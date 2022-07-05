F1 22 Assists: How To Play With Assists, Turn On Or Off

F1 22 has a number of driving assist features just like the previous installments in the racing franchise. Since driving Formula 1 cars can be difficult for newcomers, the game puts the AI in control of most of your driving aspects. Hence, you never have to be too much concerned about the handling or braking setups of your car.

However, you may want to play F1 22 without assists in order to master your driving skills and with that the many tracks in the game.

The following guide will show you how to toggle assists in F1 22 and explain what each assist feature does so that you can choose for yourself which assist feature to turn on or off.

How To Toggle F1 22 Assists

To access the driving assist features, pause the game and open up “Settings” from the menu. If you are outside of the game, you can simply find Settings on the home menu.

Next head into the “Assists” tab where you will see a long list of assist options. Choose any of them to either turn on or off.

F1 Assist Options Explained

Steering and Braking Assists

Steering Assists should be one of the first assists to turn off without facing many difficulties while racing. These assists basically let the game’s AI handle your steering and braking. They play a key role in keeping your car on track at all times, but may also hugely affect driving mechanics.

Handling your car with these assists turned on might feel a bit clunky as this setting will prevent you from steering and braking at unwanted times when the car might run off-track.



Anti-Lock Brakes

F1 22 requires you to have good braking control. F1 cars have a specific braking pressure that they can handle beyond which they tend to lock up. Locking up means that the steering wheel would stop and you’ll lose control of the car. This will make your tires skid and cause wear and tear and might even result in your car spinning out of control.

Turning on Anti-Lock Brakes assist will automatically let the AI handle your brakes, making braking easier for you as you won’t have to worry about the braking pressure and disabling your car.

It will automatically handle the braking pressure and detect when your car is about to lock up, at which point it’ll release the brakes and apply them back when it’s safer to do so. Collectively, it might increase your braking distance, but will also prevent your car from locking up.



Traction Control

The Traction Control Assist is also a very important assist without which you might not finish the race at all if you aren’t experienced enough.

F1 cars have a lot of power, due to which the rear tires of your car have the chance to slip while accelerating out of a corner, or during rain.

Turning on this assist will let the AI control the amount of power delivered to the car’s rear wheels to prevent them from slipping. This might cause your car to be slower but will also stop it from spinning off.



Dynamic Racing Line

The Dynamic Racing Line, or simply the Racing Line, is also one of the important settings in F1 22. This assist uses markers in the form of arrows on the roads to guide you on where to keep your car and where to turn along a curb, along with where to brake and where to accelerate back again.

This setting will be especially useful for players that are racing on a new track and are unfamiliar with it. Once you get a little bit of practice in and start to remember the layout of the track, you can then start to turn off this Dynamic Racing Line Assist.



Gearbox

The Gearbox Assist lets you choose if you want to change gears manually or automatically.

Changing gears effectively is a big part of F1 racing. People are often inefficient in changing the gears – i.e. shifting them up or down – at the right time to keep their speed in good control. This is one of the settings that you’ll find hard to turn to Manual as it requires a lot of experience and effort – especially because you have to change gears a lot of times during a single lap, about 40-50 times.

To master the Manual gear system, you’ll have to practice and learn when to time the upshift or downshift of your car, you can either do this by listening to your car’s engine sound or looking at the RPM sound.

Using this assist to turn to Automatic shifting will let the AI shift the gears automatically for you. It’s very effective and might play a huge role in your race, but it takes away the reality aspect of driving an F1 car.



Pit Assist and Pit Release Assist

Pit Stops are accessed through Pit Lanes that run parallel to the main racing track. These are temporary stops you make during a live race for the Pit Team to get some quick work done on your car such as changing worn tires. The Pit Assist and Pit Release Assist settings deal with how you stop and how you leave the Pit Stops.

As you approach a pit lane, you have to slow down with respect to the speed limit provided which is done with good clutch control. This is where the two Assists come in.

The Pit Assist will let the AI automatically control the speed of your car as you approach the pit stop. The Pit Release assist will handle everything from stopping at a pit stop to accelerating while leaving it.

You can also turn this setting off if you wish to handle everything at a pit stop manually, it doesn’t even impact the game too much if you turn it off.



ERS Assist and DRS Assist

Your Formula 1 has two systems that may play a minor role in racing – the ERS and the DRS System.

The ERS (Energy Recovery System) harvests different forms of energy into useful energy that can be used to give your cars a short-term boost. Turning the ERS Assist on will let the AI automatically handle your Overtake ERS Mode.

The DRS (Drag Reduction System) is used to control the flaps at the back wing of your car to minimize drag and increase acceleration. This is often activated in DRS Zones. Turning on the DRS Assists will let the AI automatically control the DRS as you enter a DRS Zone.