Fallout 4 Brotherhood of Steel Quests Guide – How To Complete, Objectives, How To Start

Our Fallout 4 Brotherhood of Steel Quests Guide will help you find and complete all quests offered to you by the Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout 4 Brotherhood of Steel Quests

Below are side quests offered by Brotherhood of Steel, after you are inducted into the group. Side quests range from obtaining items to securing forts to killing mutants.

Reveille

Objective : Investigate Brotherhood of the Steel Airship, Head to Cambridge Police Station.

When you observe the airship while coming from Fort Hagen, you will notice it heading to the city. Now, you can either go to the Boston Airport and speak with any Brotherhood of the Steel member or go to the Cambridge Police Station. Be ready to face some Ghouls outside the station.

Fire Support

Objective : Listen to AF95 Military Frequency, head to Cambridge Police Station, Help the soldiers, and talk to Paladin Danse.

If you head to Lexington or College Square, you will receive a radio transmission on your Pipboy. Listen to it and go to the station. You need to speak with Paladin Danse and agree to help him once you are done with Ghouls in the area.

Call to Arms

Optional Objective : Activate Engine Core’s Rocket, Check to see Danse’s condition.

Objective : Speak With Paladin Danse and follow him, find a way to open the closed door, Kill Ghouls, Restore auxiliary power, go to control room, clear the control room, retrieve the transmitter, leave ArcJet Systems and talk to Danse.

You have to visit ArcJet Systems and get the transmitter Danse’s need. It will help fix Brother of Steel communications. When you reach the control room, you can hack into the lab and use the lab analysis terminal to retrieve the password.

You can use the terminal to open the door. Reach the second floor and just outside the CEO’s office, be ready for some action. There are some turrets you need to disable that will help you get through. There is an office nearby, use the terminal inside to disable them.

Semper Invicta

Objective : Go to Cambridge Police Station, Talk to Paladin Danse, and help the Brotherhood Recon Team.

You are now a member of Brotherhood of Steel, go to the police station and speak with Danse. If you speak with Danse before Act II, you will be inducted as an Initiate. If you do so after Act II, you will be inducted as a Knight. You can also speak with Scribe Haylen or Knight Rhys to take up further assignments (Quartermastery, Cleansing the Commonwealth).

Shadow of Steel

Objective : Listen to AF95 frequency, speak with Paladin Danse, board the Vertibird, get debriefed, report to Lancer-Captain Kells, be present for Elder Maxson’s Address, talk to Elder Maxson, and report back to Paladin Danse.

When you reach the police station after listening to AF95, follow Danse to the roof. You fly over Boston; use the minigun turret to make the Raider encampments explode. Visit Lancer-Captain Kells on the deck of the ship who will ask you to attend an address by Maxson.

Tour of Duty

Objective : Meet Proctor Ingram, Proctor Teagan, Proctor Quinlan and Knight-Captain Cade.

Nothing special about this quest, it is as easy they come. You are ordered by Maxson to meet the crew onboard the ship.

Show No Mercy

Objective : Meet with Elder Maxson, get on-board the Vertibird gunship, Kill the Super Mutant Behemoth, clear Fort Strong, clear Fort Strong armory, talk to Paladin Danse, talk to Elder Maxson.

Once you have met all of the crew on board the ship, report back to Maxson and trigger the quest. You will head to Fort Strong and clear the mutant infestation. Secure the area using the minigun on Vertibird. Try not to engage the beast on-foot. Vertibird is the best option.

From Within

Objective : Look for Doctor Li, talk to Doctor Li, and obtain evidence to convince Doctor Li, take the Holotape to Doctor Li, and talk to Elder Maxson.

Infiltrate the Institute and get in contact with Doctor Li. Your goal is to convince the Doctor to work on a special project for Brotherhood of Steel. You can convince her to work with you Charisma and complete some quick conversation challenges. If you manage to do that, you will not have to complete the rest of the objectives. If you cannot talk her into it, get some evidence related to the death of her colleague.

Outside the Wire

Objective : Put the Network Scanner Holotape inside the Institute Terminal, report to Proctor Ingram.

You are tasked with getting some data during your infiltration of the Institute. Insert the Holotape into the terminal to steal the data. The terminal is at the Institute relay area and entrance.

Liberty Reprimed

Objective : Look for a high-powered magnet, build electromagnetic actuators, find the bomb storage facility, find Mark 28 nuke stockpile, activate the distress pulsar, and activate Liberty Prime.

Go to Boston Airport, Ingram is working on a war machine that needs a lot of work. There are two ways to complete this quest depending on whether or not you convince Doctor Li. Focus on convincing Li during “From Within” to avoid going through hoops. If not, then follow the given instructions.

