How To Get Royal Knight Set in Elden Ring 

The Royal Knight armor set is another unique and shiny armor sets to find if you are looking to make your character into a knight in Elden Ring.

In addition to its obvious knighthood feel, the Royal Knight Set gives great defenses. In fact, these just might be some of the best defense stats you can get in the game, at least at this point during your progression.

That being said, getting the Royal Knight Set is not an easy task. You need to make your way to a difficult mini-boss who needs to be first defeated before getting the armor set.

Royal Knight Set location in Elden Ring

You need to defeat Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree to get the Royal Knight armor set in Elden Ring. This boss fight, however, is not going to be easy.

Firstly, you are going to face several high-level enemies on your way to Loretta’s location. Secondly, you need to be at least level 100 or more before engaging Loretta.

You will encounter Loretta’s spirit a little earlier in Elden Ring in Caria Manor. Once done, make your way to the Three Sisters Tower. This fight is easier than the one with the real Loretta. You will get Loretta’s Greatbow Spell and Ash of War: Loretta’s Slash.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now to get to Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree, you will first need access to Miquella’s Haligtree which is the Northernmost island on the map. From there, get to the Haligtree Town Plaza Site of Grace.

Head South towards the opening in the platform and jump down onto the roof of the building. Move straight towards the tree and jump onto the roofs. To the left of the tree, there will be another arch from which you have to jump down and enter the room.

In the corridor, take a left while avoiding enemies and head out on the bridge and towards the room. There will be a dangerous enemy which will shoot magic and deal a lot of damage.

From the bridge, you will see a greenish-black portal. Head towards it using the bridges and enter. On the other side, you will find Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree.

Loretta is a fast enemy with a long axe and uses magic to deal ranged damage. To defeat her, you can use the Mimic Tear to distract her and use Lightning attacks on her at range. She is a medium difficulty miniboss so it shouldn’t take you long to take her out.

Whittle away at her health and soon she will be out of the picture. When she is defeated, you will get Loretta’s Mastery and Loretta’s War Sickle, but not the Royal Knight Set.

Take the nearest Site of Grace and go to the Roundtable Hold. Go to Finger Reader Enia and access the items she has for sale. You can now buy the Royal Knight Set in Elden Ring from her.

Royal Knight Set stats

The Royal Knight Set is a beautiful and shiny armor but apart from the looks you also get some of the best defensive and resistance stats in Elden Ring.

The Royal Knight Set is heavy by weight at 36.9 weight. It provides excellent physical damage negation of 31.

It also provides even better protection against Slash and Pierce attacks with 33.5 and 32.3 respectively. You also get great Strike attack protection of 28.2. Thus, you will be safe when using this armor in combat.

The Royal Knight Set also provides the best magic defense of 27.6. Other stats such as the Fire, Lightening, and Holy Defense are also quite impressive when compared with other armor sets.

The set has great Robustness and Immunity which are 159 and 120 respectively. The Focus and Vitality of the armor set are also considered quite good with 84 each.