Fallout 4 Holotape Game Locations ‘Future Retro Guide

Fallout 4 Holotapes are basically your gateway to a number of mini-games within the main title.

Some of them are parodies of other old titles like Missile Command has a parody in Atomic Command and for all of them you will first have to get hold of the Holotape itself which is why their locations are very important.

Fallout 4 Holotape Game Locations

In this guide, we have listed down all five of the holotapes that can be collected in Fallout 4 alongside a detailed explanation of how you can get your hands on them. Enjoy!

Red Menace

Location: You will be able to get your hands on this one in the earlier parts of the game.

If you remember where you fought your first radroach, you are almost there. Get to the place where you took hold of a security baton and go towards the break room with a recreation terminal inside thee Kitchen area inside Vault 111.

Play it to unlock the “Future Retro” trophy and then eject it to get hold of it.

Atomic Command

Location: You can get your hands on this while you are playing When Freedom Calls main quest mission. Right after you have gotten to the point where you meet the settlers who have been trapped.

Just get to Concord and explore around the Museum of Freedom, you will be able to find a room with a lot of debris in it. Inside that room with debris is a terminal with a desk next to it. Look on top of the desk to get your Holotape.

Pipfall

Location: One of the relatively easier to locate Holotapes in fallout 4, this one can be obtained while you are playing the Reunions main quest mission.

All you need to do is get to the Fort Hagen Command Center. Once you are there, get to thee boss room and you will find it on top of a metallic table.

Grognak the Barbarian and the Ruby Ruins

Location: You can get your hands on this one while playing the Dangerous Minds main quest mission.

While you are at it, you should be at the Good Neighbor settlement. In there, get to the Memory Den and take the stairs down to the basement and look for the Holotape on top of a desk.

Zeta Invaders

Location: The last Holotape is placed inside the office of Nick Valentine, your potential companion. To get there you will have to go to Diamond City first, and obviously get access to the robotic detective first.

Once you are inside the office get to the resting room and to the back end corner of the room. You will be able to spot the Holotape on top of a desk beside the wall.

Do note that you can collect more than one copies of this but the reward is only for the first one.