Blind Betrayal

Objective : Go to Listening Post Bravo, find Paladin Danse, Obtain Paladin Danse’s Holotags, witness Danse’s Execution.

Speak to Elder Maxson on-board the Prydwen and accept the quest. Once that is done, look for Dance who is missing. Quinlan has a way to find him to go meet-up on the main deck. Once you find Danse, you have a few options. You can either kill him on the spot yourself, witness his execution, or give a second chance. In both situations. You will get the Holotags.

Tactical Thinking

Objective : Go to Old North Church, Kill Doctor Carrington, go to the lower level and kill rest of the targets, reprogram and destroy PAM.

Speak with Lancer-Captain Kells to trigger this quest. Location is marked on your map, go there and do the wet work, report to Kells to complete the quest.

Spoils of War

Objective : Fly to Mass Fusion and reach the roof, find the Beryllium Agitator, obtain the executive key card, reach the Reactor Level, proceed to the reactor chamber, take the Beryllium Agitator, remove Reactor Level security.

Speak to Proctor Ingram and agree to help her get the “Beryllium Agitator” Mass Fusion. You can decide whether she accompanies you or not.

You also have the option fly to the target via the Vertibird or leave the area to visit Institute to inform them. This will change your loyalty to the Institute; this will trigger Mass Fusion for the Institute quest.

Ad Victoriam

Objective : Plug in Beryllium Agitator, Activate power transfer switch, Defend Liberty Prime, Enter the Institute.

Speak to Proctor Ingram to trigger this quest. Insert the Agitator to the War Machine and reach the computer transfer the power. Escort Liberty Prime and reach safely at the location safely.

The Nuclear Option

Objective : Reach Institute reactor, override Institute lockdown, place fusion pulse charge inside reactor, activate detonator.

Speak with Elder Maxson and to go the Old Robotics area and reach the Institute Bioscience laboratory. Get to the reactor entrance and reach the central elevator. Enter Father’s quarters and get the codes from him. Use the codes to hack the terminal and you are in. There is lots of resistance in the next area, to keep that to a minimum, you can activate evacuation options at Father’s terminal.

A New Dawn

Objective : Go back to the Prydwen to speak with Elder Maxson

Maxson has called you back to the Prydwen for the final debriefing. You will be rewarded with the “Sentinel” tag and jetback for Power Armor.

Miscellaneous Quests

These quests are various different quests that you can do which are optional.

The Lost Patrol

To begin this quest, speak to Captain Kell safer doing the Show No Mercy quest. Begin by tracking down the fallen recon team members. Go northeast to get to Med-Tek research and try to get near to the distress signal. When the strength is at 100%, you will be near a research building. The house south of it has the remains of Knight Varham.

Southeast side of the National Guard Training Yard has the second guy followed by the Revere Satellite Array which has the third guy. All you need to do is to use the radio to locate the stress signal.

The third guy will give you Recon Bunker Access Code 429A which you can use to enter the Theta bunker at the north side of the map. Here, you can kill either Paldin Brandis or simply end the conversation in a peaceful manner.

Duty or Dishonor

This quest is available once you have done The Lost Patrol and Show No Mercy quests. Captain Kells will assign you to question the Airport staff about some missing supplies. First, talk to Knight-Sergeant Gavil and talk to everyone that he mentions to you. After that, talk to Gavil once again before heading to Lucia’s locker.

When you find the tape in Lucia’s locker, confront Lucia with what you found and then tail Clarke to the ruins below the airport. Eventually, you will be able to talk to Clarke and convince him to lower his weapon if you have a high enough charisma. Either you can kill him or you can spare him.

If you kill him, the matter will be solved. If you decide to spare him then there are two different options that you can take. One is to report his crime and have him sent to the police station. The other is to not report his crime and lie to Captain Kells about the whole matter.

A Loose End

Captain Kells give this quest to you. It is only available after you have completed Duty or Dishonor and you have begun Liberty Reprimed. The objective of this quest is for you to kill Virgil because Captain Kells seems to have one reason or the other for him being dead.

If you had destroyed the Institute without granting Virgil the serum, he will already want to kill you once he sees you. This means that you have to kill him as soon as you see him or you will be dead.

However, if you had given him the Serum at an earlier point in the story, then you can decide to either kill him or let him go. If you decide to let him go, it would mean that you have to lie to Captain Kells when providing him your report. The quest will be complete once you hand in your report to Captain Kells.

This is all we have in our Fallout 4 Brotherhood of Steel Quests Guide.