F1 Manager 2022 Best Race Engineers to Hire

In F1 Manager 2022, the driver might be the star of the show, but the driver’s team is just as important as he is. And within the team, the Race Engineers are a crucial part of the puzzle. Even if you have the best possible team and driver in F1 Manager, a weak group of Race Engineers can bottleneck your entire team.

So to help you out with choosing the best Race Engineers, we’ve prepared this guide for you where we’ll be listing down the best Race Engineers to hire in F1 Manager 2022.

Best Race Engineers in F1 Manager 2022

Name Team OVR Driver Affinity Contract End Date Peter Bonnington Mercedes 93 100 31/12/2023 Riccardo Musconi Mercedes 90 0 31/12/2023 Riccardo Adami Ferrari 85 50 31/12/2023 Gianpiero Lambiase Red Bull 84 100 31/12/2023 Ben Michell Aston Martin 84 100 31/12/2025 Xavier Marcos Padros Ferrari 83 100 31/12/2022 Chris Cronin Aston Martin 80 50 31/12/2025 Hugh Bird Red Bull 80 50 31/12/2024 Jason Prior McLaren 79 100 31/12/2023 Christopher Hayes McLaren 79 50 31/12/2024

In F1 Manager 2022, your Race Engineer has three attributes: Communication, Feedback and Pit Crew Management.

Out of these three attributes, the ones you really need to care about are Feedback and Pit Crew Management. The higher the Feedback attribute is, the quicker the setup creation process will be. And the higher the Pit Crew Management attribute is, the quicker the pit stops will be.

Peter Bonnington

Pit Crew Management: 83

83 Communication: 99

99 Feedback: 96

In F1 Manager 2022, Peter Bonnington is the best Race Engineer. He has an OVR of 93 (the highest in the game) and is currently working at Mercedes, as the Senior Race Engineer for one of the best F1 drivers in the world – Lewis Hamilton.

Peter Bonnington has been in the industry for a very long time, always working for the best teams and with the best drivers. He even served as the race engineer for Michael Schumacher in 2011. This unmatched experience in the industry makes him the #1 Race Engineer in the world.

The only downside of trying to recruit Peter Bonnington is his 100 Driver Affinity. You’ll have a very hard time trying to recruit him.

Riccardo Musconi

Pit Crew Management: 83

83 Communication: 96

96 Feedback: 92

Riccardo Musconi also works at Mercedes, as the Race Engineer for George Russel. Riccardo has an OVR of 90, the second-highest in the game, but that’s not his most noteworthy stat.

He has a Driver Affinity of 0 and his contract expires in 1 year. This means that it’ll be very easy to recruit him to your team. So make sure to grab him as soon as you can.

Riccardo Adami

Pit Crew Management: 82

82 Communication: 88

88 Feedback: 85

Riccardo Adami is working as the Race Engineer for Ferrari and his starting paired driver is Carlos Sainz.

Riccardo Adami has balanced stats across the board and his Driver Affinity isn’t that high (50). On top of that, he only has one more year left in his contract. This means that you won’t be met with much difficulty when trying to recruit him.

Gianpiero Lambiase

Pit Crew Management: 90

90 Communication: 70

70 Feedback: 92

Gianpiero Lambiase is one of the most famous Race Engineers in the F1 industry. He has an OVR of 84 and a Pit Crew Management stat of 90 – the highest in F1 Manager 2022.

He has a Driver Affinity of 100, so it’ll be quite hard to recruit him to your team. But it’s certainly worth the shot as he’s bringing a lot to the table.

Xavier Marcos Padros

Pit Crew Management: 80

80 Communication: 78

78 Feedback: 92

Xavier Marcos Padros works at Ferrari and is currently the Race Engineer for Charles Leclerc. He has an OVR of 83 and his biggest strength is his Feedback (92). He’ll make sure that the setup creation process goes as quickly and efficiently as possible.

A great thing about Xavier Marcos Padros in F1 Manager 2022 is that his contract expires at the end of 2022, so he’ll be a free agent very soon. This means that you won’t have to wait much long to be able to recruit him.