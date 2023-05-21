Fallout 4 Automatron Quests Guide – Mechanical Menace, New Threat, Headhunting, Restoring Order

Fallout 4 Automatron quests guide prepares you to face Mechanist and his robotic army! There are quite a few steps involved in reaching the Mechanist. These steps basically revolve around completing the DLC’s questline, finding robobrains, and finally reaching the Mechanist.

For more help on Fallout 4 Automatron DLC, read out our Tesla Armor Location Guide, Holotape Game Location Guide, and Robot Building Guide.

Fallout 4 Automatron Quests Guide

This guide provides an overview of Fallout 4 Automatron DLC questline and how to complete them:

Fallout 4 Automatron DLC Quests

Mechanical Menace

This is the first quest which is acquired after firing up Fallout 4 Automatron DLC. After tuning in the new signal, head to the pointer on the world-map to start the questline.

Once you arrive in the designated area, do not get close to the large robots as the explosion after their death can easily one-shot your character. There is no point of headshots since it is not their weak spot.

Once done, loot each and everything in the area and speak with Ada. After this, you will acquire Robotic Workshop which will let you create and upgrade robots. You can read our Fallout 4 Automatron Robot Building Guide for more help.

A New Threat

For the second quest, you need to head over to the General Atomics Factory located on the west side of The Castle.

As with the previous quest, remember to maintain a safe distance as the explosion from robots can one-shot you. You should also avoid blowing up both arms of the large robots as it will trigger an explosion sequence.

To complete the quest, you will need to eliminate at least one Legendary. Furthermore, make sure to head upstairs to acquire Tesla Science which will increase your weapon’s critical hit damage.

At the very end of the quest, you will encounter a robobrain which is not hard to eliminate and will drop a lot of goodies. Once done, speak with Ada which will complete the quest.

Headhunting

This quest basically requires you to find two radar beacons and eventually the Mechanist. After heading to the designated area, you will encounter a couple of robobrains, a couple of robots, and an eyebot.

It is a good idea to aim for their legs and prevent the self-destruction explosions. After dealing with the robots, you will be asked to head over to Fort Hagen Satellite Array.

The said area will introduce you to a new Fallout 4 Automatron faction called the Rust Devils. Moreover, you will notice that the area will be fortified with turrets, a handful of robots, and the members of the new faction.

For the sake of the quest, you must use a terminal in order to head to the very top of the facility. One important thing that you need to note is not to get near Mr. Handy inside the area with the ramp.

The said Mr. Handy causes a massive explosion (without any indication) after he has been defeated which can one-shot you. After clearing the area, speak with Jezebel and prepare for a tough fight with Ahab.

The idea is to disable its weapons first with any high damage dealing weapon and continuously use drugs. Once done, you will encounter Ivey on your way out of the facility. You must defeat Ivey which will net you the new Fallout 4 Automatron Tesla Armor and Tesla Rifle.

From there, simply head back to the Robotic Workbench and build Jezebel a body which is required to extract information on the Mechanist.

Restoring Order

After creating Jezebel’s body, head inside Mechanist’s den. Once inside the de-contamination area, hack the right-hand-door to get some ammo. There is a security area accessed through a hole on the left-hand-side which has a couple of things.

Inside the security area, you will not only be able to disable lasers and turrets, but also lockpick a door to flitter through the area without heading inside the de-contamination chamber. Otherwise, head through the de-contamination chamber.

After arriving inside the Robot Storage area, hack a couple of Protectrons and dash towards the Quality Control room. Also make sure to nab Lead Engineer’s Holotape from the same area.

Next: head into the Assembly Line area and eliminate any present threats followed by a handful of others who will barge in from the far end of the area. From there, go past the ramp and use the robot to access the Facility Wing.

It is a good idea to head inside the Power Substation in order to nab the Facilities Manager’s Holotape before heading inside the Research Wing. Inside the RW, grab any ammo and other loot before proceeding ahead!

After passing through the labs (make sure to nab the last Scientist’s Holotape), you will end up in the final room where the last boss fight of Fallout 4 Automatron DLC will take place.

When it comes to the Mechanist, you will have multiple options at your disposal. You can simply eliminate the Mechanist, get the suit and everything, and control the facility.

Alternatively, you can also talk things out with the Mechanist which also comes after the fighting. This will enlighten you about the Mechanist in more detail and you will still nab the outfit and everything. Finally, with all 3 Holotapes in hand, you can simply head back to entrance, hack into the terminal on the left-hand-side, and load all three Holotapes, and head down the elevator – this is for the peaceful ending.

Once done, loot everything in sight of the facility, head back, and continue exploring as you see fit.