Noble’s Slender Sword is one of the longest Straight Swords in Elden Ring and a good option for players looking to create dexterity builds. The following guide will show you where to get the weapon in the game.

How to Get Noble’s Slender Sword in Elden Ring

You can find Noble’s Slender Sword at more than one location. The weapon can firstly be farmed in Limgrave by killing Wandering Nobles. With a drop chance of around 0.5 percent, you will have to kill a lot of Wandering Nobles.

Your best bet is to take out the large group of nobles in front of the Debate Parlor Grace in Raya Lucaria. This is an excellent farming spot for Noble’s Slender Sword.

Head up the stairs after leaving the boss’ room. Turn left to find two nobles with more upstairs. Each noble has a rare chance of dropping the sword. When you have farmed all of the nobles without success, reset the area by coming back later to farm them all over again.

With the low drop chance, you can expect to spend a lot of time farming nobles. While some players have been lucky to find Noble’s Slender Sword within an hour, others have spent three or four hours to find the weapon.

How to Use Noble’s Slender Sword in Elden Ring

Noble’s Slender Sword is one of the longest Straight Swords in Elden Ring, as already stated above. That gives the weapon an excellent reach. You also only require a few points to be able to use it: 8 points in Strength and 11 points in Dexterity.

Noble’s Slender Sword features a unique skill called Square Off that has two modes. The first one allows players to perform an upward attack. The second one allows players to perform a forward-facing thrusting attack but at the cost of more FP.

Remember that you can always infuse the sword with Ashes of War to improve its attacks.