (Plans Required)
|You can craft and disarm advanced traps and craft better turrets (Plans Required)
|You can craft and disarm expert traps and craft better turrets (Plans Required)
|Gunslinger (Expert)
|24
|Damage dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 10%
|Damage dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 15%
|Damage dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 20%
|Guerrilla (Expert)
|25
|Damage dealt by automatic pistols increased by 10%
|Damage dealt by automatic pistols increased by 15%
|Damage dealt by automatic pistols increased by 20%
|Covert Operative
|27
|Ranged Sneak attacks will deal 2.15 times more damage
|Ranged Sneak attacks will deal 2.3 times more damage
|Ranged Sneak attacks will deal 2.5 times more damage
|Light Footed
|29
|Chances of triggering mines of floor-based traps while sneaking reduced to 0.
|Enforcer Card
|30
|Your shotguns gain a 5% stagger chance and 3% chance to cripple a limb
|Your shotguns gain a 10% stagger chance and 6% chance to cripple a limb
|Your shotguns gain a 15% stagger chance and 9% chance to cripple a limb
|Your shotguns gain a 20% stagger chance and 12% chance to cripple a limb
|Goat Legs
|32
|Fall damage reduced by 40%
|Fall damage reduced by 80%
|Ammosmith
|34
|30% more rounds produced while crafting ammunition
|60% more rounds produced while crafting ammunition
|100% more rounds produced while crafting ammunition
|Escape Artist
|35
|Sneak to lose enemies and running no longer affects stealth.
|Mister Sandman
|37
|Silenced weapons deal 25% more damage during nighttime
|Silenced weapons deal 50% more damage during nighttime
|White Knight
|39
|Cost to repair armor reduced with 30% slower breaking speed
|Cost to repair armor reduced with 60% slower breaking speed
|Cost to repair armor reduced with 90% slower breaking speed
|Gunslinger (Master)
|41
|Damage Dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 10%
|Damage Dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 15%
|Damage Dealt by non-automatic pistols increased by 20%
|Guerrilla (Master)
|43
|Damage Dealt by automatic pistols increased by 10%
|Damage Dealt by automatic pistols increased by 15%
|Damage Dealt by automatic pistols increased by 20%
|Dodgy
|45
|Avoid 10% of incoming damage at the cost of 30 APs per hit.
|Avoid 20% of incoming damage at the cost of 30 APs per hit.
|Avoid 30% of incoming damage at the cost of 30 APs per hit.
|Secret Agent
|47
|Stealth Boys will last 2 times longer
|Stealth Boys will last 3 times longer
|Stealth Boys will last 4 times longer
|Adrenaline
|49
|Gain 6% (max 36%) damage for 30s per kill. Duration refreshes with kills.
|Gain 7% (max 42%) damage for 30s per kill. Duration refreshes with kills.
|Gain 8% (max 48%) damage for 30s per kill. Duration refreshes with kills.
|Gain 9%/10% (max 54%/60%) damage for 30s per kill. Duration refreshes with kills.
|Gun Fu
|50
|VATS swaps targets on kill with +10% damage.
|VATS swaps targets on kill with +10% damage, then 20% damage to a second target.
|VATS swaps targets on kill with +10%, 20%, and then 30% damage to three targets respectively.
Luck
Luck Perk Cards increases the chance of certain good events happening to you. Luck attribute increases your V.A.T.S critical hit chance and the min/max condition of any item you pick up (durability).
|Perk Name
|Required Level
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Rank 4/Rank 5
|Pharma Farma
|2
|40% increased chances of finding extra first aid while you search a chem container
|60% increased chances of finding extra first aid while you search a chem container
|80% increased chances of finding extra first aid while you search a chem container
|Scrounger
|3
|40% increased chances of finding extra ammo while you search a ammo container
|60% increased chances of finding extra ammo while you search a ammo container
|80% increased chances of finding extra ammo while you search a ammo container
|Serendipity
|5
|15% more chances of avoiding damage when health below 30%
|30% more chances of avoiding damage when health below 30%
|45% more chances of avoiding damage when health below 30%
|CanDo!
|7
|40% increased chances of finding extra canned food while you search a food container
|60% increased chances of finding extra canned food while you search a food container
|80% increased chances of finding extra canned food while you search a food container
|Good with Salt
|9
|Food Spoiling will be 30% slower
|Food Spoiling will be 60% slower
|Food Spoiling will be 90% slower
|Junk Shield
|10
|Carry Junk to gain up to 10 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour)
|Carry Junk to gain up to 20 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour)
|Carry Junk to gain up to 30 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour)
|Mystery Meat
|12
|Stimpaks may generate edible meat tissue. Higher rads improve the chance.
