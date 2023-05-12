Fallout 4 Unique Items Locations Guide – Homes, Rare Schematics, Props

Aside from extremely rare pieces of armor and weapons, there are a ton of other items that you can get your hands on.

Fallout 4 Unique Items Locations

Fallout 4 Unique items include your very own home and a number of other things which might come in handy — there’s nothing useless in post-apocalyptic world!

With the exception of Unique Weapons and Unique Armor, this guide contains the locations of every rare item that you can gather in Fallout 4:

Artillery Schematic

Location : Neighborhood; South Boston, the Castle

Threat Level : 35+

You’ll find Artillery Schematic inside The Castle’s tunnels during The Minutemen Quest: Old Guns.

Drugged Water

Location : Neighborhood; Esplanade, HalluciGen, Inc.

Threat Level : 15-20

You need to head inside HalluciGen, Inc. in Neighborhood; Esplanade to find this unique item.

Experimental Serum

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, the Institute

Threat Level : 30+

You need to head inside FEV Laboratory during Miscellaneous Quest: Virgil’s Cure to find this unique item inside.

Food Paste

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Suffolk County Charter School

Threat Level : 40+

You need to head over to the said location in order to find this unique item all around the area

Giddyup Buttercup Parts

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Wilson Atomatoys Factory

Threat Level : 40+

You need to head inside a small store room using a Wilson Atomatoys ID Card during Miscellaneous Quest: Arlen Glass in order to find this unique item.

HalluciGen Gas Canister

Location : Neighborhood; Esplanade, HalluciGen, Inc.

Threat Level : 15-20

You need to head over to the basement laboratory at the said location in order to find this unique item.

Home Plate

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Home Plate

You can purchase this unique item for 2,000 Caps at the Mayor’s Office.

Homing Beacons

Location : Neighborhood; Boston Harbor [Waterfront], Yangtze

Threat Level : 30+

You need to finish the optional mission, Here There Be Monsters, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

Institute Beacon

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, the Institute

Threat Level : 30+

You need to finish the Institute Quest: Airship Down in order to acquire this unique item.

Mysterious Serum

Location : North Central Commonwealth, Parsons State Insane Asylum

Threat Level : 35+

You need to finish the optional mission, The Secret of Cabot House, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

Pickman’s Blade

Location : Neighborhood; North End, Pickman Gallery

Threat Level : 20+

You simply need to side with Pickman in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

Prevent

Location : North Central Commonwealth, Med-Tek Research

Threat Level : 25+

You’ll stumble upon this unique item at the sub-level laboratory during Long Road Ahead companion mission.

Railroad Stealth Boy

Location : Neighborhood; North End, Old North Church

Threat Level : 25+

You need to finish the Railroad Quest: Memory Interrupted in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

Signed Baseball

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Westing Estate

Threat Level : 15-25

You can find this unique item at the said location and sell it to Moe Cronin at Swatters in Diamond City.

Signed Baseball Card

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Westing Estate

Threat Level : 15-25

You can find this unique item at the said location and sell it to Moe Cronin at Swatters in Diamond City.

Signed Catcher’s Mitt

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Westing Estate

Threat Level : 15-25

You can find this unique item at the said location and sell it to Moe Cronin at Swatters in Diamond City.

Silver Shroud Photo

Location : Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics

Threat Level : 15-25

You simply need to head inside the store and find the unique item in the said location.

Silver Submachine Gun Prop

Location : Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics

Threat Level : 15-25

You need to head over to the fourth floor and find the unique item sitting on a crate behind the TV.

Silver Shroud Script

Location : Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics

Threat Level : 15-25

You need to head over to the third floor and find the unique item inside the locked office.

Slocum’s BuzzBites Recipe

Location : North Central Commonwealth, Slocum’s Joe Corporate HQ

Threat Level : 20+

You need to check the safe located in the said location in order to find the unique item.

The Gilded Grasshopper

Location : Neighborhood; Financial District, Faneuil Hall

Threat Level : 20+

You need to head over to rooftop of the said structure in order to find the unique item.

Toy Buttercup

Location : North Central Commonwealth, the Slog

Threat Level : 35+

You need to finish the miscellaneous mission, Arlen Glass, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

Vault Room

Location : Western Commonwealth, Vault 81

Threat Level : 15-25

You need to finish the optional mission, Hole in the Wall, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

Wazer Wifle

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, the Institute

Threat Level : 30+

You need to finish the Shaun’s three missions after the Main and Faction missions in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

Brotherhood of Steel House

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Prydwen

Threat Level : 30+

You need to finish the Brotherhood of Steel mission, Tour of Duty, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

Institute House

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Prydwen

Threat Level : 30+

You need to finish the Institute Quest mission, Synth Retention, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.

