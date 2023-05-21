Fallout 4 Traders Locations Guide – Where to Find All Traders

There are more than a few traders that can be found and interacted with in Fallout 4.
For more help on Fallout 4, read our PC Tweaks Guide, Perk Magazines Locations, Companions Locations Guide and Romance Guide.
Fallout 4 Traders Locations
Fallout 4 Traders offer a variety of items that make render your post-apocalyptic journey a whole lot smoother. This guide provides an overview of all the locations where you can find traders in the game:
Blake Abernathy and Connie Abernathy
Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Abernathy Farm
There are a total of 2 traders that you can find in this location named Blake Abernathy and Connie Abernathy.
Bluejay and Rowdy
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth; Atom Cats Garage
There are a couple of traders that you can find in the said location. Bluejay and Rowdy can be found in this location.
Deb, Joe Savoldi, Kay, Tony Savoldi
Location: Neighborhood; Charlestown, Bunker Hill
You need to head to the bunker in order to locate Deb, Joe Savoldi, Kay, and Tony Savoldi in addition to a number of other resourceful items.
John
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Cathy & John’s Super Salon — Diamond City
You need to head inside the Super Salon in order to find John.
Solomon
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Chem-I-Care — Diamond City
You simply need to head inside the Chem-I-Care in Diamond City in order to find Solomon inside.
Polly
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Choice Chops — Diamond City
You simply need to head over to Choice Chops in order to find Polly inside.
Henry Cooke
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Colonial Taphouse — Diamond City
You need to head to Colonial Taphouse inside the Diamond City which is where you will meet Henry Cooke.
Arturo Rodriguez
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Commonwealth Weaponry — Diamond City
You need to head over to the Arturo’ house in Diamond City and find Arturo Rodriguez inside.
Doctor Patricia, Deezer, Penny Fitzgerald, Talia McGovern
Location: North Central Commonwealth, Covenant
You will come across all these traders by heading to the Covenant in the said location.
Myrna
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Diamond City Surplus — Diamond City
You need to head inside Diamond City Surplus run by Myrna in order to find the trader and a Nuka Cherry inside.
Doctor Sun
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Doc Crocker’s House — Diamond City
You need to head over to Doc Crocker’s House in the Diamond City to find the Doctor Sun and a Nuka Cherry waiting to be picked up.
Trudy
Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Drumlin Diner
Trudy can be found inside the small diner. You need to help her out if you wish to trade with her.
Vadim Bobrov and Yefim Bobrov
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Dugout Inn — Diamond City
You need to head over to Dugout Inn where you’ll come across 3x Nuka Cherry and a couple of traders named Vadim Bobrov and Yefim Bobrov.
Becky Fallon
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Fallon’s Basement — Diamond City
You simply need to head inside the Fallon’s Basement in order to find the owner Becky inside.
Finch
Location: North Central Commonwealth, Finch Farm
You will have to complete a small mission for Finch in order to start trading with him.
Bean, Crisp, Danny, Reg, Sprocket, Waitron
Location: North Central Commonwealth, General Atomics Galleria
There are quite a lot of traders that you can find in this area namely Bean, Crisp, Danny, Reg, Sprocket, and Waitron.
KL-E-0, Daisy, Whitechapel Charlie, Rufus Rubins, Clair Hutchins, Fred Allen
Location: Neighborhood; Financial District, Goodneighbor
All the aforementioned traders can be found and traded with by heading over to Goodneighbor in the Financial District.
Robots
Location: Western Commonwealth, Graygarden
The brainchild of Dr. Edward Gray can be found in the said location.
Kawolski
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Klean Watur — Sheng Kawolski’s House — Diamond City
Head inside the young lad’s house to start trading with him and also get yourself a Quantum Cola.
Theodore Collins and Rylee
Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
You need to head over to the said location in order to find Theodore Collins and Rylee, a Nuka Cherry on a rooftop metal hut, and some Bottle Caps.
Takahashi
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Power Noodles — Diamond City
You need to the said area in order to find around 2x Nuka Cola Quantum as well as meet Takahashi.
Tinker Tom and Doctor Carrington
Location: Neighborhood; North End, Old North Church
There are a couple of Nuke Cherry as well as Tinker Tom and Doctor Carrington available for trading options in this area.
Knight-Captain Cade and Proctor Teagan
Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Prydwen
This area not only contains a Nuka Cola Quantum, but also houses a couple of traders named Knight-Captain Cade and Proctor Teagan.
Trader
Location: North Central Commonwealth, Rotten Landfill
There is a trader that will be willing to offer you his services in the said area.
Scrap Merchant
Location: N/A
You need to head over to the ramp overlooking the forest to come across a trader specializing in scrap.
Leonard Moore
Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Shanty Store
You simply need to head over to the said area in order to find Leonard Moore waiting for you there.
Trader
Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Small Trading Shack
You will find this friendly trader spending the remaining time of his life with his cats and paintings.
Moe Cronin
Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Swatters — Diamond City
This area not only has a good number of Bottle Caps waiting to be picked up, but also a trader called Moe Cronin.
Ronnie Shaw
Location: Neighborhood; South Boston, the Castle
You need to head over to the said area in order to start trading with Ronnie Shaw.
Synth Food Vendor and Institute Requisition Vendor
Location: Neighborhood; Cambridge, the Institute
This large area has plethora of resourceful items for you to pick up including a number of Bottle Caps scattered around, Nuka Cola Quantum, Nuka Cherry, and Synth Food Vendor and Institute Requisition Vendor.
Deidre
Location: North Central Commonwealth, the Slog
This is probably the one of the best areas if you wish to get your hands on plethora of Bottle Caps and also houses a trader named Deidre.
June Warwick
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Warwick Homestead
You need to head over to Warwick Homestead in order to locate Warwick to begin trading with.
Alexis Combes, Maria Summerset, Horatio, Dr. Penske
Location: Western Commonwealth, Vault 81
All these traders can be located inside the Vault 81 in Western Commonwealth. In addition to this, you will also come across 4x Nuka Cherry and some Bottle Caps to fill your needs.
Random Trader
Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Trader’s Shack — West of Ranger Cabin
You need to head west from the ranger’s cabin in the Northwest Commonwealth and you will come across this trader in plain sight.
Eleanor
Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, the Trading Post
You need to head northwest of Fairline Hill Estates and you’ll find Eleanor who excels in trading related to scrap and ammo.
Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments section below!