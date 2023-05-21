Fallout 4 Traders Locations Guide – Where to Find All Traders

There are more than a few traders that can be found and interacted with in Fallout 4.

Fallout 4 Traders Locations

Fallout 4 Traders offer a variety of items that make render your post-apocalyptic journey a whole lot smoother. This guide provides an overview of all the locations where you can find traders in the game:

Blake Abernathy and Connie Abernathy

Location : Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Abernathy Farm

There are a total of 2 traders that you can find in this location named Blake Abernathy and Connie Abernathy.

Bluejay and Rowdy

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth; Atom Cats Garage

There are a couple of traders that you can find in the said location. Bluejay and Rowdy can be found in this location.

Deb, Joe Savoldi, Kay, Tony Savoldi

Location : Neighborhood; Charlestown, Bunker Hill

You need to head to the bunker in order to locate Deb, Joe Savoldi, Kay, and Tony Savoldi in addition to a number of other resourceful items.

John

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Cathy & John’s Super Salon — Diamond City

You need to head inside the Super Salon in order to find John.

Solomon

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Chem-I-Care — Diamond City

You simply need to head inside the Chem-I-Care in Diamond City in order to find Solomon inside.

Polly

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Choice Chops — Diamond City

You simply need to head over to Choice Chops in order to find Polly inside.

Henry Cooke

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Colonial Taphouse — Diamond City

You need to head to Colonial Taphouse inside the Diamond City which is where you will meet Henry Cooke.

Arturo Rodriguez

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Commonwealth Weaponry — Diamond City

You need to head over to the Arturo’ house in Diamond City and find Arturo Rodriguez inside.

Doctor Patricia, Deezer, Penny Fitzgerald, Talia McGovern

Location : North Central Commonwealth, Covenant

You will come across all these traders by heading to the Covenant in the said location.

Myrna

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Diamond City Surplus — Diamond City

You need to head inside Diamond City Surplus run by Myrna in order to find the trader and a Nuka Cherry inside.

Doctor Sun

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Doc Crocker’s House — Diamond City

You need to head over to Doc Crocker’s House in the Diamond City to find the Doctor Sun and a Nuka Cherry waiting to be picked up.

Trudy

Location : Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Drumlin Diner

Trudy can be found inside the small diner. You need to help her out if you wish to trade with her.

Vadim Bobrov and Yefim Bobrov

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Dugout Inn — Diamond City

You need to head over to Dugout Inn where you’ll come across 3x Nuka Cherry and a couple of traders named Vadim Bobrov and Yefim Bobrov.

Becky Fallon

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Fallon’s Basement — Diamond City

You simply need to head inside the Fallon’s Basement in order to find the owner Becky inside.

Finch

Location : North Central Commonwealth, Finch Farm

You will have to complete a small mission for Finch in order to start trading with him.

Bean, Crisp, Danny, Reg, Sprocket, Waitron

Location : North Central Commonwealth, General Atomics Galleria

There are quite a lot of traders that you can find in this area namely Bean, Crisp, Danny, Reg, Sprocket, and Waitron.

KL-E-0, Daisy, Whitechapel Charlie, Rufus Rubins, Clair Hutchins, Fred Allen

Location : Neighborhood; Financial District, Goodneighbor

All the aforementioned traders can be found and traded with by heading over to Goodneighbor in the Financial District.

Robots

Location : Western Commonwealth, Graygarden

The brainchild of Dr. Edward Gray can be found in the said location.

Kawolski

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Klean Watur — Sheng Kawolski’s House — Diamond City

Head inside the young lad’s house to start trading with him and also get yourself a Quantum Cola.

Theodore Collins and Rylee

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery

You need to head over to the said location in order to find Theodore Collins and Rylee, a Nuka Cherry on a rooftop metal hut, and some Bottle Caps.

Takahashi

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Power Noodles — Diamond City

You need to the said area in order to find around 2x Nuka Cola Quantum as well as meet Takahashi.

Tinker Tom and Doctor Carrington

Location : Neighborhood; North End, Old North Church

There are a couple of Nuke Cherry as well as Tinker Tom and Doctor Carrington available for trading options in this area.

Knight-Captain Cade and Proctor Teagan

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Prydwen

This area not only contains a Nuka Cola Quantum, but also houses a couple of traders named Knight-Captain Cade and Proctor Teagan.

Trader

Location : North Central Commonwealth, Rotten Landfill

There is a trader that will be willing to offer you his services in the said area.

Scrap Merchant

Location : N/A

You need to head over to the ramp overlooking the forest to come across a trader specializing in scrap.

Leonard Moore

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Shanty Store

You simply need to head over to the said area in order to find Leonard Moore waiting for you there.

Trader

Location : Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Small Trading Shack

You will find this friendly trader spending the remaining time of his life with his cats and paintings.

Moe Cronin

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Swatters — Diamond City

This area not only has a good number of Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up, but also a trader called Moe Cronin.

Ronnie Shaw

Location : Neighborhood; South Boston, the Castle

You need to head over to the said area in order to start trading with Ronnie Shaw.

Synth Food Vendor and Institute Requisition Vendor

Location : Neighborhood; Cambridge, the Institute

This large area has plethora of resourceful items for you to pick up including a number of Bottle Caps scattered around, Nuka Cola Quantum, Nuka Cherry, and Synth Food Vendor and Institute Requisition Vendor.

Deidre

Location : North Central Commonwealth, the Slog

This is probably the one of the best areas if you wish to get your hands on plethora of Bottle Caps and also houses a trader named Deidre.

June Warwick

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Warwick Homestead

You need to head over to Warwick Homestead in order to locate Warwick to begin trading with.

Alexis Combes, Maria Summerset, Horatio, Dr. Penske

Location : Western Commonwealth, Vault 81

All these traders can be located inside the Vault 81 in Western Commonwealth. In addition to this, you will also come across 4x Nuka Cherry and some Bottle Caps to fill your needs.

Random Trader

Location : Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Trader’s Shack — West of Ranger Cabin

You need to head west from the ranger’s cabin in the Northwest Commonwealth and you will come across this trader in plain sight.

Eleanor

Location : Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, the Trading Post

You need to head northwest of Fairline Hill Estates and you’ll find Eleanor who excels in trading related to scrap and ammo.

