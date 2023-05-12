Fallout 4 Unique Items Locations Guide – Homes, Rare Schematics, Props

Aside from extremely rare pieces of armor and weapons, there are a ton of other items that you can get your hands on.
Fallout 4 Unique Items Locations
Fallout 4 Unique items include your very own home and a number of other things which might come in handy — there’s nothing useless in post-apocalyptic world!
With the exception of Unique Weapons and Unique Armor, this guide contains the locations of every rare item that you can gather in Fallout 4:
Artillery Schematic
Location: Neighborhood; South Boston, the Castle
Threat Level: 35+
You’ll find Artillery Schematic inside The Castle’s tunnels during The Minutemen Quest: Old Guns.
Drugged Water
Location: Neighborhood; Esplanade, HalluciGen, Inc.
Threat Level: 15-20
You need to head inside HalluciGen, Inc. in Neighborhood; Esplanade to find this unique item.
Experimental Serum
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, the Institute
Threat Level: 30+
You need to head inside FEV Laboratory during Miscellaneous Quest: Virgil’s Cure to find this unique item inside.
Food Paste
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Suffolk County Charter School
Threat Level: 40+
You need to head over to the said location in order to find this unique item all around the area
Giddyup Buttercup Parts
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Wilson Atomatoys Factory
Threat Level: 40+
You need to head inside a small store room using a Wilson Atomatoys ID Card during Miscellaneous Quest: Arlen Glass in order to find this unique item.
HalluciGen Gas Canister
Location: Neighborhood; Esplanade, HalluciGen, Inc.
Threat Level: 15-20
You need to head over to the basement laboratory at the said location in order to find this unique item.
Home Plate
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Home Plate
You can purchase this unique item for 2,000 Caps at the Mayor’s Office.
Homing Beacons
Location: Neighborhood; Boston Harbor [Waterfront], Yangtze
Threat Level: 30+
You need to finish the optional mission, Here There Be Monsters, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
Institute Beacon
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, the Institute
Threat Level: 30+
You need to finish the Institute Quest: Airship Down in order to acquire this unique item.
Mysterious Serum
Location: North Central Commonwealth, Parsons State Insane Asylum
Threat Level: 35+
You need to finish the optional mission, The Secret of Cabot House, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
Pickman’s Blade
Location: Neighborhood; North End, Pickman Gallery
Threat Level: 20+
You simply need to side with Pickman in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
Prevent
Location: North Central Commonwealth, Med-Tek Research
Threat Level: 25+
You’ll stumble upon this unique item at the sub-level laboratory during Long Road Ahead companion mission.
Railroad Stealth Boy
Location: Neighborhood; North End, Old North Church
Threat Level: 25+
You need to finish the Railroad Quest: Memory Interrupted in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
Signed Baseball
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Westing Estate
Threat Level: 15-25
You can find this unique item at the said location and sell it to Moe Cronin at Swatters in Diamond City.
Signed Baseball Card
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Westing Estate
Threat Level: 15-25
You can find this unique item at the said location and sell it to Moe Cronin at Swatters in Diamond City.
Signed Catcher’s Mitt
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Westing Estate
Threat Level: 15-25
You can find this unique item at the said location and sell it to Moe Cronin at Swatters in Diamond City.
Silver Shroud Photo
Location: Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics
Threat Level: 15-25
You simply need to head inside the store and find the unique item in the said location.
Silver Submachine Gun Prop
Location: Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics
Threat Level: 15-25
You need to head over to the fourth floor and find the unique item sitting on a crate behind the TV.
Silver Shroud Script
Location: Neighborhood; Back Bay, Hubris Comics
Threat Level: 15-25
You need to head over to the third floor and find the unique item inside the locked office.
Slocum’s BuzzBites Recipe
Location: North Central Commonwealth, Slocum’s Joe Corporate HQ
Threat Level: 20+
You need to check the safe located in the said location in order to find the unique item.
The Gilded Grasshopper
Location: Neighborhood; Financial District, Faneuil Hall
Threat Level: 20+
You need to head over to rooftop of the said structure in order to find the unique item.
Toy Buttercup
Location: North Central Commonwealth, the Slog
Threat Level: 35+
You need to finish the miscellaneous mission, Arlen Glass, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
Vault Room
Location: Western Commonwealth, Vault 81
Threat Level: 15-25
You need to finish the optional mission, Hole in the Wall, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
Wazer Wifle
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, the Institute
Threat Level: 30+
You need to finish the Shaun’s three missions after the Main and Faction missions in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
Brotherhood of Steel House
Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Prydwen
Threat Level: 30+
You need to finish the Brotherhood of Steel mission, Tour of Duty, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
Institute House
Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Prydwen
Threat Level: 30+
You need to finish the Institute Quest mission, Synth Retention, in order to acquire this unique item as a reward.
