How To Escape The Gaol In Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a vast world of adventure, and now and then, you will find yourself thrown into jail. The reason might be that you were caught breaking the rules, like attacking someone or going to restricted places. The guards may intercept you and haul you off to the Gaol in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Staying in prison causes you to lose most of your stored items and halts your progress. But don’t worry—this guide will give you some of the best tricks for getting out there and getting your gear back.

Use Makeshift Gaol Key

The first method involves using a Makeshift Gaol Key. This key can open the lock in jail, granting you your freedom. Note that this key can be used only once, after which it will disappear. You can get makeshift goal keys from the chests in the real world, purchase them from NPC vendors, from Dudley near the entrance of Melve for 3,000 Gold, and ask Ibrahim to replicate them.

If you haven’t found the key from the above methods, look at the pot in your cell; it might hold it. Once you have the key, just use it to open the prison door and escape without being spotted by any guard. Note that this method requires more than one Makeshift Gaol Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so you had better have multiple copies.

Once you leave the cell, sneak out the unlocked door into the small corridor with stairs going down. The stairs will take you outside the prison building.

How to Get a Reusable Gaol Key?

If you want to use one key to unlock as many doors as you want without breaking it, you must complete the Caged Magistrate quest in Vernworth. Once you complete the quest, talk to Captain Brant, who will reward you with the key.

Bribe the Guard

A simple way to escape is simply bribe the guard for 32,905 Gold as he passes your cell. However, this method requires a huge sum of gold as a bribe.

Break Through the Walls

Look for cracks in the wall, and when you find any weakness, just punch through it, follow the way to the sewers, and escape while enjoying the loot on the way out. You need to be aware of the giant rats roaming in the sewers. You will find 1,750 Gold on the locked end of sewers and a Putrid Gold Tooth on the open end.

How to Recover Your Items?

If you’re worried about getting all the equipment back, you lost while in prison, you need to leave the prison grounds. As soon as you are far away from the prison building, you will automatically get all your items back in the inventory. All you need to do is equip the weapons and armor again.

How to Avoid Going to Gaol Again in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Once you’ve gotten out, you must stay cautious about the future in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you see any guard approaching you, fighting would be useless as they would throw you in jail, so all you need to do is run away. If you’re out on a mission and if you’re out on a mission and get caught by guards, walk away for that time and call your pawns too. Once the guards are gone, you can complete your mission.