Fallout 4 Mini Nukes and Fat Man Locations Guide

In Fallout 4, Mini Nukes may seem a like a rare weapon, but there are quite a lot of places where you can pick this portable nuke for your Fat Man.

Fallout 4 Mini Nukes and Fat Man Locations

Our guide details all the areas in the Wasteland where you can find Mini Nukes. However, do note that some of these areas require you to complete certain optional missions or main missions before allowing you to access them.

Furthermore, some of the Mini Nukes are acquired as reward for completing certain quests:

Mini Nukes Locations

Mini Nuke #1

Location: Natick and Glowing Sea, Abandoned Shack

Threat Level: 25+

You need to head to the base of the main subterranean chamber to find a Mini Nuke and some other goodies.

Mini Nuke #2

Location: Neighborhood; Charles Town, BADTFL Regional Office

Threat Level: 15-25

You need to visit the upper level locker in order to find a wide array of materials including Mini Nuke.

Mini Nuke #3

Location: Qunicy and Southern Commonwealth, Big John’s Salvage

Threat Level: 25+

This area contains a Mini Nuke as well a Fusion Core for your Power Armor.

Mini Nuke #

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Boston Airport

Threat Level: 30+

Head over to the Arrivals Terminal and search the upper floor above the workshop to find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #4

Location: Western Commonwealth, Boston Mayoral Shelter

Threat Level: 20+

Head over to the area and you’ll find the Mini Nuke (and Fat Man) on the main level.

Mini Nuke #5

Location: Neighborhood; Charles Town, Bunker Hill

Threat Level: 15-25

Head inside the interior of the area during the Faction Mission: The Battle of Bunker Hill and find a Mini Nuke inside.

Mini Nuke #6

Location: Neighborhood; Cambridge, C.I.T. Ruins

Threat Level: 6-14

You need to head over to the following location in order to find a Fusion Core and some ammo lying there.

Mini Nuke #7

Location: Beacon Hill, Cabot House

Threat Level: 15-25

Head over to basement level 1 in the said location in order to find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man.

Mini Nuke #8

Location: Esplanade, Charles View Amphitheater

Threat Level: 6-14

Head over to amphitheater stage and find a Mini Nuke under one of the beds located there.

Mini Nuke #9

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Coast Guard Pier

Threat Level: 20+

You need to head over to the very center of the area’s exterior and find a Mini Nuke lying there along with some other goodies.

Mini Nuke #10

Location: Neighborhood; Theater District, Combat Zone

Threat Level: 20+

Head over to the said location in order to find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #11

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Croup Manor

Threat Level: 45+

You’ll come across a Mini Nuke on the outside of the said location.

Mini Nuke #12

Location: Neighborhood; Theater District, D.B. Technical High School

Threat Level: 20+

Head to the first basement level and level one in the area in order to find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man.

Mini Nuke #13

Location: Neighborhood; The Fens, Diamond City

Threat Level: 15-25

Head over to the area in order to find a Mini Nuke inside.

Mini Nuke #14

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Dunwich Borers

Threat Level: 40+

You need to head over to the basement level 3 — underwater — in order to find 3x Mini Nukes lying there before surfacing.

Mini Nuke #15

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, East Boston Preparatory School

Threat Level: 30+

You’ll be able to find a Mini Nuke in the outside area of the school.

Mini Nuke #16

Location: Western Commonwealth, Federal Ration Stockpile

Threat Level: 6-14

You need to check the outside of the area in order to find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man there.

Mini Nuke #17

Location: Western Commonwealth, Fort Hagen

Threat Level: 15-25

You need to head inside the Command Center and search the Armory there to find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man.

Mini Nuke #18

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Fort Strong

Threat Level: 35+

Head to the Fort Strong Armory and check the general’s desk in order to find a Mini Nuke there. Another couple of Mini Nukes can be found inside the Fort Strong sub-level.

Mini Nuke #19

Location: Neighborhood; Financial District, Goodneighbor

Threat Level: 20+

You need to head inside ‘Kill or be Killed’ and find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man there.

Mini Nuke #20

Location: Neighborhood; Cambridge, Greenetech Genetics

Threat Level: 6-14

This is a pretty large area, but you can be sure to find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man inside.

Mini Nuke #21

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Gunners Plaza

Threat Level: 35+

You’ll find a Fusin Core on the first floor and another one on the second floor of the plaza.

Mini Nuke #22

Location: Western Commonwealth, Jalbert Brothers Disposal

Threat Level: 6-14

You need to head inside the garage in order to find a Mini Nuke inside a trunk.

Mini Nuke #23

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Kingsport Lighthouse

Threat Level: 45+

You simply need to head inside the area in order to find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #24

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Lexington

Threat Level: 6-14

Just before exiting the the Switchborad, make sure to pick up a Mini Nuke lying inside.

Mini Nuke #25

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Libertalia

Threat Level: 35+

You need to head inside the captain’s cabin in order to find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #26

Location: Northcentral Commonwealth, Malden Center

Threat Level: 20+

You need to head over to the first bottom level and the first floor in order to find a Mini Nuke and a Fat Man there.

Mini Nuke #27

Location: Neighborhood; Financial District, Mass Fusion Building

Threat Level: 20+

You need to head over to the fifth floor of the building and find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #28

Location: Natick and the Glowing Sea, Mass Fusion Disposal Site

Threat Level: 20+

You need to search the large tire near the yellow digging machine to find a Mini Nuke inside.

Mini Nuke #29

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Mass Pike Tunnel West and East

Threat Level: 15-25

You need to head inside the structure and find a Fusion Core as well as a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #30

Location: Boston Common, Massachusetts State House

Threat Level: 20+

The Mini Nuke that you seek is located on the third floor of the building.

Mini Nuke #31

Location: North Central Commonwealth, Outpost Zimonja

Threat Level: 15-25

You need to check the tato plant located in the area to find a Mini Nuke from there.

Mini Nuke #32

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Prydwen

Threat Level: 30+

You need to check the weapons storage on the main deck in order to find about 5 Mini Nukes in the area.

Mini Nuke #33

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Quincy Ruins

Threat Level: 45+

You need to head over to Gunners Freeway Stronghold and find a Mini Nuke near the theaters.

Mini Nuke #34

Location: North Central Commonwealth, Revere Satellite Array

Threat Level: 35+

You will find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man in the exterior of the said location.

Mini Nuke #35

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Robotics Disposal Ground

Threat Level: 1-5

You need to head over towards the east entrance to find a Mini Nuke there, The Fat Man, on the other hand, can be located near the northwest of the Sentry Bot amidst some cars.

Mini Nuke #36

Location: Natick and Glowing Sea, Rocky Cave [Virgil’s Laboratory] Threat Level: 20+

You need to head inside the lab in order to find a Mini Nuke lying there.

Mini Nuke #37

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Salem

Threat Level: 45+

You need to head inside the church in order to find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #38

Location: Natick and the Glowing Sea, Sentinel Site

Threat Level: 30+

The Mini Nuke that you need is located on the ground level of the said location.

Mini Nuke #39

Location: Quincy and the Southern Commonwealth, South Boston Military Checkpoint

Threat Level: 30+

Head over to a small secured area on the backside in order to find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man.

Mini Nuke #40

Location: Quincy and the Southern Commonwealth, Spectacle Island

Threat Level: 45+

You’ll find a Mini Nuke on the ground floor and a Fat Man inside the green boat.

Mini Nuke #41

Location: Neighborhood; South Boston, The Castle

Threat Level: 35+

You need to head inside the Castle in the South Boston in order to find a Mini Nuke as well as a Fat Man.

Mini Nuke #42

Location: Boston Harbor [Waterfront], The Shamrock Taphouse

Threat Level: 30+

You need to head over to the second floor of the area in order to find a Mini Nuke.

Mini Nuke #43

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, USAF Satellite Station Olivia

Threat Level: 1-5

You simply need to head inside the said area and find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #44

Location: Western Commonwealth, Vault 81

Threat Level: 15-25

You simply need to head inside the Vault-81 and find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #45

Location: Beacon Hill, Vault-Tec Regional HQ

Threat Level: N/A

You need to search the restrooms on the first floor in order to find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #46

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Warwick Homestead

Threat Level: 45+

Head over to the said location and you’ll come across a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #47

Location: Western Commonwealth, Wattz Consumer Electronics

Threat Level: 6-14

You need to head over to the upper floor in order to find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #48

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Wreck of the FMS Northern Star

Threat Level: 45+

You will find a Mini Nuke right next to a terminal on the outside of the said area.

Mini Nuke #49

Location: Neighborhood; The Fens, Wreck of the USS Riptide

Threat Level: 6-14

Head over to the said area and you’ll find a Mini Nuke there.

Mini Nuke #50

Location: Boston Harbor [Waterfront], Yangtze

Threat Level: 30+

The Mini Nuke that you seek is located on the second floor of the said area.

