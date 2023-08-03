How To Get Scepter of the All-Knowing In Elden Ring

The Scepter of the All-Knowing is one of the most hard-hitting weapons in Elden Ring that can also make your enemies vulnerable to certain types of damage. This weapon is a hammer that deals a good amount of Critical Damage to the enemy. It scales primarily with Dexterity and Intelligence making it best for builds centered around those stats.

The Scepter of the All-Knowing possesses the Knowledge Above All weapon skill. Using this default weapon skill, you can create an AOE to lower the amount of Holy and Damage negation.

Scepter of the All-Knowing location in Elden Ring

You will get the Scepter of the All-Knowing after defeating Sir Gideon Ofnir at the Leyndell, Ashen Capital. This location is an alternative version of the Royal Capital area. It possesses all the same monuments and the majority of the areas. However, you can only access this location when you have progressed sufficiently in the game.

Start from the Leyndell, Capital of Ash Site of Grace, and proceed south until you see a staircase. Take the staircase up and enter the hallway to an elevator which will take you up. Once you get there, move out to the balcony-like area and then up a few flights of stairs into a giant hall. You’ll spot an figure standing at the end who will be Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing. He carries the Scepter of All-Knowing and you need to defeat him to get in Elden Ring.

How to defeat Sir Gideon Ofnir in Elden Ring

The easiest way to defeat Sir Gideon Ofnir in Elden Ring is to use the Eternal Darkness Spell. This spell creates a dark portal to draw in spells cast by the enemies. It will help you drain all the spells that the boss casts and prevent you from dealing much damage.

If your respective build does now allow you to cast spells, then you can exploit his weaknesses. He is weak against Frenzy, Hemorrhage, and Heavy Physical attacks. So you can simply use weapons and attacks that allow you to deal these types of damage.

He is a caster-type boss and is relatively easy to take down in a straight fight. However, it is dealing with his spells that is the pain here so avoid them at all costs. He can also flask and heal up once. So be prepared for that. However, his healing percentage won’t be that high so that’s some small comfort for you.

What Does Scepter of the All-Knowing Do in Elden Ring

The Scepter of the All-Knowing hammer is considered to be one of the most powerful hammers in the Elden Ring. With its Knowledge Above All weapon skill, you can make enemies vulnerable to Faith and Magic damage. But be aware that it also affects you too. Faith and Magic focused builds can make good use of this skill in Elden Ring.

You can further upgrade the weapon using Somber Smithing Stones. Although this weapon cannot be infused using Ashes of War.