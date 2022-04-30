Radahn’s Lion Armor is the chest piece of none other than the infamous General Radahn in Elden Ring. In addition to matching Radahns appearance, this armor boasts great defensive and resistive capabilities. So, here is a guide on where to find Radahn’s Lion Armor in Elden Ring that walks you through all the important steps on how to grab this awesome armor set.

Where to Find Radahn’s Lion Armor in Elden Ring

To get this Chest Armor, you first need to take part in a boss fight against Starscourge Radahn. To do so, you need to head towards Chamber Outside Plaza which is to the east of Redmane Castle. The following map image marks the stated location clearly.

Once you have successfully dealt with the Starscourge Radahn, it will then be unlocked, and you are free to purchase it anytime you want.

To purchase the set, make your way towards the merchant Enia, the Finger Reader, who can be found at the Roundtable Hold. You can purchase it for 12000 runes.

Radahn’s Lion Armor is just a part of the General Radahn Set which comprises of various other items like Radahn’s Redmane Helm, Radahn’s Gauntlets and Radahn’s Greaves as well. These can also be purchased from Enia.

Radahn’s Lion Armor Stats

Type: Chest

Damage Negation

Phy: 18.7

Strike: 15.0

Slash: 18.3

Pierce: 17.5

Magic: 13.5

Fire: 14.1

Lightning: 12.6

Holy: 13.5

Radahn’s Redmane Helm Stats

DMG Negation:

Phy: 6.8

VS Strike: 5.4

VS Slash: 6.7

VS Pierce: 6.3

VS Magic: 4.8

VS Fire: 5.0

VS Lightning: 4.5

Holy: 4.8

Radahn’s Gauntlets Stats

Dmg Negation:

Phy: 4.7

VS Strike: 3.7

VS Slash: 4.6

VS Pierce: 4.4

VS Magic: 3.3

VS Fire: 3.5

VS Lightning: 3.1

VS Holy: 3.3

Radahn’s Greaves Stats

Dmg Negation: