There are several Ashes of War waiting to be discovered in Elden Ring. For Elden Ring players looking to find Ash of War: Unsheathe in particular, the following guide will help make the search easy.

Where to Find Ash of War: Unsheathe in Elden Ring

You can get access to the Unsheathe skill pretty early in the game, and it doesn’t matter if you start with the Samurai or not.

For players who do start with the Samurai class, Unsheathe will be a default skill on the Uchigatana katana. For those who don’t, read on.

Coming out into Limgrave, you need to look for Agheel Lake. By going towards the south of the lake, you will find a creature resting inside the water.

A little glow will help you recognize this to be a Teardrop Scarab which will drop the item you’re here for upon death. Before rushing in for the kill, know that there are giant crabs around in the water which will reveal themselves when you come close to the Teardrop Scarab.

The crabs can make it a bit difficult to take out the Scarab before it disappears. You can use two different strategies depending upon your character’s nature.

For melee characters, it is best that they make use of R1 attack and then follow it before the crabs appear. Another strategy for those who can cast at range is to make use of projectiles. By shooting projectiles, you can get rid of the crabs and then have the Scarab all to yourself.

What is Ash of War: Unsheathe

Ash of War: Unsheathe grants the Unsheathe skill so that players can ready their katanas for a sudden attack even when they are sheathed. It also provides the Keen affinity for increased Dexterity, but which decreases Strength and your base damage.