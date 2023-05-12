Fallout 4 The Minutemen Faction Quests Guide – Objectives, Tips

Fallout 4 The Minutemen Side quests become available when you don’t work with other factions and pledge loyalty to this one. You will face The Institute and Brotherhood of Steel at certain points.

Fallout 4 The Minutemen Faction Quests

Below are all the side quests related to this faction and a brief explanation of how to complete them.

When Freedom Calls

Objective: Enter the museum and locate the trapped settlers, eliminate seven raiders, open the security gate, get the Fusion Core and put it in the Power Armor, enter the armor and use the minigun, clear the area from enemy threats.

Raiders are attacking some people at the Concord. Clear the street and enter the museum. Go and speak to Preston Garvey, open the locked gate and go to the roof where you will find T-45 Power Armor.

Insert the Fusion Core into it and grab the minigun from the Vertibird for extra fire power.

Sanctuary

Objective: Make sheltered beds for Sanctuary settlers and provide clean water, build defenses for Sanctuary settlers.

Preston Garvey and his friends reached Sanctuary and need beds, clean water and safety. Access the workshop and create beds for them and speak with Sturges about the needs of your guests. Provide them with clean water via building purifiers.

The Sight

Objective: Take some Jet to Mama Murphy, build her a chair.

Speak to Mama Murphy and she will ask you to bring her some jet. Once that’s done, speak to her again to listen to another demand.

She wants you to build a chair this time. She’s a bit demanding but it is worth it as she claims she can see the future and can share that information.

Build her the chair so that she has a place to sit and see the visions of the future. If you don’t feel like doing this, keep offering her chems to listen to what she has to say about the future.

Taking Independence

Objective: Meet with Minutemen near the Castle, choose a plan of attack, clear the courtyard, destroy the egg clutches, eliminate Mirelurk Queen, activate the radio transmitter.

When the Minutemen are established at Sanctuary and a handful of Radiant quests are completed for Garvey, it is time to take back the castle. You need to find a snack shop outside the castle where you will finalize the plan of attack.

Take a look at your pipboy compass and eliminate the egg clutches. It won’t be as easy as it sounds, there is a monster in the area that will attack you while you’re busy destroying the eggs. This is the Mirelurk Queen, take her out and claim the castle.

Old Guns

Objective: Speak with Ronnie Shaw at the Castle, gain access to the Castle’s armory, create and assign artillery at the Castle, head to the marked location.

Garvey wants you to speak with Ronnie Shaw at the Castle and visit the armory toward the west. Use your workshop skills to scrap the rubble outside armory’s entrance.

Take Ronnie to the tunnels and after some resistance, you will reach the exterior of the courtyard. You need to build an artillery Piece and test fire it. Once that’s done, report back to Preston Garvey.

Inside Job

Objective: Put the Network Scanner Holotape into Institute terminal, hand over the Holotape to Sturges.

This side quest is only available after you build the teleporter during “The Molecular Level” main quest. Start the quest ” Institutionalized” and use any terminal at the Institution and insert the Network Scanner Holotape. Return to Sturges to give him the data you stole.

Form Ranks

Objective: Talk to Preston Garvey about the Institute, more settlements are needed for Minutemen.

This quest is available if you are kicked out of the Institute, have changed your loyalty etc. Once that happens, go and talk to Preston Garvey about the situation.

You will need to recruit and build more settlements for him to tackle the Institute. If they already have enough, he will speak about an attack on the Castle.

Defend the Castle

Objective: Go to the Castle and defend it after you build the defenses.

The Institute synths are planning to attack the Castle. Keep in mind that you need eight Settlements for this quest to begin. You can listen to Radio Freedom for information related to the attack. Defend the Castle and speak with Ronnie and Preston afterwards.

The Nuclear Option

Objective: Access the Institute and activate Institute Relay, Reach Institute reactor, override Institute lockdown, place fusion pulse charge inside reactor, activate detonator.

Speak with Preston to trigger this side quest. Now go and talk to Sturges, who will tell you about a way into the Institute. You have the location of the teleporter thanks to the information you stool during “Inside Job.”

Note: This is quest is only available if you decline to work with other factions.

Go to the irradiated river’s edge in the Cambridge Neighborhood. Reach the Public Works Maintenance Area by swimming across and activate the keypad.

From there, open the grate and go below ground. You will end up in a sewer where you need to locate a pipe with a hatch at the end of it.

Follow the white “inflow” pipe with arrows on it, hack the terminal or open the security door by picking its lock. Move forward and access the Institute.

Use the terminal to load the Institute Relay Targeting Sequence and give access to Preston. From here, repeat the process as you did in Brotherhood of Steel: The Nuclear Option.

With Our Powers Combined

Objective: Build artillery in five settlement locations and launch a strike on Prydwen, defend the Castle.

Build artillery defenses after speaking with Preston. Build an Artillery Piece and later assign a settler to man it in, five different settlements you own.

Once that is done, visit the Minutemen radio operator in Castle and ask him to give the strike order. Prepare for the attack and defeat the enemy.

Have any questions related to Fallout 4 The Minutemen Side quests? Let us know in the comments.