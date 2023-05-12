Fallout 4 Automatron DLC – How to Find Robot Mods

Building, customizing, and taking the fight to the Mechanist and robotic battalion is the essence of Fallout 4 Automatron DLC.

During one of the earlier quests in Automatron DLC, you will gain access to a Robotic Workbench. It will allow you to build new robots and customize the pre-existing ones.

Fallout 4 Automatron Robot Mods

This guide basically details how to find mods in Fallout 4 Automatron DLC and apply them to enhance your robot’s abilities:

How to Find Fallout 4 Automatron Robot Mods

During the very start of the game, you will be able to create some basic robots, but to enhance a robot’s abilities; you will need mods – of which, there are many.

Fallout 4 Automatron robot mods are essentially dropped by hostile robots once they are destroyed. Once acquired one, you will be able to duplicate it as many times as you want.

When destroying these hostile robots, you need to make sure to go with energy weapons, pulse weapons, and cryo-type damage to destroy them as quickly as possible.

Another thing that you need to bear in mind is that not all robots will drop Automatron robot mods – there is no point in trying to farm mods from Synths, Assaultrons, and Protectrons.

So yes! You basically need to head out exploring, find tough hostile robots, destroy them, and start to accumulate these robot mods.

Lastly, you will get to review a mod before finalizing it which is something you should consider practicing before applying a mod.

This is all we have on Fallout 4 Automatron robot mods. If there is something else you would like to know, let us know in the comments section below!