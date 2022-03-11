Elden Ring Warrior Builds Guide

Elden Ring, true to its massive world, offers players a wide variety of playstyles and builds to choose from. In today’s guide, we will be looking at some of the best Warrior builds in Elden Ring. We have covered both a decent early-game build as well as a stronger and more powerful late-game build for the warrior class.

Elden Ring Warrior Builds

The Warrior Build in Elden Ring is more flexible and particularly useful if you have a relatively aggressive playstyle. However, this build is slightly difficult to use and will have a higher learning curve than the other classes.

Jump To:

Best Early-Game Warrior Build

Class: Wretch

Wretch Flask Usage: HP

HP Weapons: Morning Star, Claymore

Morning Star, Claymore Shield: Great Turtle Shell

Great Turtle Shell Armor: Iron Helmet, Scaled Armor, Iron Gauntlet, Leather Trousers

Iron Helmet, Scaled Armor, Iron Gauntlet, Leather Trousers Primary Stats: Strength, Dexterity

Strength, Dexterity Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance

Vigor, Endurance Skills: Lone Wolf Ashes

For this build, you should spend your runes leveling up your strength to efficiently use the Claymore as it is one of the heavier weapons.

If you want more mobility and speed, it is suggested to unequip the morning star and the iron gauntlets.

How To Play with Early-Game Warrior Build

As this class is suited for more close-ranged combats and you have a relatively low HP than other classes, launch an all-out attack whenever you find an opening and move away quickly to avoid taking any direct hit.

Keep your equipment load at light or medium so that rolling away still remains a viable option during combat. Every time you fight a boss, summon your Lone Wolf Ashes Spirit at the beginning, serving as a distraction while you can keep back-stabbing.

Do a jump attack over and over again. Roll away as soon as the enemy tries to attack. Follow this strategy, and you can win any fight easily.

Best Late-Game Warrior Build

Class: Warrior

Warrior Flask Usage: HP

HP Weapons: Beastmen’s Curved Sword

Beastmen’s Curved Sword Shield: Dragonclaw Shield

Dragonclaw Shield Armor: Radahan’s Armor

Radahan’s Armor Primary Stats: Strength, Endurance

Strength, Endurance Secondary Stats: Dexterity

Dexterity Tailsmen: Claw Tailsman, Great-Jar’s Arsenal, Erd Tree’s Favor, Dragon-Crest Sheild Tailsman

Claw Tailsman, Great-Jar’s Arsenal, Erd Tree’s Favor, Dragon-Crest Sheild Tailsman Extra Flask: Crimson-Burst Crystal Tear, Strength-Knot Crystal Tear

Crimson-Burst Crystal Tear, Strength-Knot Crystal Tear Skills: Shield Bash

How To Play with Late-Game Warrior Build

This build is quite tanky yet fast and deals heavy damage with air attacks. Before going into any battle, use both of your extra flasks ( Crimson-Burst Crystal Tear, Strength-Knot Crystal Tear), which will give you a strength buff and health regeneration for the next 3 minutes of the fight.

The shield bash ability is one of the most significant aspects of this build. It blocks 100% percent of the physical attacks while dealing heavy damage.

This type of move is very useful when it’s not possible to dodge an attack, and you do not have enough stamina to block without staggering.

The Beastmen’s curved sword allows you to do a double slash if you do a jump attack. Jump and attack exactly when you are the closest to the ground, which will almost guarantee that both of these slashes will hit the enemy. Using the Claw Tailsman will further enhance the damage.