|Stimpaks generate edible, edible meat. Higher Rads improve the chance.
|Stimpaks generate excessive, edible meat. Higher Rads improve the chance.
|Cap Collector
|15
|You have a chance to find more bottle caps when opening a caps stash.
|Woodchucker
|17
|Harvesting Wood will yield twice as much wood
|Curator
|19
|Bobblehead benefits remain for twice the time
|Psychopath
|21
|5% more chances of refilling you critical meter by V.A.T.S kill
|10% more chances of refilling you critical meter by V.A.T.S kill
|20% more chances of refilling you critical meter by V.A.T.S kill
|Dry Nurse
|23
|Chances of keeping you stimpak increase by 50% when you revive another player
|Lucky Break
|24
|Slight chance your armour will repair itself when struck.
|Chance your armour will repair itself when struck.
|Chance your armour will greatly repair itself when struck.
|Mysterious Stranger
|26
|The mysterious stranger appears when using V.A.T.S.
|The mysterious stranger appears often when using V.A.T.S.
|The mysterious stranger appears more often when using V.A.T.S. (He knows your name!)
|Last Laugh
|27
|Will drop a live grenade when you die from you inventory
|Four Leaf Clover
|29
|Each hit in VATS has a chance to fill your Critical meter.
|Each hit in VATS has better chance to fill your Critical meter.
|Each hit in VATS has good chance to fill your Critical meter.
|Starched Genes
|30
|Less chances of mutatino from Rads or For Radaway to cure mutation
|No chances of mutatino from Rads or For Radaway to cure mutation
|One Gun Army
|31
|Heavy guns gain a 2% stagger chance and a 2% chance to cripple a limb.
|Heavy guns gain a 4% stagger chance and a 4% chance to cripple a limb.
|Heavy guns gain a 6% stagger chance and a 6% chance to cripple a limb.
|Heavy guns gain a 8% stagger chance and a 8% chance to cripple a limb.
|Grim Reaper’s Sprint
|33
|V.A.T.S kills have 15% more chances of restoring all your AP
|V.A.T.S kills have 25% more chances of restoring all your AP
|V.A.T.S kills have 35% more chances of restoring all your AP
|Storm Chaser
|35
|Health Regeneration while outside in rain or Rad Storm
|High Health Regeneration while outside in rain or Rad Storm
|Tormentor
|37
|Chances of crippling a limb by attack rifle increased by 3%
|Chances of crippling a limb by attack rifle increased by 6%
|Chances of crippling a limb by attack rifle increased by 9%
|Chances of crippling a limb by attack rifle increased by 12%
|Ricochet
|38
|5% more chances of deflecting enemies ranged attacks (no PvP)
|10% more chances of deflecting enemies ranged attacks (no PvP)
|15% more chances of deflecting enemies ranged attacks (no PvP)
|Quick Hands
|40
|5% more chances of instantly reloading when clip is empty
|10% more chances of instantly reloading when clip is empty
|15% more chances of instantly reloading when clip is empty
|20%/25% more chances of instantly reloading when clip is empty
|Bloody Mess
|42
|5% chances that enemies will explode into a gory red paste
|10% chances that enemies will explode into a gory red paste
|15% chances that enemies will explode into a gory red paste
|Critical Savvy
|44
|Critical Hits now only consume 85% of your critical meter.
|Critical Hits now only consume 70% of your critical meter.
|Critical Hits now only consume 55% of your critical meter.
|Class Freak
|46
|25% less negative effects of the mutation
|50% less negative effects of the mutation
|75% less negative effects of the mutation
|Better Criticals
|47
|20% more damage by V.A.T.S criticals
|30% more damage by V.A.T.S criticals
|40% more damage by V.A.T.S criticals
|Mysterious Savior
|49
|A mysterious saviour will occasionally appear to revive you when you are downed.
|A mysterious saviour will frequently appear to revive you when you are downed.
|A mysterious saviour will more frequently appear to revive you when you are downed.
|Super Duper
|50
|10% more chances of getting a double result when crafting something
|20% more chances of getting a double result when crafting something
|30% more chances of getting a double result when crafting something
|40% more chances of getting a double result when crafting something